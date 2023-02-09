Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:52:21 2023-02-09 am EST
1.869 EUR   +1.47%
07:29aSpanish insurer Mapfre's profit falls 16% on inflation, natural disasters
RE
06:07aMapfre : the only spanish insurance company recognized in the Sustainability Yearbook 2023
PU
05:36aMapfre S A : Individual Annual Accounts 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spanish insurer Mapfre's profit falls 16% on inflation, natural disasters

02/09/2023 | 07:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an office of Spain's insurance company Mapfre, in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre on Thursday reported a 16% drop in its 2022 net profit, which the company said was due to soaring global inflation and severe natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Brazil and Paraguay.

The net profit of Spain's second-largest insurance company by premiums stood at 642.1 million euros ($688.8 million), down from 765.2 million euros posted in 2021.

Analysts had expected on average a full-year net income of 643.4 million euros, according to a company-provided poll. The in-line profit pushed shares 1.7% up in early afternoon trading.

Despite booking higher revenues from insured people and companies, devastating natural disasters in 2022 as well as the return of global inflation hit Mapfre's profitability.

The drought in the Parana river basin that affected its units in Brazil and Paraguay had a negative impact of about 113 million euros, while Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico represented a hit of 31 million euros to its bottom line, Mapfre said.

Skyrocketing inflation in Turkey and Argentina cost Mapfre a further 41 million euros, it added.

"The impact of inflation in most - if not all - the countries we operate in has put significant upward pressure on costs," Chief Executive Antonio Huertas told reporters.

Soaring prices hit Mapfre's car insurance business hard in 2022. Higher car and car parts prices made the business less profitable, most notably in the United States, where the company ended up losing money for the first time ever, as a result.

The insurer reported all-time record revenues of 29.51 billion euros last year, with a 10.8% year-on-year rise in the volume of premiums to 24.54 billion euros.

Mapfre reiterated its targets for the 2022-2024 period and said it expects an average non-life combined ratio of about 96% in 2023 and 2024. Shareholders are set to receive a gross dividend of 0.085 euros per share for 2022.

The company expects its average return on equity to rise to between 9% and 10% in the next three years, up from 8.2% in 2022.

The earthquake that struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday "will not have a significant impact on our P&L, but it's very early days,".

The war in Ukraine has had no material impact on Mapfre's activities nor on its investments in Russia and Belarus, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro, David Latona, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.51% 204.495 Delayed Quote.7.46%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.82% 5.6137 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
MAPFRE S.A. 1.52% 1.87 Delayed Quote.1.77%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 189.84 Delayed Quote.7.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.26% 72.936 Delayed Quote.0.15%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.05% 18.8317 Delayed Quote.0.73%
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
07:29aSpanish insurer Mapfre's profit falls 16% on inflation, natural disasters
RE
06:07aMapfre : the only spanish insurance company recognized in the Sustainability Yearbook 2023
PU
05:36aMapfre S A : Individual Annual Accounts 2022
PU
05:36aMapfre S A : Consolidated Annual Accounts 2022
PU
05:36aMapfre S A : Integrated Report 2022
PU
05:07aMapfre Confirms Two-year Non-Life Combined Ratio Range Target
MT
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Results presentation 4Q 2022
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 114 M 26 943 M 26 943 M
Net income 2022 627 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 7,78%
Capitalization 5 631 M 6 042 M 6 042 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 30 941
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Average target price 2,14 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.1.77%6 042
ALLIANZ SE9.88%95 167
CHUBB LIMITED-2.47%89 283
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.03%85 833
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.61%71 644
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-11.56%26 368