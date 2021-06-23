Log in
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/22
2.15 SGD   +0.47%
General Announcement::Mapletree Commercial Trust Investor Presentation - 23 June 2021

06/23/2021 | 07:17am EDT
Mapletree Commercial Trust

Investor Presentation

23 June 2021

0

Important Notice

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or invitation to subscribe for or acquire any units in Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and the units in MCT, the "Units").

The past performance of MCT and Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MCT (the "Manager"), is not indicative of the future performance of MCT and the Manager. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This presentation may also contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as financial, investment, business, legal or tax advice and you should consult your own independent professional advisors. Neither the Manager nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use, reliance or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. This presentation shall be read in conjunction with MCT's financial results for the Second Half and Financial Year ended 31 March 2021 in the SGXNet announcement dated 27 April 2021.

1

Content

Overview of SREITs

Page 3

Overview of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Page 6

Rising Above COVID-19

Page 30

2H and FY20/21 Financial Results

Page 35

Other Information

Page 46

Overview of SREITs/Business Trusts

  • Total of 40 REITs and Business Trusts listed in Singapore
  • Combined market capitalisation of S$105.9 bil

Market Capitalisation by Sector

Retail, $10.5 bil, 10%

MCT

$7.1 bil, 6.7%

Healthcare, $3.1 bil, 3%

Diversified, $39.7 bil,

37%

Industrial, $38.0 bil,

36%

Office, $7.6 bil, 7%

Hospitality , $7.1 bil, 7%

Diversified

Office

Hospitality

Industrial

Healthcare

Retail

Note: Based on data from Bloomberg as at 22 June 2021

3

Overview of SREITs/Business Trusts

Market Capitalisation of the 15 largest SREITs (S$ bil)

14.00 13.60

12.18

12.00

10.00

8.69

8.00

7.39

7.14

6.00

5.06

4.34

4.17

4.12

4.11

3.70

4.00

3.15

2.69

2.42

2.20

2.00

0.00

Note: Based on data from Bloomberg as at 22 June 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 470 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2021 199 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2021 2 978 M 2 213 M 2 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 7 138 M 5 302 M 5 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2,15 SGD
Average target price 2,23 SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Wee Leong Koh Head-Asset Management & Investments
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST0.94%5 302
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.18%73 686
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.02%43 615
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.93%27 059
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.54%25 208
SEGRO PLC16.72%18 472