Mapletree Commercial Trust : Announcement on Electronic Despatch of Circular & Alternative Arrangements for the EGM on 23 May 2022

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELECTRONIC DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 23 MAY 2022

1.

INTRODUCTION

The board of directors of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and as manager of MCT, the "MCT Manager "orthe" Manager"), refers to:

(a) the joint announcements dated 31 December 2021, 28 January 2022 and 21 March 2022, issued by the MCT Manager and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT" and as manager of MNACT, the "MNACT Manager"), in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT (the "Merger") to be effected through the acquisition by MCT of all the issued and paid-up units of MNACT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (the "Trust Scheme") in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers;

(b) the announcement dated 21 March 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to the revision to the Trust Scheme and the Preferential Offering (as defined in the Circular (as defined below));

(c) the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to, inter alia, conduct general meetings, either wholly or partially, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; and

(d) the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "COVID-19 Alternative Meetings Order") which was gazetted on 13 April 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of real estate investment trusts and business trusts.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Circular. Unless otherwise stated, any reference to a time of day in this Announcement shall be a reference to Singapore time.

2. ELECTRONIC DESPATCH OF THE CIRCULAR

2.1 Electronic Despatch of the Circular The MCT Manager wishes to announce that it has today despatched to MCT Unitholders a circular (the "Circular") dated 29 April 2022 by electronic means via publication on the SGX-ST website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements, and on MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com. The Circular contains, inter alia, the following: (i) details of the Merger, including the recommendations of the independent directors of the MCT Manager and the advice of the independent financial adviser, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Singapore Branch in relation to the Merger; (ii) details of the proposed issuance of Consideration Units as full or part of the consideration for the Merger; (iii) details of the proposed Preferential Offering; (iv) details of the Whitewash Resolution in relation to MIPL and parties acting in concert with it; (v) details of the MCT Trust Deed Amendments; and (vi) the notice of the extraordinary general meeting of MCT Unitholders (the "EGM") to be convened and held by way of electronic means at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 (the "Notice of EGM"), for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolutions in relation to the Merger, the issue of Consideration Units as full or part of the consideration for the Merger, the Whitewash Resolution and the MCT Trust Deed Amendments.

2.2 Electronic Copies of the Circular As part of the MCT Manager's sustainability effort, printed copies of the Circular will not be despatched to MCT Unitholders unless requested by MCT Unitholders in accordance with paragraph 2.3 below. Printed copies of the Notice of EGM, the proxy form for the EGM (the "Proxy Form") and the request form for printed copies of the Circular (the "Request Form") will still be sent to MCT Unitholders. Electronic copies of the Circular (enclosing the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form) are available on: (i) MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com; and (ii) the SGX-ST's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements by selecting the security name "MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD." and the announcement category titled "Extraordinary/Special General Meeting::Voluntary" dated 29 April 2022. MCT Unitholders will need an internet browser and PDF reader to view these documents on the websites of the SGX-ST and MCT.



2.3 Request for Printed Copies of the Circular MCT Unitholders may obtain printed copies of the Circular by completing, signing and submitting the Request Form accompanying the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form to the MCT Manager via email to srs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com or by post, which should reach the MCT Manager by no later than 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 16 May 2022. To allow sufficient time for processing and mailing, we strongly encourage MCT Unitholders to return the completed Request Form early. A printed copy of the Circular will be sent to the address in Singapore specified by the MCT Unitholder at his/her/its own risk.

3. DATE, TIME AND CONDUCT OF THE EGM The MCT Manager wishes to announce that as a precautionary measure due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation and the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, the EGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and the COVID-19 Alternative Meetings Order. MCT Unitholders, CPF Investors1 and SRS Investors2 who wish to attend the EGM are required to pre-register via the pre-registration website at https://go.lumiengage.com/mctegm2022 for verification purposes by 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022. The MCT Manager's Chairman, Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, the Lead Independent Director, Ms. Kwa Kim Li, the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mr Premod P. Thomas, together with the senior management of the MCT Manager, will conduct the proceedings of the EGM. The MCT Manager will endeavour to address all substantial and relevant questions submitted in advance of the EGM, prior to or during the EGM, and the MCT Manager will publish the responses to such questions received on or before 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, 14 May 2022, on MCT's website and on SGXNET by 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, being at least 72 hours before the deadline for MCT Unitholders to submit their Proxy Forms to vote at the EGM. The MCT Manager will publish the minutes of the EGM on MCT's website and on SGXNET, and the minutes will include the responses to the substantial and relevant questions which are addressed during the EGM. Although MCT Unitholders will be able to ask questions at the EGM by submitting text-based questions during the Live Webcast (as defined below) via the online chat box through the live audio-visual webcast platform, MCT Unitholders who wish to ask questions are strongly encouraged to submit their questions by 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, 14 May 2022, in order to ensure that the MCT Manager has sufficient time to respond to such substantial and relevant questions in advance of the deadline for the submission of the Proxy Forms.

4. VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION A virtual information session ("Virtual Information Session") will be held at 6.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, by the MCT Manager in respect of the Merger and Trust Scheme, with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS") as the moderator. In order to participate in the Virtual Information Session through the live audio-visual webcast or

1 "CPF Investors" refers to investors who have purchased MCT Units using their Central Provident Fund ("CPF") savings under the CPF Investment Scheme.

2

"SRS Investors" refers to investors who have purchased MCT Units using their Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") contributions pursuant to the SRS.

live audio-only stream (the "Live Webcast"), MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries3 must pre-register at http://sias.org.sg/mct-visno later than 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 9 May 2022 (the "Virtual Information Session Registration Deadline"). Pre-registration for the Virtual Information Session is compulsory and MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries are required to submit an electronic copy of the latest proof of their unitholdings in MCT for verification purposes when they pre-register. Any registration received after the Virtual Information Session Registration Deadline will not be accepted.

Following verification, an email containing login details and instructions on how to access the Live Webcast of the Virtual Information Session will be sent to authenticated MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries by 12.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

The MCT Manager will endeavour to address all substantial and relevant questions received by 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 9 May 2022 in relation to the Merger. MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF Investors and SRS Investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries will also be able to ask questions "live" by typing in and submitting their questions via an online chat box which will be accessible by participants during the Virtual Information Session.

The MCT Manager will provide a link to MCT Unitholders to access the recording of the Virtual Information Session on MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com, and on the SGX-ST's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements , on or around Wednesday, 11 May 2022.

Please refer to Paragraph 20 of the Circular for further details relating to the Virtual Information Session.

5.

NOTICE OF EGM AND PROXY FORM

Printed copies of the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form will be sent to MCT Unitholders. The Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form are also available on MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com, and on the SGX-ST's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.

3 "relevant intermediary" means:

(i) a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act 1970 or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds MCT Units in that capacity;

(ii) a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the SFA and who holds MCT Units in that capacity; or

(iii) the CPF Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953, in respect of MCT Units purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the CPF, if the CPF Board holds those MCT Units in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.

MCT Unitholders can also scan the QR Code below to access the Proxy Form: