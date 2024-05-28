Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a carbon neutral company. The Company's portfolio includes prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, value-added fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. It operates through two segments: the Meat Protein Group and the Plant Protein Group. The Meat Protein Group segment is comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products that are sold to retail, foodservice and industrial channels, and agricultural operations in pork and poultry. It includes brands such as Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co., and many regional brands. The Plant Protein Group segment is comprised of refrigerated plant protein products, grain-based protein and vegan cheese products sold to retail, foodservice and industrial channels. The Plant Protein Group includes the brands Lightlife and Field Roast.

Sector Food Processing