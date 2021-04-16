Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFI   CA5649051078

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

(MFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. : Announces Retirement of John Lederer from the Board of Directors

04/16/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced that, for personal reasons, Mr. John Lederer, will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 5, 2021 (the "AGM").  

"John has been a key contributor to the Board of Directors since he was first elected in May 2016" said Mr. Geoff Beattie, Chair of the Board. "My fellow directors and I are honoured to have served with him and will miss his thoughtful approach around the boardroom table."  

"I have the highest regard for John's leadership and perspective," said Mr. Michael McCain, President and CEO. "He has played a pivotal role in providing insightful guidance and direction on critical business decisions, and I wish him well as he steps down from his role at Maple Leaf Foods."

The Company has filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to its 2021 Management Information Circular to reflect Mr. Lederer's decision to retire from the Board and to reduce the number of directors to be elected at the AGM from ten to nine. Mr. Lederer's term as director will expire at the conclusion of the AGM. 

The Amendment is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com. Shareholders will continue to be able to cast their votes for the matters to be considered at the AGM using the proxies and voting information forms previously distributed to shareholders. However, any votes cast for Mr. Lederer's election will be disregarded. 

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Website: www.MapleLeafFoods.com 
Twitter:  @MapleLeafFoods

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-inc-announces-retirement-of-john-lederer-from-the-board-of-directors-301270863.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
05:39pMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.  : Announces Retirement of John Lederer from the Board of ..
PR
08:23aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : to Have PepsiCo Foods Canada Distribute Meat Snacks
MT
07:31aMAPLE LEAF FOODS  : PepsiCo Foods Canada and Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Sign Distribu..
AQ
06:01aPepsiCo, Maple Leaf Foods Strike Distribution Deal for Schneiders Pepperettes..
DJ
04/12MAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO
MT
04/06DYNATRONICS  : To Sell Former Tennessee Manufacturing Site For $1.8 Million
MT
04/06MAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Greenleaf Foods Expands Field Roast™ and Lightlife® Pl..
BU
04/04CHINA MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL  : Student Enrollment Rises 5.6% in 2020
MT
03/29MAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Management Information Circular Now Available
PR
03/23MAPLE LEAF FOODS  : Field Roast and Roy Choi Bring First-Ever Plant-Based Kogi D..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ