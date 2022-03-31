Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

31 March 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and manager of MCT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that DBS Trustee Limited (in its capacity as trustee of MCT) has entered into an amendment and restatement agreement in respect of its existing S$50,000,000 revolving credit facilities which, amongst other things, upsizes the Facility to S$100,000,000 (the "Facility").

For purpose of disclosure under Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Facility contain conditions where a mandatory prepayment event ("Prepayment Event") affecting the entire relevant outstanding Facility may occur if any of the following events takes place:

(a) either the Manager or Mapletree Commercial Property Management Pte. Ltd., as Property

Manager of MCT (the "Property Manager"), resigns or is removed as the manager, or property manager (as the case may be), of MCT, without the prior consent in writing of the lender of the Facility;

  • (b) the replacement manager of MCT is not appointed in accordance with the terms of the trust deed constituting MCT; and/or

  • (c) the replacement manager or property manager of MCT following the resignation or removal of the Manager or the Property Manager (as the case may be) is not a direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, the sponsor of MCT.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438

tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Should any Prepayment Event occur, the aggregate level of the Facility (assuming the Facility is drawn down in full) and existing outstanding borrowings of MCT that may be affected is approximately S$3,107.0 million (excluding interest).

As at date of this announcement, none of the conditions described above have been breached.

By order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Important Notice

The value of units in MCT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as Manager of MCT (the "Manager"), or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of MCT may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MCT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MCT.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
11:46aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of ..
PU
03/30MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/25MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Second Half and ..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : MCT Presentation - Revision of Trust Scheme and Inclusion of ..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Chapter 9/10 - Revision of the terms of the Proposed Merger w..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Responses to Frequently Asked Questions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2022 288 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 2 859 M 2 114 M 2 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 6 281 M 4 643 M 4 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
EV / Sales 2023 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,92 SGD
Average target price 2,13 SGD
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Peck Cheng Goh Vice President-Investments & Asset Management
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.00%4 717
EQUINIX, INC.-10.88%68 386
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.83%42 020
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-18.49%41 009
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-9.36%32 321
SEGRO PLC-5.29%21 531