MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

(MGM)
Maple Gold Mines : Reports Annual and Special General Meeting Results; Appoints Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary

12/30/2020 | 05:09pm EST
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ('Maple Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to release the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 (the 'Meeting'). The Company has also appointed Rona Sellers to the position of Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Results of Annual General & Special Meeting

All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated Novembers 16, 2020, were re-elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
B. Matthew Hornor 116,949,218 94.90% 6,280,167 5.10%
Maurice A. Tagami 116,697,362 94.70% 6,532,023 5.30%
Sean Charland 116,833,371 94.81% 6,396,014 5.19%
Dr. Gerald Riverin 116,939,578 94.90% 6,289,807 5.10%
Michelle Roth 117,086,422 95.02% 6,142,963 4.98%


At the Meeting, the shareholders of the company also approved:

  • the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • the Company's new Equity Incentive Plan; and
  • the continuation of the Company to the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Appointment of Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rona Sellers as Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining Maple Gold, Ms. Sellers served as Corporate Secretary of Cordoba Minerals Corp. and Corporate Secretary and Ethics and Compliance officer of Kaizen Discovery Inc. Ms. Sellers is an innovative leader with an entrepreneurial spirit, who provides effective and practical solutions to a public company's continuous disclosure requirements. Ms. Sellers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from City University London.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. controls the 357-square-kilometre Douay Gold Project located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established National Instrument 43-101 gold resource (RPA 2019) of 422,000 ounces in the Indicated category (8.6Mt grading 1.52 g/t Au) and 2.35 million ounces in the Inferred category (71.2Mt grading 1.03 g/t Au) with significant potential for resource expansion and new discoveries. On October 8, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ('Agnico') that contemplates the formation of a 50-50 joint-venture (the 'JV'), which will combine Maple Gold's Douay Gold Project and Agnico's Joutel Project into a consolidated joint property package. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

'Matthew Hornor'

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Ms. Shirley Anthony
Director, Corporate Communications
Cell: 778.999.2771
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For a description of QA/QC protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on its website at www.maplegoldmines.com.

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains 'forward-looking information' and 'forward-looking statements' (collectively referred to as 'forward-looking statements') within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about the completion of the JV and the continuation into British Columbia. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70585

Disclaimer

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 22:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
