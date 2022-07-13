Mapletree Commercial Trust : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Chief Executive Officer

7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest:

Acquisition of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals) Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities Securities pursuant to rights issue

Securities via a placement

Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles

Disposal of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

Other circumstances :

Acceptance of employee share options/share awards

Vesting of share awards

Exercise of employee share options

Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed Issuer

Corporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify):

Receipt of provisional allotment of 1,557,273 new MCT units pursuant to the non-renounceable preferential offering (the "Preferential Offering") to eligible unitholders of MCT, on the basis of 306 new MCT units for every 1,000 existing MCT units, fractional entitlements to be disregarded.

Others (please specify):

8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Director/CEO before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to

ordinary voting shares of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures):

Table 3. Change in respect of rights/options/warrants over shares/units of Listed Issuer