CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Janet Craig
Vice President-Investor Relations, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
David Smales
Chief Financial Officer, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
Curtis E. Frank
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
Michael H. McCain
Executive Chairman, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
Dennis Pat Rick Organ
President-Pork Complex, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

OTHER PARTICIPANTS
Luke Hannan
Analyst, Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Mark Petrie
Analyst, CIBC World Markets, Inc.
Michael Van Aelst
Analyst, TD Cowen
Vishal Shreedhar
Analyst, National Bank Financial, Inc.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maple Leaf's Investor Update Conference Call.

Janet Craig
Vice President-Investor Relations, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

Thank you, Julie, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Executive Chair; Curtis Frank; President and Chief Financial - Chief Executive Officer, just changed your title, Curtis; Dennis Organ, President, Pork Complex and Incoming CEO of the new Pork Company; and David Smales, CFO of Maple Leaf.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking information. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and estimates of management relating - of management relating to matters such as market conditions, our business, the proposed transaction, and future outcomes, as well as non-IFRS measure - as well as non-IFRS financial metrics that are intended to be preliminary, illustrative financial data.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.CA) Corrected Transcript Business Update Call 09-Jul-2024 Forward-looking information, necessary involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events that may materially - may be materially different from what we discuss. Please refer to the forward-looking information slide and the non-IFRS measures and management preliminary estimate slides that are included as part of the investor presentation for this call available on our website and for more detailed summary of forward-looking information and the basis of preliminary financial information, including associated risks and assumptions. We also invite you to refer to the Risk Factors section of our annual management discussion analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 for a broader description of operations and risk factors that could affect the company's performance. We also uploaded the deck relating to this announcement to the Investor Relations section of our website, which includes support material for the - of which includes support material. As you can appreciate, we've entered a quiet period and are set to announce our second quarter results on August 8. Our remarks today will be understandably focused on this announcement, and we will not be speaking to any near-term financial operational results. As always, the Investor Relations team will be available after the call for any follow-up questions. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Curtis Frank. Curtis? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Curtis E. Frank President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Okay. Thank you, Janet, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call here this morning. As you have seen earlier today, we announced that Maple Leaf will be splitting into two independent public companies with the aim of unlocking value and unleashing potential. Maple Leaf Foods is set to continue to pursue its inspiring vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, now, as a more focused consumer packaged goods company, and we intend to spin off our pork business to become its own separate, world-leading Pork Company that will be unleashed to pursue its own distinct value creation plan. This is an exciting next step in our company's history that dates back more than 100 years and a moment that we have been building toward from the day the McCain family began to play a pivotal role in shaping Maple Leaf Foods starting in 1995. Since that time, we have built an iconic, purpose-driven Canadian food company that houses leading brands with leading market shares, offers a diverse portfolio of protein offerings to consumers around the world, has established authentic leadership in sustainability, has invested to create a modern North American scaled supply chain, is led by an incredibly talented team, and has exciting growth opportunities that will propel us well into the future. Today, we look to start a new chapter for Maple Leaf seeking to unlock the full potential of two distinct businesses. In February, we launched an evolved strategic blueprint, one that refined and updated the strategies that underpin our purpose to raise the good in food, and our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth. This evolution reflected the transition from an intensive phase of investing and building new plants to realizing the benefits of our world-class network and compelling growth platforms. Now, with the creation of two independent public companies, each with their distinctive value creation opportunities we continue to evolve, enabling each business to continue down the path of generating shared value for all of our stakeholders. Both companies will have a sharper focus on the execution of their respective growth strategies and will enjoy the opportunity to be recognized as leaders in their respective industries. At Maple Leaf Foods, we will realize our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, now as a more focused, purpose-driven consumer packaged goods company. The new Pork Company will be unleashed 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.CA) Corrected Transcript Business Update Call 09-Jul-2024 as a world-leading pork business, taking advantage of its unique business model and unlocking its own significant growth potential. The two companies will continue to have an enduring strategic relationship. Maple Leaf Foods will continue as a key shareholder in the new Pork Company and will also serve as an anchor customer. An evergreen supply agreement between the two organizations will play an essential role in delivering value for both companies, while at the same time allowing each to pursue their individual value-creation opportunities. Also important to emphasize that our commitment to sustainability and shared value creation will not change. This transaction will support the continuation of our leading sustainability practices across both companies, which remain foundational to who we are and what we do. We are confident that the separation of Maple Leaf Foods into two standalone businesses will offer a clear path to unlocking value at both companies. Maple Leaf will continue to be led by me as Chief Executive Officer, David Smales as Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Grogan as Chief Operating Officer. The new Pork Company will enter the market as an independent producer of high-quality Canadian pork products with a diversified customer base led by Dennis Organ, who is currently the President of our Pork business. Dennis is a distinguished industry executive who joined us in 2023 after more than 27 years of experience in the North American food industry, including 11 years with Smithfield Foods, where he held a variety of roles, including CEO. Investors will have increased visibility into two separate investment opportunities, each benefiting from a sharpened focus on execution from a dedicated management team with deep industry experience and an unwavering commitment to long-term success from the organizations. We believe this will ultimately lead to proper recognition of their values by the market. Maple Leaf Foods will be composed of our Prepared Meats, our Poultry, and our Plant Protein businesses, where our engagement with customers and consumers is strong and enduring. We have the number one and number two packaged meats brands in Canada, Schneiders and Maple Leaf, and the number one sustainable meats brand in Canada and number three in the US in Greenfield Natural Meat. We also have the number one brand in fresh poultry in Maple Leaf Prime; the number one Halal fresh poultry brand in Mina Halal, and a portfolio of leading brands in the US Plant Protein category through the combination of Lightlife, Field Roast and Chao cheese. These leading brands, supported by a broad portfolio of regional and specialty brands, are engaged in more than 20 product categories distributed through thousands of North American grocery stores and available to consumers across the vast offering of North American foodservice operations. For Maple Leaf Foods, this transaction is the next pivotal step in our journey to bringing our blueprint to life. With global protein consumption projected to nearly double by 2050 due to growing population, rising affluence, urbanization, aging demographics, and dietary shifts towards protein rich foods, our diverse protein portfolio positions us incredibly well to capitalize on the growing demand for protein. Maple Leaf will be able to put an even sharper focus on executing our compelling revenue growth platforms and the margin expansion program that we already have underway. Our focus will be set squarely on driving the growth of our leading brands, accelerating the pace of impactful innovation, expanding in new geographies, particularly the US, and leveraging our leadership in sustainable meats. And we won't be stopping there. We are relentlessly focused on harvesting the benefits of our recent capital investments while driving out waste through a pipeline of cost reduction initiatives. Of course, growth would not be 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.CA) Corrected Transcript Business Update Call 09-Jul-2024 possible without the footprint and scale of our manufacturing facilities, and our network is primed with sufficient capacity to support growth for the foreseeable future. This, in turn, will drive both top line growth and margin expansion that, when coupled with disciplined capital expenditures, will enable our free cash flow to increase materially, enable deleveraging, and provide us with the capacity to make strategic investments that will continue to shape our portfolio of protein offerings. I say with confidence that I have never been more excited about the future that lies ahead for Maple Leaf Foods. Together, we have done the hard work over many years to ensure that we have the right platform to meet the growing demand for sustainably produced protein. Armed with leading brands and market shares, compelling growth platforms, a modern supply chain, and an exceptional management team with deep CPG industry experience now is absolutely the right time to capitalize on what we have built and to bring our bold visions to life. Maple Leaf will remain deeply grounded in our blueprint, and it will continue to serve as the strategic compass for our business. So, despite what's changing with this announcement, it's important to be clear on what will not change: our purpose to raise the good in food and our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth. And that brings us to our pork business, the new Pork Company, which is beginning a transformational journey of its own as an independent company. I'd like to now turn it over to Dennis Organ, the current President of our Pork Complex and incoming CEO of the new Pork Company, to tell you about its own set of value creation opportunities that lie ahead. Dennis? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Dennis Pat Rick Organ President-Pork Complex, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Thank you, Curtis. And hello, everybody on the call. I'm thrilled to be speaking with you today and eager to engage with you in the weeks to come. I'm enthusiastic about the opportunity to unlock our potential as a newly independent organization. But first, let me delve into the current state of the pork business. We have a strong history of profitability in our pork business, and we are excited by the fact that market conditions have shown improvement in recent quarters. Operating from our world-class processing facilities in Alberta and Manitoba, we process around 4 million hogs annually. About 1.7 million of those are raised in-house and the other 2.3 million are sourced from our contract growers. We sell our pork products to unique and attractive mix of customers in high growth markets in North America and internationally. This diversified sales mix is a strategic advantage to the new Pork Company and gives us options for maximizing the revenue we received for our products. Our longstanding customers trust us for the quality of our products and the value-added production capabilities that they have come to rely on. At the core of our operations are industry-leading best practices in sustainability, worker safety and animal care. As one of North America's largest producers of pork that is Raised Without Antibiotics, we are committing to setting the standard for responsible production practices. This commitment, combined with our resilient business model, ensures our strength in all market conditions. Now, for a look at what lies ahead for the new Pork Company. As we forge our own path forward, there are well- known opportunities for us to build value in our business, ensuring both near-term and long-term success. For instance, our Manitoba processing facility currently operates below capacity. Optimizing its utilization is a key strategic initiative that promises substantial returns without significant capital investments. 5 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.CA) Corrected Transcript Business Update Call 09-Jul-2024 Other opportunities, such as equipment modernization and capability expansion, also offer meaningful financial returns. We also have a significant amount of continuous improvement initiatives that will deliver material value to the shareholders. There is consequential value for our entire entity to focus the light of the organization and the metrics that matter to the pork business. We will be operationally excellent. Increases in feed costs have also begun to normalize. Feed cost increases were the primary reason that the cost to raise a pig exceeded the value of meat over the last few years. As earnings migrate towards full recovery, our control improvement initiatives, coupled with a favorable commodity outlook will allow us to invest back in the company to fuel future growth. So, in conclusion, this transaction marks an exciting milestone for us. We are unleashing the potential of a world- class organization. We are building on our strengths, and we are providing investors with a unique chance to participate in what I believe is a rare opportunity. So, now I will turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, David Smales, to present some financial highlights. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David Smales Chief Financial Officer, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Thank you, Dennis. I'm going to speak briefly to the pro forma financials and next steps in the transaction. As you know, Maple Leaf Foods has not previously reported our financial results along these two business lines. In our press release, we provided some baseline data to give you a sense of the relative scale of revenue and profitability of the separate businesses. On a trailing 12-month basis, ending March 31, 2024, Maple Leaf Foods recorded revenue of close to CAD 4.9 billion. If we'd be reporting the business performance of the two businesses and adjusted pro forma for the impacts of the separation, Maple Leaf Foods revenue excluding the pork business would have been about CAD 3.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately CAD 395 million, and 11% margin. In the same way, trailing 12 months revenues of the new Pork Company would have been around CAD 1.7 billion, including sales to Maple Leaf Foods treated as external sales as they will be post-separation rather than being eliminated as intercompany sales as they have been historically. We estimate the trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA of the new Pork Company on the same basis would have been approximately CAD 70 million producing a margin in the 4% range. These results reflect market conditions that were affected by impacts caused by the post-COVID economy. And as such, we have also provided our estimate of what these results would have been for the last 12 months with the normal market conditions. Turning to the major terms of the transaction, Maple Leaf Foods will distribute 80.1% of the shares of the new Pork Company and will retain ownership of the remaining 19.9%. Existing shareholders of Maple Leaf Foods will receive a pro-rated allocation of shares in the new Pork Company. These new Pork Company shares will be listed on the TSX, and investors will receive a prospectus with detailed information on the business of the new Pork Company. The spinoff will be completed as a return of capital transaction, with an expected closing date early in 2025. This transaction is subject to shareholder approval, along with certain lender consents and other customary approvals to be secured prior to closing. Shareholders will be asked to approve the transaction at an upcoming special meeting of shareholders. Details of the meeting, along with a comprehensive discussion of the transaction, background and rationale, will be published in an information circular prior to the meeting. I'll now pass it back to Curtis briefly prior to Michael closing the prepared remarks. 6 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.CA) Corrected Transcript Business Update Call 09-Jul-2024 Curtis E. Frank President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Okay. Thank you, David. I hope and trust that you can hear from our enthusiasm for what we have presented here today that Dennis and I couldn't be more excited about the prospects of unlocking the full potential of these two great businesses as we look to lead them into the next chapter of pursuing their own growth strategies. Before we turn it over to Q&A, I'll now ask that Michael McCain, Executive Chair of Maple Leaf Foods, to provide some concluding remarks. Michael? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael H. McCain Executive Chairman, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Thank you, Curtis and team. It's wonderful to be here with you again today. It's been some time and it's a real pleasure to be here again with you today. As you know, over nearly 30 years of history of Maple Leaf Foods, we've never shied away from bold moves to create a better future. Never. Our company has never been stronger than it is today. More inspiring, more vibrant, and more differentiated in its position in the marketplace than it is right now, right now. Now, here we are at another pivotal moment in that journey. I have to say, I love the words unlocking and unleashing, because that's exactly what this team is doing. We're unlocking value and a world- class CPG company with an inspiring vision under Curtis' leadership. And we're unleashing the uniqueness of our best-in-class pork company to grow and prosper without limitation, led by Dennis. Curtis and Dennis have given you an excellent picture of the strengths and potential of their respective organizations, and they've given you a clear explanation as to why this is the right transaction at the right time as we move forward, aspiring to create value for all stakeholders. Each of these companies will have a distinct value proposition. They will have unique growth trajectories and investment opportunities to build on their industry- leading performance. They will benefit from the focus of a dedicated management team, each aligned to our sustainability vision. As two distinct public companies, investors will have the opportunity to - and visibility of individual business models and investment opportunities, allowing them to properly understand and properly value each in the capital markets. My family and I are proud to be long-term owner operators with significant shareholdings in each one of these businesses. And we intend to play the same role in both. Each business will share a commitment to leadership and sustainability as a central strategy, and we'll find pathways for all stakeholders to create value. I can't tell you how excited we are about the future of this transaction creates. I hope you all share in that enthusiasm as we embark on this transformational opportunity ahead and enter a new era of value creation at Maple Leaf Foods. Now, I'll turn it back over to Curtis and ask the operator to poll for questions. Curtis? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Curtis E. Frank President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Okay. Thank you very much, Michael. And operator, if we could turn now to open the lines to Q&A, that would be wonderful. Thank you. 7 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.CA) Corrected Transcript Business Update Call 09-Jul-2024 QUESTION AND ANSWER SECTION Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Luke Hannan. Please go ahead. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Luke Hannan Analyst, Canaccord Genuity Corp. Q Thanks. Good morning, everyone, and congratulations on the announcement. Michael, if I can, I'd like to get your perspective on what ultimately led to this transaction, in your view, being the best way to create value for shareholders as opposed to perhaps any other alternative structures or corporate actions? And then also, I know we'll be getting a little bit more detail in the circular, but can you just give us the broad strokes of maybe how long this process has been running in the background as well? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael H. McCain Executive Chairman, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Luke, is that directed at me? It's Michael. A ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Luke Hannan Analyst, Canaccord Genuity Corp. Yeah. Yes, correct. Q ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Curtis E. Frank A President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Michael, perhaps you could cover your perspective on the transaction and I can cover the timing element. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael H. McCain Executive Chairman, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. A So, since the beginning of time, Luke, the capital markets, for reasons we all understand, has differentiated between the upstream businesses and the downstream businesses. We have both in our portfolio. The challenge in keeping them together in this way, the way that they've been to date is it becomes restrictive for each one of them. The CPG company inside that mixture doesn't have its virtues properly unlocked in the capital markets and recognized. The upstream business becomes restricted in its opportunities in capital availability to grow because the amalgamation doesn't want to increase the exposure - the capital exposure to that upstream business when it's combined. So, you will note that, in most other examples, a separation like this makes really good sense to both unlock the value of the CPG company and unleash the potential for growth, its own independent growth, in the upstream business. Just because they're different doesn't mean one is better than the other. They're just different. And there's many examples when - in the food industry when the upstream and the downstream businesses should be separated like this. So that's the overarching why here. It creates opportunities and potential, I think, Luke, for both businesses. I can tell you, as a share owner, we are really, really proud to have a long-term ownership position in each one of them. And I think it just makes a ton of sense. 8 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (MFI.CA) Corrected Transcript Business Update Call 09-Jul-2024 In terms of the timing now, it's - it would have been incredibly challenging to complete this transaction during the pandemic or in the post-pandemic economy when the pork industry was facing not cycle but dysfunction. And I draw a distinction there between cycle and dysfunction. We're coming out of that now. We're actually recovering from that dysfunction and you're seeing that in the quarterly results. So, the timing is basically perfect right now. Curtis? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Curtis E. Frank A President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. Luke, did you get your question answered there or is there any additional color that we can provide? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Luke Hannan Q Analyst, Canaccord Genuity Corp. No, that's excellent, unless you had something else specifically that you wanted to get across, Curtis? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Curtis E. Frank President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. A No, I think Michael characterized it appropriately. I mean, this is something that's been contemplated over a period of time and carefully contemplated over a period of time. The post-pandemic economy certainly played a role in the timing. And I think the only thing that I would add with respect to it being the right time to complete the transaction beyond the normalization that's naturally happening in the pork business today, is the fact that we've just completed a very significant capital investment program in the Prepared Meats and Prepared Foods business at Maple Leaf Foods. And the timing of putting that behind us, combined with the normalization of the pork markets makes a completely appropriate time to engage in this transaction. So, it's been contemplated for some period of time, and we obviously have some period of time ahead of us until we get to an ultimate close. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Luke Hannan Analyst, Canaccord Genuity Corp. Q Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Thanks. And then my follow-up here and then I'll pass the line. But the commentary on there being a taxable capital gain to Maple Leaf as a result of this transaction. Can you give us a little bit more detail on that, maybe why that is? And to the extent that you can share this, maybe any visibility, roughly speaking, into what that amount could be? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Curtis E. Frank President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. A Sure. We'll give you some important context. David, perhaps you could maybe comment on that question, please? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... David Smales Chief Financial Officer, Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. A 9 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC