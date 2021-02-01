Log in
Maple Leaf Foods : Field Roast™ Brings On the Flavor With New Signature Stadium Dog, the First Pea Protein-Based Hot Dog in North America

02/01/2021 | 08:07am EST
Beginning today, Wienerschnitzel will become the first national chain to offer the Plant-Based Dog, with expansion to more restaurants and grocery stores in the coming months

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co (“Field Roast”), is bringing a new level of flavor exploration to the plant-based hot dog category with the launch of its Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog, a plant-based premium hot dog that is naturally smoked. It is the first plant-based hot dog to be made from pea protein, rather than soy, and will be the first plant-based hot dog to be sold alongside traditional beef dogs when it becomes available in retail stores this spring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005241/en/

Starting today, hot dog lovers can try the new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog at select Wienerschnitzel locations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting today, hot dog lovers can try the new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog at select Wienerschnitzel locations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting today, hot dog lovers can get a first taste of the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog at select Wienerschnitzels, the world’s largest hot dog chain. The Field Roast Plant-Based Dog will appear on menus as ‘Backyard Veggie Dog’, ‘Barbeque Veggie Dog’ and ‘Chicago Veggie Dog’ in test markets at select Wienerschnitzel locations across California, Texas and New Mexico.

“This isn’t just another hot dog—a lot went into creating a truly unique product. The new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog was inspired by the flavors of premium, kosher-style beef hot dogs, and unlike other products that use liquid smoke for flavor, our dogs are smoked in a real smokehouse,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods. “Wienerschnitzel is the perfect partner to debut our Plant-Based Dog because, simply put, they know hot dogs!”

Field Roast has been pioneering bold flavors for more than 20 years. Through its culinary roots and continuous product innovation, the brand’s high-quality plant-based meats and cheeses uniquely inspire food enthusiasts to discover, indulge and share in exciting taste adventures.

The new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog introduces a modern, plant-based twist to a tradition that is synonymous with American culture: baseball and grilling. The Plant-Based Dog is double smoked using maple hardwood wood chips and a combination of steam and dry heat, delivering a flavor and a texture experience that consumers crave on game day and during backyard barbecues. Plus, the Signature Stadium Dog delivers the same amount of protein per serving as most traditional hot dogs and contains less sodium.

Other product highlights include:

  • Natural, hardwood smoked and skinless
  • Protein sources include pea, brown rice and fava bean
  • Vegan-certified and Non-GMO
  • No added nitrites or nitrates

“We are excited about the quality of this plant-based hot dog,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer of Wienerschnitzel. “If these plant-based offerings perform well in our test markets, it’s something that we would be excited to offer to our customers chain-wide later this year.”

For more information on Field Roast, visit FieldRoast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.


© Business Wire 2021
