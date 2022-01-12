Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Date of Release of Business Updates for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL YEAR 2021/2022

12 January 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that MCT's Business Updates for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2021/2022 ended 31 December 2021 will be released after the close of trading hours on 26 January 2022.

By order of the Board Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01

Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438

tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274

3185

www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com

Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
08:06aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Business Updates for the Third Quarter Fin..
PU
05:16aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
01/10MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by Way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Corr..
PU
01/10MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
01/06MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Substantial U..
PU
01/06MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
01/04MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
01/03MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Substantial U..
PU
2021MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : MCT Presentation - Proposed Merger of MCT and MNACT by way of..
PU
2021MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Joint Press Release - Proposed Merger of MCT and MNACT by way..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2022 288 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 2 860 M 2 116 M 2 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 6 047 M 4 476 M 4 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,82 SGD
Average target price 2,24 SGD
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Peck Cheng Goh Vice President-Investments & Asset Management
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST-9.00%4 476
EQUINIX, INC.-9.34%69 051
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-10.09%45 131
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.42%40 337
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.79%33 352
SEGRO PLC-8.53%21 512