  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Mapletree Commercial Trust
  News
  Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Date of Release of Business Updates for the First Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022

07/09/2021 | 06:26am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022

9 July 2021 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that MCT's Business Updates for the First Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 ending 30 June 2021 will be released after the close of trading hours on 23 July 2021.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 518 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2022 308 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 2 880 M 2 127 M 2 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 7 138 M 5 276 M 5 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,15 SGD
Average target price 2,23 SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Wee Leong Koh Head-Asset Management & Investments
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST0.94%5 318
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.96%70 177
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.80%42 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.87%27 240
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.22%25 451
SEGRO PLC20.78%18 535