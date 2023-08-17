Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is primarily involved in the exploration of mineral resources in Canada. Its projects include Douay Gold project, Joutel Gold project and Eagle Mine property. The Douay Gold project is located in Quebec, Canada, approximately 2.5-hour drive north of Val dâOr and 1.25 hours north of Amos via Highway 109. The Douay Gold project covers an area of more than 357 kilometers along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (CBDZ) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The 39 square kilometers Joutel project is located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Matagami and 125 kilometers north of Amos. The 77-hectare Eagle Mine property is located several kilometers west of the former mining town of Joutel. The Company also holds an interest in 34 mining claims (the Morris Claims) located in the Morris Township, Quebec.

Sector Gold