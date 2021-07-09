General Announcement::Date of Release of Business Updates for the First Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022

9 July 2021 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that MCT's Business Updates for the First Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 ending 30 June 2021 will be released after the close of trading hours on 23 July 2021.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

