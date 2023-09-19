Shares of technology companies rose as initial-public offerings exceeeded forecasts again.

Instacart's shares jumped, opening 40% higher in their trading debut, another promising sign for a reawakening IPO market. The strength of Instacart's performance echoes that of Softbank-backed Arm Holdings a day earlier.

The demand for newly launched shares suggests Wall Street firms are growing in risk appetite, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Amazon.com said it would hire 250,000 workers in the U.S. as part of its annual hiring spree ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, significantly higher than its 2022 holiday hiring goal of 150,000.

Tuhu Car, an automotive-services company backed by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings, is likely to price its initial public offering at the bottom of its marketed range, people familiar with the matter said.

