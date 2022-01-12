Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Business Updates for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022

12 January 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that MCT's Business Updates for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 ended 31 December 2021 will be released after the close of trading hours on 26 January 2022.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.