Maple Leaf Foods : Quarterly Reporting Document

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Event Date/Time: February 24, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. E.T.
Length: 65 minutes
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Mike Rawle
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Investor Relations
Michael McCain
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Chief Executive Officer
Curtis Frank
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Chief Operating Officer
Geert Verellen
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Chief Financial Officer
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
Mark Petrie
CIBC - Analyst
Irene Nattel
RBC - Analyst
George Doumet
Scotiabank - Analyst
Michael Van Aelst
TD Securities - Analyst
PRESENTATION
Operator
Welcome to Maple Leaf's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.
As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcast live on the Internet and recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Mike Rawle, Investor Relations at Maple Leaf Foods.
Please go ahead, Mr. Rawle.
Mike Rawle - Investor Relations, Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Thank you, Anas (phon).
Good morning, everyone. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Chief Executive Officer; Curtis Frank, Chief Operating Officer; and Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking information and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss. Please refer to our 2021 MD&A and other information on our website for a broader description of operations and risk factors that could affect the Company's performance.
We have also uploaded our Q4 investor deck to our website, which includes support material for the quarter. As always, the Investor Relations team will be available after the call for any follow-up questions that you might have.
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Michael McCain.
Michael.
Michael McCain - Chief Executive Officer, Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Thank you, Mike.
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Call.
The worst kinds of storms happen to be those that come up quickly and unexpectedly. We faced that in our fourth quarter. Of course, this tempest was started by COVID two years ago, but the unexpected emergence and impact of the Omicron COVID variant drove it. Of course, extreme weather events like the flooding in BC didn't help, as it amplified the challenges. The third wave of COVID had a very substantial impact on our business. So what does that look like?
Imagine this. At our facilities, up to 30 percent of our teammates not able to show up for work on any given day. Raw materials and ingredients just mysteriously not arriving at our facilities. Literally hundreds of truckloads of product unable to ship due to a temporary lack of drivers. At our retail partners, depleted inventory levels, with no ability to rebuild them. Empty store shelves with product in
the back of the store, but no people to stock it. All that within the backdrop of rampant inflation, volatile unpredictable commodity markets and unstable weather patterns. It's been pretty chaotic.
We're an organization that when faced with adversity, we tackle it head on, and this is no exception. What is unique about this particular storm and the world under stress is that it's really, really clear to all of us that this is going to pass very quickly. The absenteeism levels are declining. You can see the drop in case counts for the Omicron variant. Supply chains are stabilizing. It will pass very, very quickly.
Let me begin with our meat business. And I would like to start by looking at the year in total, the chaotic year that it was. I'm proud to say that in 2021 for the year, in spite of this unimaginable disruption, we kept our bearings. We remain focused and we delivered on our strategic objectives.
Financially, we delivered topline growth of 8 percent in 2021 on a comparable 52-week basis. Think of this, our Adjusted EBITDA grew in the year from last year's record level of $510 million to a new record level of $527 million dollars. Our EBITDA grew in the year from last year's record performance. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 12.1 percent.
Perhaps most importantly, we achieved these results in a manner that will prove to be enduring. We grew branded sales, we expanded our leadership in sustainable meats, we increased our presence in the U.S. We continued our relentless quest of operational excellence. Our entire team is really proud of this in the face of chaos all around us.
