Do your part to prevent climate change for Little Changes Day: Join the Little Changes Home Challenge!

By Randy Huffman, Chief Food Safety and Sustainability Officer

As we celebrate our third anniversary of becoming carbon neutral, we're marking November 7 as the first annual Little Changes Day, a time for collective action against climate change.

Did you know that research revealed that 52% of Canadians admit there's more they could do to help the environment, but they aren't sure where to start? Plus, 76% would like tips and examples of little changes they can make in their everyday lives.

To help sustainability-minded Canadians, we're launching the 'Little Changes Home Challenge' in which we share simple ways that you can contribute to a better planet at home.

Join us on our mission to make little changes for a big impact on the environment by incorporating as many tips as possible at home from the infographic below. Use the hashtag #LittleChanges and tag us @MapleLeafFoods to show us how you're making a difference.

If you're part of the more than half of Canadians who just don't know where to start, here are some easy little changes that you can introduce at home to help the environment.

For example, in the bedroom you can choose lighter or heavier bedding to match your ideal sleep temperatures instead of using a heater or air conditioning to help warm you up or cool you down.

In the bathroom, try taking a quick 5-10-minute shower rather than a long bath and opt for cooler temperature water to reduce energy usage and save on water heating costs.

For your laundry room, you should consider washing clothes on the cold setting to reduce energy and prolong the life of your clothing.

In the living room, teach your kids and family to turn off lights or screens when they're not in use - it's even better to unplug electronics that won't be used for a little while.

And finally, the kitchen can offer opportunities to adapt your shopping habits such as looking for the Carbon Zero logo on protein offerings from Maple Leaf Foods. You can also 'upcook' leftovers for a new and exciting meal, and build a Litterless Lunch for kids to bring to school.

Psst… if you're looking for no-waste cooking ideas, then join the Earth Rangers 'All Taste, No Waste' challenge in partnership with Maple Leaf for the opportunity to earn a no-waste cookbook as a reward of completion!

Learn more about how we're environmentally responsible as we aim to be the most sustainable protein company on earth!

To find out more about Maple Leaf Foods' commitment to sustainability, click here.