Stock MAP MAPFRE S.A.
Mapfre S.A.

Equities

MAP

ES0124244E34

Multiline Insurance & Brokers

Market Closed - BME
 11:38:54 2024-02-14 am EST 		After market 01:14:21 pm
1.921 EUR -5.74% Intraday chart for Mapfre S.A. 1.92 -0.05%
06:48pm MAPFRE : The dividend increase is positive, the rest is nothing to get excited about Alphavalue
06:14pm Global markets live: Airbnb, Sony, Uber, Lyft, Nvidia...
Latest news about Mapfre S.A.

MAPFRE : The dividend increase is positive, the rest is nothing to get excited about Alphavalue
Global markets live: Airbnb, Sony, Uber, Lyft, Nvidia... Our Logo
Spanish insurer Mapfre slides on profit miss RE
Mapfre seeks to boost asset management unit via acquisitions - Expansion RE
MAPFRE : Model update: Brazilian party Alphavalue
MAPFRE : MAPFRE RE and Brazil still shone as expected Alphavalue
Transcript : Mapfre, S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
Mapfre, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Coal miners forced to save for a rainy day by insurance snub RE
MAPFRE : EPS upgrade (2022: -4.5%, 2023: +5.9%) Alphavalue
Mapfre JV Receives EU Approval for Assistance Services in Italy MT
MAPFRE : Some signs of improvement but still a long way to go Alphavalue
Mapfre, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Mapfre, S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
Mapfre Signs Deal to Buy Mexican Insurer Insignia Life MT
Mapfre, S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire 94% stake in Insignia Life S.A. de C.V. for MXN 1.6 billion. CI
U.S. regulation fears drive insurers' climate alliance break-up RE
Insurers' climate alliance loses nearly half its members after more quit RE
MAPFRE : Not an ideal start to the year Alphavalue
Transcript : Mapfre, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
European Midday Briefing : Mood Brighter After China Rebound; More U.S. Bank Earnings Ahead DJ
Mapfre, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Mapfre-Swiss Life Co-investment Vehicle Acquires Paris Office Property MT
Mapfre, S.A. and Swiss Life REIM through co-investment fund acquired Boulevard Haussmann office building. CI
Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare RE

Company Profile

Mapfre S.A. is an insurance group organized around three areas of activity: - non-life insurance (63.5% of written premiums): automotive insurance (38.3% of written premiums), P&C insurance (26.7%), accident and health insurance (11.4%) and other (33.6%); - life insurance (19.2%); - reinsurance (17.3%). At the end of 2021, products are marketed through a network of 15 354 branches located in Iberia (8,992), Latin America (5,914), Eurasia (420) and North America (28). Revenues break down geographically as follows: Iberia (41.8%), Eurasia (7.4%), Brazil (18.4%), Latin America (20.9%), North America (10.9%) and other (0.6%).
Sector
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Mapfre S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
2.038 EUR
Average target price
2.375 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.54%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers

1st Jan change Capi.
MAPFRE S.A. Stock Mapfre S.A.
-1.13% 6 692 M $
ALLIANZ SE Stock Allianz SE
+1.10% 103 B $
CHUBB LIMITED Stock Chubb Limited
+9.64% 100 B $
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES Stock Marsh & McLennan Companies
+3.88% 96 596 M $
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD Stock Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
-0.50% 71 966 M $
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. Stock Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
+13.44% 27 032 M $
TALANX AG Stock Talanx AG
+4.18% 18 739 M $
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Stock BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
-2.17% 13 086 M $
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA Stock Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+2.26% 10 040 M $
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+15.46% 9 662 M $
Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers
