Mapletree Commercial Trust : Announcement on Electronic Despatch of Circular & Alternative Arrangements for the EGM on 23 May 2022
04/28/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
ELECTRONIC DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 23 MAY 2022
1.
INTRODUCTION
The board of directors of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and as manager of MCT, the "MCT Manager"orthe"Manager"), refers to:
(a) the joint announcements dated 31 December 2021, 28 January 2022 and 21 March 2022, issued by the MCT Manager and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT" and as manager of MNACT, the "MNACT Manager"), in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT (the "Merger") to be effected through the acquisition by MCT of all the issued and paid-up units of MNACT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (the "Trust Scheme") in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers;
(b) the announcement dated 21 March 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to the revision to the Trust Scheme and the Preferential Offering (as defined in the Circular (as defined below));
(c) the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to,inter alia, conduct general meetings, either wholly or partially, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; and
(d) the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "COVID-19 Alternative Meetings Order") which was gazetted on 13 April 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of,inter alia, general meetings of real estate investment trusts and business trusts.
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Circular. Unless otherwise stated, any reference to a time of day in this Announcement shall be a reference to Singapore time.
(i) details of the Merger, including the recommendations of the independent directors of the MCT Manager and the advice of the independent financial adviser, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Singapore Branch in relation to the Merger;
(ii) details of the proposed issuance of Consideration Units as full or part of the consideration for the Merger;
(iii) details of the proposed Preferential Offering;
(iv) details of the Whitewash Resolution in relation to MIPL and parties acting in concert with it;
(v) details of the MCT Trust Deed Amendments; and
(vi) the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of MCT Unitholders (the "EGM") to be convened and held by way of electronic meansat 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022(the "Notice of EGM"), for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolutions in relation to the Merger, the issue of Consideration Units as full or part of the consideration for the Merger, the Whitewash Resolution and the MCT Trust Deed Amendments.
2.2Electronic Copies of the Circular
As part of the MCT Manager's sustainability effort, printed copies of the Circular will not be despatched to MCT Unitholders unless requested by MCT Unitholders in accordance with paragraph 2.3 below. Printed copies of the Notice of EGM, the proxy form for the EGM (the "Proxy Form") and the request form for printed copies of the Circular (the "Request Form") will still be sent to MCT Unitholders.
Electronic copies of the Circular (enclosing the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form) are available on:
(ii) the SGX-ST's website athttps://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcementsby selecting the security name "MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD." and the announcement category titled "Extraordinary/Special General Meeting::Voluntary" dated 29 April 2022.
MCT Unitholders will need an internet browser and PDF reader to view these documents on the websites of the SGX-ST and MCT.
2.3Request for Printed Copies of the Circular
MCT Unitholders may obtain printed copies of the Circular by completing, signing and submitting the Request Form accompanying the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form to the MCT Manager via email tosrs.teamd@boardroomlimited.comor by post, which should reach the MCT Manager byno later than 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 16 May 2022. To allow sufficient time for processing and mailing, we strongly encourage MCT Unitholders to return the completed Request Form early. A printed copy of the Circular will be sent to the address in Singapore specified by the MCT Unitholder at his/her/its own risk.
3.DATE, TIME AND CONDUCT OF THE EGM
The MCT Manager wishes to announce that as a precautionary measure due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation and the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, the EGM will be convened and held by way of electronic meansat 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and the COVID-19 Alternative Meetings Order. MCT Unitholders, CPF Investors1and SRS Investors2who wish to attend the EGM are required to pre-register via the pre-registration website athttps://go.lumiengage.com/mctegm2022for verification purposesby 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022.
The MCT Manager's Chairman, Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, the Lead Independent Director, Ms. Kwa Kim Li, the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr Premod P. Thomas, together with the senior management of the MCT Manager, will conduct the proceedings of the EGM.
The MCT Manager will endeavour to address all substantial and relevant questions submitted in advance of the EGM, prior to or during the EGM, and the MCT Manager will publish the responses to such questions receivedon or before 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, 14 May 2022, on MCT's website and on SGXNETby 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, being at least 72 hours before the deadline for MCT Unitholders to submit their Proxy Forms to vote at the EGM.
The MCT Manager will publish the minutes of the EGM on MCT's website and on SGXNET, and the minutes will include the responses to the substantial and relevant questions which are addressed during the EGM.
Although MCT Unitholders will be able to ask questions at the EGM by submitting text-based questions during the Live Webcast (as defined below) via the online chat box through the live audio-visual webcast platform, MCT Unitholders who wish to ask questions are strongly encouraged to submit their questionsby 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, 14 May 2022, in order to ensure that the MCT Manager has sufficient time to respond to such substantial and relevant questions in advance of the deadline for the submission of the Proxy Forms.
4.VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION
A virtual information session ("Virtual Information Session") will be heldat 6.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, by the MCT Manager in respect of the Merger and Trust Scheme, with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS") as the moderator.
In order to participate in the Virtual Information Session through the live audio-visual webcast or
1"CPF Investors" refers to investors who have purchased MCT Units using their Central Provident Fund ("CPF") savings under the CPF Investment Scheme.
2
"SRS Investors" refers to investors who have purchased MCT Units using their Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") contributions pursuant to the SRS.
live audio-only stream (the "Live Webcast"), MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries3must pre-register athttp://sias.org.sg/mct-visno later than 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 9 May 2022(the "Virtual Information Session Registration Deadline"). Pre-registration for the Virtual Information Session is compulsory and MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries are required to submit an electronic copy of the latest proof of their unitholdings in MCT for verification purposes when they pre-register. Any registration received after the Virtual Information Session Registration Deadline will not be accepted.
Following verification, an email containing login details and instructions on how to access the Live Webcast of the Virtual Information Session will be sent to authenticated MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediariesby 12.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.
The MCT Manager will endeavour to address all substantial and relevant questions receivedby 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 9 May 2022in relation to the Merger. MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries will also be able to ask questions "live" by typing in and submitting their questions via an online chat box which will be accessible by participants during the Virtual Information Session.
(i) a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act 1970 or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds MCT Units in that capacity;
(ii) a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the SFA and who holds MCT Units in that capacity; or
(iii) the CPF Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953, in respect of MCT Units purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the CPF, if the CPF Board holds those MCT Units in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.
MCT Unitholders can also scan the QR Code below to access the Proxy Form:
6.NO PERSONAL ATTENDANCE AT THE EGM
The EGM will be held by way of electronic means as a precautionary measure due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore and the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.
Accordingly, MCT Unitholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.
7.ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE EGM
MCT Unitholders may participate at the EGM by:
(a) observing and/or listening to the EGM proceedings via the Live Webcast;
(b) submitting questions in advance of the EGM;
(c) submitting text-based questions via the online chat box through the live audio-visual webcast platform, if attending the EGM; and
(d) appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the EGM.
An MCT Unitholder (whether individual or corporate) who has MCT Units entered against his/her/its name in (1) the Register of MCT Unitholders; or (2) the Depository Register, as at the cut-off time being 72 hours before the time fixed for the EGM (being the time at which the name of the MCT Unitholder must appear in the Register of MCT Unitholders or the Depository Register in order for him/her/it to be considered to have MCT Units entered against his/her/its name in the Register of MCT Unitholders or the Depository Register), shall be entitled to attend (via electronic means), submit questions in advance of or at the EGM and vote by proxy at the EGM.
All MCT Unitholders (whether individual or corporate) who wish to exercise his/her/its voting rights are requested to complete, sign and return the enclosed Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to reach MCT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. (the "Unit Registrar"), 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632, in the following manner:
(i) if submitted by post, be lodged at the office of the Unit Registrar, 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632; or
(ii) if submitted via electronic mail, attach and send a clear scanned PDF copy of the completed and signed Proxy Form to the Unit Registrar atsrs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com,
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:22:04 UTC.