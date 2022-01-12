Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Business Updates for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022

ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE OF RELEASE OF BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022
12 January 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that MCT's Business Updates for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 ended 31 December 2021 will be released after the close of trading hours on 26 January 2022.
By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary
Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)
As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust
Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01
Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438
tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274
3185
www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com
Co. Reg. No. 200708826C
