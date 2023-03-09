Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFI   CA5649051078

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

(MFI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
27.91 CAD   -0.75%
07:05aMaple Leaf Foods : Analyse de la direction (en anglais seulement)
PU
07:05aMaple Leaf Foods : Rapport provisoire (en anglais seulement)
PU
06:55aMaple Leaf Foods : Investor Webcast Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maple Leaf Foods : Présentation aux investisseurs (en anglais seulement)

03/09/2023 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Long-Term Value Creation At

Inflection Point

Q4 2022 Business & Financial Review

All dollar amounts are presented in CAD dollars unless otherwise noted.

Forward-looking Statements and Non-IFRS Measures

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company related to its business, operations, expectations and external environment.

  • The ongoing effects of COVID-19, the volatility of post-pandemic global economies, the war in Ukraine and the recent cybersecurity incident at the Company create many uncertainties which may have a significant impact on the Company's operations, business continuity and financial results. In addition, the Company's operational, financial and environmental performance may be significantly impacted by factors such as supply chain disruption, cybersecurity incidents, availability of labour and materials, inflation, agricultural commodity markets, foreign exchange rates, shifting demand balance between retail and foodservice channels, product mix, productivity, access to markets and geopolitical instability.
  • The Company's expectations with respect to the growth of its meat protein business, expectations for performance, anticipated growth in sales, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross margin, and magnitude of impact of factors affecting performance are based on a number of assumptions, estimates and projections, including but not limited to: the impact of global pork market dynamics, COVID-19,post-pandemic economic volatility, supply chain constraints and effectiveness, inflation, commodity prices, hog and pork processor margins, demand for pork and access to export markets, poultry markets and supply management, the impact of the recent cybersecurity incident on operational and financial performance (including time and cost to recover), timing and effect of pricing action, foreign exchange rates, growth in demand for sustainable meats and branded products, customer and consumer behaviour, competition, implications of foreign animal disease and availability of labour and labour performance considerations.
  • The Company's expectations with respect to its targets and business plans for the plant protein business and expectations with respect the shift in the Company's investment thesis and its ability to achieve its goal of becoming Adjusted EBITDA neutral in the last half of 2023 are based on a number of assumptions, estimates and projections, including but not limited to: accuracy of the market analysis and future growth potential in the category, market share, the impact of COVID-19,post-pandemic economic volatility, supply chain constraints and effectiveness, inflation, the impact of the recent cybersecurity incident on operational and financial performance (including time and cost to recover), go to market strategies, results of operational optimization, results of brand renovation initiatives, foreign exchange rates, customer and consumer behavior, competition, timing and effect of pricing action, availability of labour and labour performance considerations, and the ability of the Company to calibrate its business model to the expected market opportunity.
  • The Company's assumptions about capital project expenditures, timing to complete and expectations with respect to return on these investments are based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to: the impact of COVID-19, availability and cost of materials and labour, contractor performance and productivity levels, supply chain constraints and effectiveness, quality of estimating, weather conditions, project scope, successful commissioning, ability to achieve operational efficiencies, and demand for products from these capital investments. The Company's ability to achieve its environmental targets assumes that it can increase the pace of emission reductions through a combination of near-term and longer-term initiatives, as progress toward the targets has slowed for a variety of reasons, most of which were exacerbated by the challenges created by COVID and the post-pandemic environment.
  • These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company, including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect in whole or in part. In addition, actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward- looking information, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date hereof. Please refer to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 for additional detail.

In addition, this presentation contains the following non-IFRS measures:

Adjusted Operating Earnings: Earnings before income taxes and interest expenses adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business, and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred.

Adjusted Earnings per Share: Defined as basic earnings per share adjusted for all items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business, and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization: Defined as Adjusted Operating Earnings plus depreciation and intangible asset amortization, adjusted for items included in other expense that are considered representative of ongoing operational activities. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales.

Net (Debt) Cash: Defined as cash and cash equivalents, less long-term debt and bank indebtedness.

Construction Capital: Defined as investments and related financing charges in projects over $50.0 million that are related to longer-term strategic initiatives, with no returns expected for at least 12 months in the future and the asset will be re-categorized from Construction Capital once operational.

Please refer to the Company's Management and Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (as filed on SEDAR) for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Maple Leaf Foods is an iconic,

purpose-driven Canadian food company

Our ambitious Blueprint guides us on our journey

MAPLE LEAF FOODS - Q4 2022 BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW | MARCH 9, 2023

4

Our journey is creating long-term value

  • Iconic portfolio of Brands, with growing value-added production and US exposure
  • Industry-leadingsustainability practices, with long-termcommitment to sustainable food production
  • Growing sustainable meat production, drawing on powerful consumer trends reshaping the industry to drive innovation
  • Plant protein pivot to profitable growth is on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA neutral or better in the second half of 2023
  • Disciplined capital allocation strategy driving future growth, strong shareholder returns and deleveraging
  • Long-termcapital projects ramping-up to add an incremental $130 million annually in Adjusted EBITDA starting in the second half of 2023

MAPLE LEAF FOODS - Q4 2022 BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW | MARCH 9, 2023

5

Disclaimer

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
07:05aMaple Leaf Foods : Analyse de la direction (en anglais seulement)
PU
07:05aMaple Leaf Foods : Rapport provisoire (en anglais seulement)
PU
06:55aMaple Leaf Foods : Investor Webcast Presentation
PU
06:09aMaple Leaf Foods Brief: On Capital expenditure for 2023, expected..
MT
06:09aMaple Leaf Foods Brief: On Plant Protein, Targeting to deliver ne..
MT
06:09aMaple Leaf Foods Brief: On Meat Protein, Expect mid-to-high singl..
MT
06:08aMaple Leaf Foods Brief: Q4 Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $(0.34..
MT
06:08aMaple Leaf Foods Brief: Q4 Total Company sales growth of 5.8% to ..
MT
06:01aMaple Leaf Foods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
03/03Schneiders knocks hot dogs right out of the park and onto the Porch
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 757 M 3 451 M 3 451 M
Net income 2022 -255 M -185 M -185 M
Net Debt 2022 1 818 M 1 319 M 1 319 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 3 392 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Duration : Period :
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 27,91 CAD
Average target price 32,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McCain Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curtis E. Frank Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Casey Richards Co-President & Chief Growth Officer
Geert Verellen Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Liris Vice President-Information Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.14.15%2 461
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-12.23%21 987
TYSON FOODS, INC.-6.23%20 808
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.50%12 855
JBS S.A.-9.60%8 588
WH GROUP LIMITED1.54%8 305