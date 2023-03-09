Maple Leaf Foods : Rapport provisoire (en anglais seulement)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS | 2022 | MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

All dollar amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

March 8, 2023

1. THE BUSINESS

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") is a carbon neutral(i) company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company's portfolio includes prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, value-added fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The address of the Company's registered office is 6985 Financial Dr., Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 0A1, Canada. The Company employs approximately 14,000 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

See the Company's 2021 Sustainability Report that is available on the Maple Leaf Foods website at https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/sustainability- report/.

2. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW As at or for the ($ millions except earnings per share) Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change (Unaudited) Sales $ 4,739.1 $ 4,521.1 4.8 % Net (Loss) Earnings $ (311.9) $ 102.8 nm(ii) Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (2.52) $ 0.83 nm(ii) Adjusted Operating Earnings(i) $ 65.7 $ 210.3 (68.7)% Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share(i) $ (0.26) $ 1.03 (125.2)% Adjusted EBITDA - Meat Protein Group(i) $ 378.7 $ 527.1 (28.2)% Adjusted EBITDA - Plant Protein Group(i) $ (105.4) $ (127.2) 17.1 % Sales - Plant Protein Group $ 169.3 $ 184.1 (8.0)% Free Cash Flow(i)(iii) $ (20.9) $ 213.0 (109.8)% Construction Capital(i) $ 9.6 $ 743.3 (98.7)% Net Debt(i) $ (1,619.3) $ (1,090.2) (48.5)%

Refer to section 34. Non-IFRS Financial Measures of this document for the definition of these non-IFRS measures. Not meaningful. Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.

Sales for 2022 were $4,739.1 million compared to $4,521.1 million last year, an increase of 4.8%, driven by pricing action to mitigate inflation, growth in sustainable meats, and foreign exchange partly offset by lower volumes.

Net loss for 2022 was $311.9 million ($2.52 loss per basic share) compared to earnings of $102.8 million ($0.83 per basic share) last year. Strong performance in the packaged meats portfolio was more than offset by weaker results in pork processing and hog production operations, inflation, and labour challenges, as well as an estimated economic impact of the cybersecurity incident of at least $23 million, as further described in section 5. Cybersecurity Incident. Interest expense increased by $33.2 million, reflecting the net debt levels associated with Construction Capital projects and increases in variable borrowing rates. Net Loss for the year also included a $190.9 million one-time impairment charge related to the Plant Protein Group, start-up expenses of $59.3 million (2021: $13.4 million) associated with Construction Capital projects, as well as net losses from non-cash fair value changes in biological assets and derivative contracts of $14.0 million (2021: $4.9 million), all of which are excluded in the calculation of Adjusted Operating Earnings.

Adjusted Operating Earnings for 2022 were $65.7 million compared to $210.3 million last year, and Adjusted Earnings per Share for 2022 was a loss of $0.26 compared to $1.03 last year.

For further discussion on key metrics and a discussion of results by operating segment, refer to section 7. Operating Review below.