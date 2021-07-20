Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFI   CA5649051078

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

(MFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maple Leaf Foods : Field Roast Expands Club Store Distribution with Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Debut at Costco

07/20/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brand to offer an exclusive 24-ounce club pack at Costco stores in the Los Angeles metropolitan area

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”), announced today that its Field Roast Plant-Based Nuggets are now available at more than 50 Costco locations in the Los Angeles region, marking the first time the product will be sold at any Costco store in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005239/en/

Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets are now available at select Costco stores in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets are now available at select Costco stores in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited about Field Roast’s continued growth with Costco and the opportunity to make delicious plant-based food more accessible to home chefs everywhere,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “The Field Roast Plant-Based Nugget is the only plant-based chicken nugget alternative available at Costco LA.”

Field Roast first introduced its Plant-Based Nuggets to conventional retailers in January 2020 and has since consistently outperformed other plant-based nuggets in the space,1 selling nearly 1.75 million plant-based nuggets in the last 12 months. The Field Roast Plant-Based Nugget at Costco offers a new-and-improved formula that utilizes several relevant food technologies including high moisture extrusion (HME) technology to better deliver on consumers’ expectations and contains twice as many nuggets as the regular retail pack.

“We designed a plant-based nugget specifically for the club channel that offers improvements in taste, texture and color,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer at Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “This Field Roast Plant-Based Nugget provides a more fibrous texture and delivers an eating experience that will leave you and your kids begging for more.”

Field Roast Plant-Based Nuggets are golden, tender, and crafted using whole foods like roasted garlic, paprika, wheat and pea protein. The crispy, bite-size nuggets offer 10 grams of protein per serving and are part of the brand’s growing frozen portfolio.

In the last 12 months, the Field Roast brand has seen tremendous growth in the U.S., introducing nearly 10 new products and gaining distribution at more than 5,500 retailers throughout North America. Its portfolio of high-quality plant-based sausages, burgers, roasts, appetizers and entrees and its leading Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese products are crafted for those who want to discover, indulge and share in bold taste experiences.

For more information on Field Roast, visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

___________________________

1 SPINS MULO + Natural WE 10/6/20


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
08:12aMAPLE LEAF FOODS : Field Roast Expands Club Store Distribution with Plant-Based ..
BU
07/06MAPLE LEAF FOODS : Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
AQ
07/06MAPLE LEAF FOODS : 2020 ESG Index
PU
07/06MAPLE LEAF FOODS : Animal Care Performance Report 2020
PU
06/30LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/30MAPLE LEAF FOODS : signs deal to buy four pig farms in Saskatchewan
AQ
06/30MAPLE LEAF FOODS : to Purchase Four Pig Farms in Saskatchewan
MT
06/30MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. : to Purchase Four Saskatchewan Pig Farms
PR
06/30Maple Leaf Foods Inc. signed an agreement to acquire four pig farms in centra..
CI
06/30Maple Leaf Foods Inc. entered in an agreement to acquire Four Pig Farms in Ce..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 534 M 3 555 M 3 555 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 337 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 3 081 M 2 413 M 2 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Duration : Period :
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,84 CAD
Average target price 35,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McCain Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Curtis E. Frank Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Geert Verellen Chief Financial Officer
William Geoffrey Beattie Chairman
Andreas Liris Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.-10.84%2 623
TYSON FOODS, INC.10.80%27 176
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION3.65%25 889
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-39.16%17 335
JBS S.A.21.26%14 396
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.92%13 148