Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.

(MFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

North America's hog farmers face prolonged pain as pandemic gives way to glut

08/27/2020 | 12:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Hog farm in Kenyon, Minnesota

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - North America's hog farmers face prolonged pain beyond the COVID-19 pandemic that has interrupted packing plants , as a pig glut in the United States holds prices low and pressures producers to downsize.

Many North American hogs had nowhere to go in spring as slaughter plants suspended production due to workers becoming infected with the novel coronavirus. While outbreaks among plant workers subsequently abated, infections recently flared in Maple Leaf Foods' Brandon, Manitoba plant.

Canadian farmers who produce piglets - also known as isoweans or weanlings - face some of the greatest pressure to downsize. Many sell to U.S. farms who then fatten piglets to slaughter weight levels, but prices have fallen well below costs.

In July, Manitoba farmer Rick Bergmann sold 500 piglets to a U.S. buyer for $2.50 per head, recouping only the transportation cost.

"There are producers asking, 'do we want to stay in business?' These are dark days," Bergmann, chair of the Canadian Pork Council, said.

The council asked the Canadian government for aid this month, citing massive losses for Western Canadian farmers and piglet producers especially.

U.S. buyers paid between $2.50 and $20 per Canadian isowean for the week ended Aug. 22, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, far below the roughly $40 cost to raise one.

"The weanling sector is the most volatile," said livestock and meat analyst Kevin Grier. "When things are good, they have the wildest high prices and returns, and when things are bad, it's just the opposite."

There is little optimism that bottom lines will improve.

Western Canada's hog prices are based on U.S. prices, which remain depressed, although they partly recovered this week.

U.S. farmers expanded too aggressively as new plants opened in recent years, resulting in more pigs being born than the industry could absorb, said Christine McCracken, animal protein analyst at Rabobank.

"Even before COVID, we had too many hogs," she said.

By Rod Nickel

ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 142.45 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 103.95 End-of-day quote.-16.56%
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. -0.67% 29.66 Delayed Quote.16.04%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 292 M 3 263 M 3 263 M
Net income 2020 95,4 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 069 M 813 M 813 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,3x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 3 672 M 2 793 M 2 792 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Duration : Period :
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 36,06 CAD
Last Close Price 29,86 CAD
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McCain Co-President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Curtis E. Frank Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
William Geoffrey Beattie Chairman
Geert Verellen Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Liris Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC.16.04%2 793
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.100.41%28 045
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION13.01%27 778
TYSON FOODS, INC.-30.31%23 145
WH GROUP LIMITED-16.89%12 707
JBS SA-9.50%11 133
