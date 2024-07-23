MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced the appointment of Fareed Khan to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Khan brings extensive food industry and financial experience through senior leadership roles at Kellogg's and US Foods. Raised in Canada and now based in the U.S., Mr. Khan brings a diverse perspective to the Maple Leaf Board with an engineering and management consulting background, coupled with more than a decade of experience as Chief Financial Officer of both large and small companies.

"As Maple Leaf Foods continues to execute its vision to be the most sustainable protein company on Earth, we welcome Fareed, a highly accomplished financial executive, to our Board," said Michael McCain, Executive Chair, Maple Leaf Foods. "As a purpose-driven, carbon neutral food company with bold business goals, Fareed's experience and insights will surely prove to be a tremendous asset to our organization."

"We are delighted to welcome Fareed to our Board," said Curtis Frank, President and CEO, Maple Leaf Foods. "He brings substantial financial and operational expertise, as well as an international perspective on the food industry, to our Board. His strong background in leading complex transformations and driving growth will be invaluable as Maple Leaf Foods moves into a new era for our organization as a best-in-class consumer packaged goods company."

Mr. Khan holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Carleton University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business. He has served on the Board of Foundation Building Materials and the Wake Forest University, Board of Visitors and Engineering Advisory Board.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-inc-appoints-fareed-khan-to-board-of-directors-302203544.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.