    MFI   CA5649051078

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

(MFI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
20.19 CAD   -.--%
09:10aDo Your Part To Prevent Climate Change For Little Changes Day : Join the Little Changes Home Challenge!
PU
08:14aMaple Leaf Foods Says Ramping Up Production at its Bacon Centre of Excellence
MT
07:31aMaple Leaf Foods Ramping Up Production at its Bacon Centre of Excellence Centre Will Supply Bacon to Key Food Service and Retail Partners, Including A&W Canada
PR
Do your part to prevent climate change for Little Changes Day: Join the Little Changes Home Challenge!

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
Read on to learn what little changes you can make in your home that will make a positive impact on the environment.

By Randy Huffman, Chief Food Safety and Sustainability Officer

What can you do to help the environment and prevent climate change?

As we celebrate our third anniversary of becoming carbon neutral, we're marking November 7 as the first annual Little Changes Day, a time for collective action against climate change.

Did you know that research revealed that 52% of Canadians admit there's more they could do to help the environment, but they aren't sure where to start? Plus, 76% would like tips and examples of little changes they can make in their everyday lives.

To help sustainability-minded Canadians, we're launching the 'Little Changes Home Challenge' in which we share simple ways that you can contribute to a better planet at home.

Join us on our mission to make little changes for a big impact on the environment by incorporating as many tips as possible at home from the infographic below. Use the hashtag #LittleChanges and tag us @MapleLeafFoods to show us how you're making a difference.

What little changes can you make around your home?

If you're part of the more than half of Canadians who just don't know where to start, here are some easy little changes that you can introduce at home to help the environment.

For example, in the bedroom you can choose lighter or heavier bedding to match your ideal sleep temperatures instead of using a heater or air conditioning to help warm you up or cool you down.

In the bathroom, try taking a quick 5-10-minute shower rather than a long bath and opt for cooler temperature water to reduce energy usage and save on water heating costs.

For your laundry room, you should consider washing clothes on the cold setting to reduce energy and prolong the life of your clothing.

In the living room, teach your kids and family to turn off lights or screens when they're not in use - it's even better to unplug electronics that won't be used for a little while.

And finally, the kitchen can offer opportunities to adapt your shopping habits such as looking for the Carbon Zero logo on protein offerings from Maple Leaf Foods. You can also 'upcook' leftovers for a new and exciting meal, and build a Litterless Lunch for kids to bring to school.

Psst… if you're looking for no-waste cooking ideas, then join the Earth Rangers 'All Taste, No Waste' challenge in partnership with Maple Leaf for the opportunity to earn a no-waste cookbook as a reward of completion!

Learn more about how we're environmentally responsible as we aim to be the most sustainable protein company on earth!

To find out more about Maple Leaf Foods' commitment to sustainability, click here.

Disclaimer

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 13:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 777 M 3 503 M 3 503 M
Net income 2022 -8,00 M -5,87 M -5,87 M
Net Debt 2022 1 776 M 1 302 M 1 302 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 2 494 M 1 829 M 1 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Duration : Period :
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,19 CAD
Average target price 32,17 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McCain Executive Chairman, Co-President & CEO
Curtis E. Frank Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Geert Verellen Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Liris Vice President-Information Solutions
William Geoffrey Beattie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.-31.00%1 829
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-4.84%25 371
TYSON FOODS, INC.-21.58%24 581
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-27.80%10 808
JBS S.A.-34.23%10 567
WH GROUP LIMITED-18.81%7 153