By Adriano Marchese

Stocks listed in Toronto were mildly lower mid-trading Tuesday as most sectors trended lower in the session. Consumer durables stocks were the notable laggards, followed by consumer services and producer manufacturing stocks. Consumer discretionary and tech were the only positive sectors, posting slight gains.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.4% to 22046.73. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.3% to 1314.61.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods were 5.4% higher at 23.65 Canadian dollars ($17.34) after the company said it will spin off its pork segment, separating it from its consumer-packaged goods business and creating two separate, independent and public companies.

Other market movers:

Advantage Energy shares were down 2.4% to C$9.99 after the company said it will limit its supply of natural gas while market prices are suppressed. Due to lower operating expenses, the company said it expects lower costs for the year.

07-09-24 1215ET