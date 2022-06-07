Mapletree Commercial Trust : Court Sanction of the Trust Scheme

the announcement dated 31 May 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to, among others, the date and time on which the Register of MCT Unitholders will be closed in order to determine the entitlements of the MCT Unitholders to the

the announcement dated 25 May 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to the notice of the Court hearing date to sanction the Trust Scheme (the "

the announcements dated 23 May 2022 issued by the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager respectively, in relation to, among others, their respective unitholders' approvals of the proposed Merger by way of the Trust Scheme;

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Circular. All references to dates and times in this Announcement are to Singapore dates and times.

The Preferential Offering will only proceed if the Preferential Offering Conditions (as set out in paragraph 7.3 of the Circular) have been satisfied.

If the Trust Scheme becomes effective in accordance with its terms, all the MNACT Units held by MNACT Unitholders as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date, will be transferred to the MCT Trustee such that on the Scheme Settlement Date, the MCT Trustee shall hold 100.0% of the MNACT Units, and the MNACT Unitholders will not be able to trade their MNACT Units on and from the date of suspension of the trading in MNACT Units, being Thursday, 9 June 2022 at 9.00 a.m.. The MNACT Unitholders will, as unitholders of the Merged Entity, be able to commence trading of the Consideration Units on the

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source (including MNACT and/or the MNACT Manager), the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement. The Directors do not accept any responsibility for any information relating to MNACT and/or the MNACT Manager or any opinion expressed by MNACT and/or the MNACT Manager.

The directors of the MCT Manager (the "Directors") (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement which relate to MCT and/or the MCT Manager (excluding those relating to MNACT and/or the MNACT Manager) are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The Directors jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

The Trust Scheme will only be effective and binding upon the written notification to the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("

Any queries relating to this Announcement, the Merger or the Trust Scheme should be directed to one of the following:

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

Teng Li Yeng

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +65 6377 6836

Email: teng.liyeng@mapletree.com.sg

DBS Bank Ltd.

Tel: +65 6878 4649

