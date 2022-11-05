Maple Leaf Foods : Statement on Recall of Cappola Genoa Salami Due to Undeclared Allergens

"At Maple Leaf Foods, producing safe food is our top priority. We have a comprehensive allergen control program throughout our plants, and we're committed to accurate ingredient labelling to ensure that ingredients are communicated and products are safe for consumption by our consumers with allergies.

Unfortunately, we have identified that some of our Cappola Genoa Salami(UPC Code 6310015111) in 175g packages carryingBest Before Dates of January 03, 2023, January 4, 2023 and January 9, 2023 were incorrectly labelled and were shipped to market before the error was identified. This product contains milk and wheat, but these ingredients were not identified on the ingredient label. We are therefore immediately voluntarily recalling the products.

We promptly notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and are working cooperatively with them on the recall. The recall announcement can be found HERE.

The recalled product was sold at various retail locations across Canada. There have been no consumer complaints about the product or any reports of illness. We have notified all customers who received this product. Consumers who have the recalled product at home should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

We have taken immediate corrective action to address this situation and prevent a recurrence. We value the trust you've placed in us and we are committed to doing everything we can to produce nutritious products that meet the highest food safety standards."

