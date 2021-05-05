Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFI   CA5649051078

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

(MFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. : Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

05/05/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI)  reported today that it successfully held its 2021 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 627 shareholders representing 99,182,795 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy.  This represents a voting turnout of 79.99% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 18, 2021, as amended April 16, 2021, were elected directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting.  The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of
Shares Voted
For

Percentage of
Shares Voted
For

Number of

Shares
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage of
Shares

 Withheld from
Voting

W.E. Aziz

98,411,531

99.26%

731,906

0.74%

W.G. Beattie

98,618,416

99.47%

525,021

0.53%

R.G. Close

98,623,255

99.48%

520,182

0.52%

J.M. Fraser

98,769,594

99.62%

373,843

0.38%

T.D. Hockey

98,669,562

99.52%

473,875

0.48%

K.N. Lemon

98,853,563

99.71%

289,874

0.29%

J.W.F. McCain

98,851,410

99.71%

292,027

0.29%

M.H. McCain

98,251,852

99.10%

891,894

0.90%

C.M. Stephenson

98,742,595

99.60%

400,842

0.40%

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

  • the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (97.92% of votes cast in favour);
  • the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (98.63% of votes cast in favour); and
  • on the amendments to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Company's Stock Option (86.55% votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Website: www.MapleLeafFoods.com 
Twitter:  @MapleLeafFoods

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-inc-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-directors-301285003.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
05:30pMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.  : Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors
PR
08:11aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : reports $47.7M first-quarter profit, sales up three per cent
AQ
07:47aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Posts Q1 Adjusted EPS $0.26, Provides Outlook
MT
06:10aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Earnings Flash (MFI.TO) MAPLE LEAF FOODS Posts Q1 Revenue $1..
MT
06:02aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Earnings Flash (MFI.TO) MAPLE LEAF FOODS Posts Q1 Adjusted E..
MT
06:01aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
06:01aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Lightlife Transforms Plant-Based Portfolio, Offers More Clea..
BU
04/29CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Profit Drops Nearly 16% in Fiscal First Half
MT
04/26Rail shippers pick sides as CP, CN bid for Kansas City Southern
RE
04/22MAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Amazon, Maple Leaf Foods, Maple Lodge Farms to hold vaccine ..
AQ
More news