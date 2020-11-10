Log in
Maple Leaf Foods Inc.    MFI

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

(MFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maple Leaf Foods : Announces Launch of Media Library on Corporate Website

11/10/2020 | 07:31am EST

Library Offers Access to New Company B-roll, Photos, Fact Sheets and Logos

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) announced today the launch of a new media library within the media centre on the Maple Leaf Foods corporate website.

The media library is an online resource with essential b-roll, photos, fact sheets and logos, available to be viewed or downloaded and located in one convenient place. News releases and speeches are archived and also available for download within the larger media centre.

To learn more about sustainability at Maple Leaf Foods, visit: mapleleaffoods.com/sustainability

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods brands, visit: mapleleaffoods.com/our-brands

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-announces-launch-of-media-library-on-corporate-website-301169432.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
