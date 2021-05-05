Maple Leaf Foods Inc. : Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2021 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 627 shareholders representing 99,182,795 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 79.99% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 18, 2021, as amended April 16, 2021, were elected directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Names of Directors Number of

Shares Voted

For Percentage of

Shares Voted

For Number of Shares

Withheld from

Voting Percentage of

Shares Withheld from

Voting W.E. Aziz 98,411,531 99.26% 731,906 0.74% W.G. Beattie 98,618,416 99.47% 525,021 0.53% R.G. Close 98,623,255 99.48% 520,182 0.52% J.M. Fraser 98,769,594 99.62% 373,843 0.38% T.D. Hockey 98,669,562 99.52% 473,875 0.48% K.N. Lemon 98,853,563 99.71% 289,874 0.29% J.W.F. McCain 98,851,410 99.71% 292,027 0.29% M.H. McCain 98,251,852 99.10% 891,894 0.90% C.M. Stephenson 98,742,595 99.60% 400,842 0.40%

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (97.92% of votes cast in favour);

the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (98.63% of votes cast in favour); and

on the amendments to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Company's Stock Option (86.55% votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

