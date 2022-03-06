Maple Leaf Foods : Quarterly Reporting Document

the back of the store, but no people to stock it. All that within the backdrop of rampant inflation, volatile unpredictable commodity markets and unstable weather patterns. It's been pretty chaotic.

We're an organization that when faced with adversity, we tackle it head on, and this is no exception. What is unique about this particular storm and the world under stress is that it's really, really clear to all of us that this is going to pass very quickly. The absenteeism levels are declining. You can see the drop in case counts for the Omicron variant. Supply chains are stabilizing. It will pass very, very quickly.

Let me begin with our meat business. And I would like to start by looking at the year in total, the chaotic year that it was. I'm proud to say that in 2021 for the year, in spite of this unimaginable disruption, we kept our bearings. We remain focused and we delivered on our strategic objectives.

Financially, we delivered topline growth of 8 percent in 2021 on a comparable 52-week basis. Think of this, our Adjusted EBITDA grew in the year from last year's record level of $510 million to a new record level of $527 million dollars. Our EBITDA grew in the year from last year's record performance. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 12.1 percent.

Perhaps most importantly, we achieved these results in a manner that will prove to be enduring. We grew branded sales, we expanded our leadership in sustainable meats, we increased our presence in the U.S. We continued our relentless quest of operational excellence. Our entire team is really proud of this in the face of chaos all around us.