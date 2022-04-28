Mapletree Commercial Trust : Circular to MCT Unitholders dated 29 April 2022 in relation to the Proposed Merger of MCT and MNACT 04/28/2022 | 01:25pm EDT Send by mail :

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended)) MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST Managed by Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No.: 200708826C) CIRCULAR TO UNITHOLDERS OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST ("MCT") IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OFEXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ("EGM") (1) PROPOSED MERGER OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST AND MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT;

(2) PROPOSED ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF UNITS OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST TO THE HOLDERS OF UNITS IN MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST AS FULL OR PART OF THE CONSIDERATION FOR THE MERGER;

(3) PROPOSED WHITEWASH RESOLUTION IN RELATION TO THE CONCERT PARTY GROUP; AND

(4) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE MCT TRUST DEED TO ADOPT THE MANAGEMENT FEE SUPPLEMENT. IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES FOR UNITHOLDERS OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Form Date and time of EGM The EGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means(1) Note: (1) 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the MCT Manager may be required to change the arrangements for the EGM at short notice. MCT Unitholders should check MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com for the latest updates on the status of the EGM. Financial Adviser to the MCT Manager in relation to the Merger and Sole Global Co-ordinator in relation to the Preferential Offering DBS Bank Ltd. (Company Registration No.: 196800306E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Independent Financial Adviser to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Independent Directors of the MCT Manager and the MCT Trustee in relation to the Merger Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (Company Registration No.: 005 357 522) (Incorporated in Australia) This circular dated Friday, 29 April 2022 ("Circular") is issued by Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (the "MCT Manager"), in its capacity as manager of MCT. Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") takes no responsibility for the accuracy of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Circular. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately. Approval in-principle has been obtained from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Consideration Units and the Preferential Offering Units on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST's in-principle approval is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Merger, the Consideration Units, the Preferential Offering, the Preferential Offering Units, MCT and/or its subsidiaries. If you have sold or transferred all your units in MCT (the "MCT Units"), you should immediately forward this Circular, together with the Notice of EGM and the accompanying Proxy Form in this Circular, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. This Circular shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy MCT Units or other securities, including the Preferential Offering Units and provisional allotments to Eligible Unitholders under the Preferential Offering. This Circular may not be sent to any person or any jurisdiction in which it would not be permissible to deliver the Preferential Offering Units and provisional allotments under the Preferential Offering or make an offer of the Preferential Offering Units and provisional allotments under the Preferential Offering, and the Preferential Offering Units and provisional allotments under the Preferential Offering may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, to any such person or in any such jurisdiction. This Circular is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Japan or Australia, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations. This Circular is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. Any public offering of securities of MCT in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that would contain detailed information about MCT and the MCT Manager, as well as the relevant financial statements. The MCT Manager does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. All capitalised terms in this section shall, if not otherwise defined, bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in this Circular. Transformative Merger Combining Strength and Growth Largest pure-play Singapore commercial REIT with longstanding track record in delivering stable returns to unitholders Strength First and only North Asia focused REIT listed in Singapore, with properties in key gateway markets including China, Hong Kong SAR(2), Japan and South Korea Growth The Merged Entity will be renamed: 18 commercial properties across 5 key gateway markets of Asia with total AUM(3) of over S$17 billionWell-balanced across the commercial sub asset classes, which includes retail, office and business park segments Diversified and high quality portfolio anchored by best-in-class commercial assets Notes: (2) Where "Hong Kong SAR" is mentioned in this section of this Circular, it refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("SAR").

(3) Assets under Management ("AUM") based on the MCT 2022 Independent Valuations and the independent full valuations commissioned by MNACT Manager and the MNACT Trustee as at 31 March 2022. Total percentage values may not add up to 100% due to rounding differences.

(4) This refers to MNACT's 50.0% effective interest in The Pinnacle Gangnam, which is held through a joint venture.

(5) Namely Festival Walk, MBC I & II, and VivoCity. Investment Mandate Diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes as well as real estate-related assets Merged Entity's Structure Expanded geographic scope to key gateway markets of Asia including but not limited to Singapore, China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan and South Korea Merger to be effected by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") Three Scheme Consideration options(3) for MNACT Unitholders Scrip-Only Consideration OR Cash-and-Scrip Consideration OR Cash-Only Consideration Cash-Only Consideration is the default option MNACT Unitholders who do not make any election or fail to make a valid election for the Scrip-Only Consideration, Cash-and-Scrip Consideration or Cash-Only Consideration shall be deemed to have elected to receive the Cash-Only Consideration if the Trust Scheme becomes effective in accordance with its terms. All three forms of the Scheme Consideration are equivalent in value and are equal to the Adjusted NAV per MNACT Unit.(4) Scheme Consideration represents a price-to-NAV multiple of 1.0x. Based on the Scheme Issue Price of S$2.0039 per Consideration Unit, the implied value of the Scrip-Only Consideration and the implied value of the Cash-and-Scrip Consideration is equivalent(5) to the Cash-Only Consideration of S$1.1949 per MNACT Unit. Preferential Offering to raise gross proceeds of up to S$2.2 billion, fully backed by Sponsor Up to S$2.2 billion to finance the additional cash requirement arising from the introduction of the Cash-Only Consideration S$2.0039 (based on the same Scheme Issue Price, being the 1-day VWAP per MCT Unit as at the Last Trading Day) Up to 1,094 million Expected to take place from 28 July 2022 to 5 August 2022 after the election period in respect of the Scheme Consideration for MNACT Unitholders Sponsor has agreed to a voluntary 6-month lock-up of the unitholdings(7) of the MIPL Entities in the Merged Entity following the completion of the Trust Scheme or the Preferential Offering (whichever is earlier) Notes: Unitholders shall be entitled to receive and retain any Permitted Distributions declared by the respective managers in the ordinary course of business in respect of the period from 1 April 2021 or 1 October 2021, as the case may be up to the day immediately before the date on which the Trust Scheme becomes effective in accordance with its terms ("Effective Date"). (1) Before the Merger, as at the Latest Practicable Date, MIPL Entities held 32.61% interest (including indirect interest) in MCT, and 38.14% interest (including indirect interest) in MNACT.

(2) Before the Merger, as at the Latest Practicable Date, unitholders (excluding the MIPL Entities) held 67.39% interest in MCT, and 61.86% interest in MNACT.

(3) Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL", or the "Sponsor"), as the sponsor of MCT and MNACT, has provided an undertaking to elect to receive Scrip-Only Consideration in respect of all its MNACT Units.

(4) Based on MNACT's NAV per unit as at 30 September 2021 and applying the following adjustments: (i) excludes MNACT's reported 1H FY21/22 DPU of 3.426 Singapore cents paid on 24 December 2021; and (ii) assumes that the full valuation of MNACT's investment properties and joint venture held as at 30 September 2021 is based on the valuation of the MNACT Properties as at 31 October 2021 as announced on 31 December 2021.

(5) The implied value of the Scrip-Only Consideration and the implied value of the Cash-and-Scrip Consideration of S$1.1949 is computed by multiplying the illustrative value of one new MCT Unit at the Scheme Issue Price of S$2.0039, which is determined by reference to the 1-day VWAP per MCT Unit as at the Last Trading Day (i) by 0.5963x under the Scrip-Only Consideration or (ii) by 0.5009x, plus the cash component of the Cash-and-Scrip Consideration of S$0.1912. The Scheme Issue Price of S$2.0039 per Consideration Unit may not be equivalent to the market price of, nor reﬂective of the fair value of, the Consideration Units as at the Effective Date and/or the Scheme Settlement Date. Each Consideration Unit may, depending on changing market conditions and sentiments, trade above or below the Scheme Issue Price of each Consideration Unit of S$2.0039.

(6) Whether the Preferential Offering will be undertaken, as well as the size of the Preferential Offering, will be determined based on the results of the election by MNACT Unitholders for the different forms of the Scheme Consideration pursuant to the Trust Scheme.

(7) Sponsor's resultant stake in MPACT could range from 34.76% to 57.09%. Please refer to paragraph 8.2.2 of this Circular for details. Proposed new management fee structure pegged to distributable income and DPU growth Enables closer alignment of interests with the Merged Entity's unitholders MCT MCT Current Fee Structure MNACT MNACT Current Fee Structure Base Performance Base Performance Fee Fee Fee Fee(8) 0.25% p.a. 4.0% p.a. 10.0% p.a. 25.0% p.a. of the Value of Net of Distributable of year-on-year of the Deposited Property Income Income ("y-o-y") growth Property ("NPI") in DPU Strong Commitment from Sponsor and Alignment with Unitholders Sponsor has undertaken to subscribe for the Maximum Preferential Offering Units of up to S$2.2 billion at the issue price of S$2.0039(11) per MCT Unit. This will satisfy the additional cash requirement for the Cash-Only Consideration with no incremental debt financing and no increase in the maximum number of new MCT Units to be issued 2 Sponsor's undertaking to receive 100% Scrip-Only Consideration remains unchanged 3 Sponsor has agreed to a voluntary 6-month lock-up of its unitholdings in the Merged Entity(12) Sponsor's resultant stake in MPACT could range from 34.76%(13) to 57.09%(14), representing its conviction in the Merged Entity 4 Sponsor continues to support the MCT Manager's agreement to waive its acquisition fee entitlement 5 Sponsor supports the adoption of REIT management fee structure pegged to distributable income and DPU growth, which will promote closer alignment of interests with unitholders Notes: (8) The performance fee is a fee equal to a rate of 25.0% of the difference in DPU in a financial year with the DPU in the preceding financial year (calculated before accounting for the performance fee in that financial year), multiplied by the weighted average number of units in issue for such financial year. The performance fee is payable if the DPU in respect of any financial year exceeds the DPU in the preceding financial year, notwithstanding that the DPU in such relevant financial year may be less than the DPU in the financial year prior to the preceding financial year. As announced by the MNACT Manager on 25 September 2020, in consideration of the impact of COVID-19 on MNACT's distributions to the MNACT Unitholders and to demonstrate the MNACT Manager's commitment to align its interest with the MNACT Unitholders, the MNACT Manager will waive its entitlement to any performance fee as provided under the MNACT Trust Deed until such time that the DPU exceeds 7.124 cents, which was the DPU achieved in the financial year ended 31 March 2020, prior to the full year impact of COVID-19.

(9) The Merged Entity's base fees will be 10.0% of the distributable income (calculated before accounting for the base fee and performance fee).

(10) The Merged Entity's performance fees will be 25.0% of the difference in DPU in a financial year with the DPU in the preceding financial year (calculated before accounting for the performance fee, but after accounting for the base fee in that financial year), multiplied by the weighted average number of the Merged Entity's units in issue for such financial year.

(11) The issue price of S$2.0039 per MCT Unit under the Preferential Offering is the same as the Scheme Issue Price of each Consideration Unit of S$2.0039 (being the 1-day VWAP per MCT Unit as at the Last Trading Day). (12) The lock-up period commences from the earlier of the date of completion of the Trust Scheme and the date of completion of the Preferential Offering until the date falling six months after such date. (13)Based on an aggregate of 5,427,244,574 units in the Merged Entity, assuming all MNACT Unitholders elect to receive the Scrip-Only Consideration. This figure does not take into consideration any fees that may be payable in MCT Units or MNACT Units to the MCT Manager, the MNACT Manager or MNAPML (in its capacity as property manager of the MNACT Properties) prior to the Record Date. (14) Based on an aggregate of 5,218,993,868 units in the Merged Entity, assuming all MNACT Unitholders (excluding the MIPL Entities) elect to receive the Cash-Only Consideration and the relevant MIPL Entities subscribe for the Maximum Preferential Offering Units in full. This figure does not take into consideration any fees that may be payable in MCT Units or MNACT Units to the MCT Manager, the MNACT Manager or MNAPML (in its capacity as property manager of the MNACT Properties) prior to the Preferential Offering Record Date. Transaction Rationale Proxy to Key Gateway Markets of Asia Combining regional and local operational capabilities with domain expertise to enhance future growth Assets under Management 10.9 years CAGR (IPO to Mar 2022) NAV per unit 10.9 years CAGR (IPO to Mar 2022) DPU 10 years CAGR (FY11/12 (restated) to FY21/22) Proven track record as a responsible steward of capital At IPO and acquisitions in 2013, 2016, 2019 Successful in establishing position as leading S-REIT with best-in-class assets making up significant portion of portfolio Assets under Management 9.1 years CAGR (IPO to Mar 2022) NAV per unit 9.1 years CAGR (IPO to Mar 2022) DPU 8 years CAGR (FY13/14 to FY21/22) acquisition in 2015 in 2018, 2020, 2021 in 2020 Demonstrated capabilities in driving growth through acquisitions across North Asian markets Successful in seeking new acquisitions outside of IPO geographies in Greater Tokyo and Seoul Deep liquidity in key gateway markets of Asia providing growth opportunities Total transaction volume for office and retail assets of Tapping into some of the largest and most US$106.4bn in 2021 across key gateway markets of Asia established real estate markets in Asia US$bn 40 Opportunities continue to exist in Asia's retail markets where well-positioned shopping malls remain relevant 30 20 Continued growth opportunities where offices will continue to play an integral role 10 0 201920202021 Experienced on-the-ground teams to tap into investment and asset enhancement opportunities South Korea Hong Kong Singapore Transaction volume for office and retail assets from 2019 to 2021 Source: Colliers International (Hong Kong) Limited ("Colliers") and Real Capital Analytics. 18(15) S$17.1bn 11.0m sq ft(16) 97.2% commercial properties Assets under NLA(b) Portfolio across five key gateway Management(a) Occupancy(c) markets of Asia Notes: (15) This includes MNACT's 50.0% effective interest in The Pinnacle Gangnam, which is held through a joint venture.

