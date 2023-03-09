Maple Leaf Foods : Présentation aux investisseurs (en anglais seulement)

Forward-looking Statements and Non-IFRS Measures

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company related to its business, operations, expectations and external environment.

COVID-19, the volatility of post-pandemic global economies, the war in Ukraine and the recent cybersecurity incident at the Company create many uncertainties which may have a significant impact on the Company's operations, business continuity and financial results. In addition, the Company's operational, financial and environmental performance may be significantly impacted by factors such as supply chain disruption, cybersecurity incidents, availability of labour and materials, inflation, agricultural commodity markets, foreign exchange rates, shifting demand balance between retail and foodservice channels, product mix, productivity, access to markets and geopolitical instability. The Company's expectations with respect to the growth of its meat protein business, expectations for performance, anticipated growth in sales, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross margin, and magnitude of impact of factors affecting performance are based on a number of assumptions, estimates and projections, including but not limited to: the impact of global pork market dynamics, COVID-19,post-pandemic economic volatility, supply chain constraints and effectiveness, inflation, commodity prices, hog and pork processor margins, demand for pork and access to export markets, poultry markets and supply management, the impact of the recent cybersecurity incident on operational and financial performance (including time and cost to recover), timing and effect of pricing action, foreign exchange rates, growth in demand for sustainable meats and branded products, customer and consumer behaviour, competition, implications of foreign animal disease and availability of labour and labour performance considerations.

In addition, this presentation contains the following non-IFRS measures:

Adjusted Operating Earnings: Earnings before income taxes and interest expenses adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business, and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred.

Adjusted Earnings per Share: Defined as basic earnings per share adjusted for all items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business, and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization: Defined as Adjusted Operating Earnings plus depreciation and intangible asset amortization, adjusted for items included in other expense that are considered representative of ongoing operational activities. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales.

Net (Debt) Cash: Defined as cash and cash equivalents, less long-term debt and bank indebtedness.

Construction Capital: Defined as investments and related financing charges in projects over $50.0 million that are related to longer-term strategic initiatives, with no returns expected for at least 12 months in the future and the asset will be re-categorized from Construction Capital once operational.