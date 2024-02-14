Mapfre S.A. is an insurance group organized around three areas of activity: - non-life insurance (63.5% of written premiums): automotive insurance (38.3% of written premiums), P&C insurance (26.7%), accident and health insurance (11.4%) and other (33.6%); - life insurance (19.2%); - reinsurance (17.3%). At the end of 2021, products are marketed through a network of 15 354 branches located in Iberia (8,992), Latin America (5,914), Eurasia (420) and North America (28). Revenues break down geographically as follows: Iberia (41.8%), Eurasia (7.4%), Brazil (18.4%), Latin America (20.9%), North America (10.9%) and other (0.6%).

