Maple Leaf Foods Inc. : Announces Appointment of Tom Hayes to Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced the appointment of Tom Hayes to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tom to Maple Leaf Foods' Board," said Geoff Beattie, Chair of the Board. "His deep experience as a recognized innovator in the food industry will make him a valuable addition to our Board."

"As Maple Leaf Foods continues its journey to becoming the most sustainable protein company on earth, we are extremely proud to have Tom join us as our newest Director," added Michael McCain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Foods. "Tom's vision and passion for sustainability, together with his exemplary track record of leadership and building value, make him a perfect fit for our Board."

Mr. Hayes is currently President and CEO of Ocean Spray, the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries, and oversees a global organization of more than 700 grower owners and 2,000 employees. Prior to joining Ocean Spray, Mr. Hayes was president and CEO of Tyson Foods and held significant leadership roles at Sara Lee, US Foods, ConAgra and Kraft.

With the appointment of Mr. Hayes to the Company's Board, the size of the Board has been increased to ten directors, eight of whom are independent. For Mr. Hayes' full biography and further information on Maple Leaf Foods Board, please visit www.mapleleaffoods.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

