MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.    MGM   CA5651271077

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

(MGM)
Maple Gold Mines : Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing

12/30/2020 | 05:09pm EST
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ('Maple Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets ('BMO' or the 'Underwriter'), under which the Underwriter has agreed to buy on bought deal basis 27,800,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares'), at a price of C$0.36 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the 'Offering'). The Company has also granted the Underwriter an option, exercisable in whole or in part at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 30, 2020 and is subject to Maple Gold receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to continue advancement of the Douay Gold Project, for general corporate purposes, and to fund future potential growth opportunities.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. controls the 357-square-kilometre Douay Gold Project located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established National Instrument 43-101 gold resource (RPA 2019) of 422,000 ounces in the Indicated category (8.6Mt grading 1.52 g/t Au) and 2.35 million ounces in the Inferred category (71.2Mt grading 1.03 g/t Au) with significant potential for resource expansion and new discoveries. The Project benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and the Company is currently focused on carrying out aggressive exploration programs to expand and update the known resource. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

'Matthew Hornor'

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Joness Lang
Executive Vice President
Cell: 778.686.6836
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Ms. Shirley Anthony
Director, Corporate Communications
Cell: 778.999.2771
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' (collectively referred to as 'forward-looking statements') within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about the completion of the JV and Financing and use of proceeds of the Financing. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as requir

Disclaimer

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,67 M -2,87 M -2,87 M
Net cash 2019 3,52 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,09x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 116 M 90,6 M 90,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
B. Matthew Hornor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Charland Chairman
Gregg Orr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Maurice A. Tagami Director
Gérald Riverin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.260.00%90
NEWMONT CORPORATION37.47%48 169
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.77%40 783
POLYUS115.03%27 938
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.38.30%18 756
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.53%17 245
