Mapletree Commercial Trust : Gross revenue and net property income up 8.8% and 10.1% respectively

For Immediate Release Gross revenue and net property income up 8.8% and 10.1% respectively Improved 1Q FY22/23 performance in tandem with easing COVID-19 measures

COVID-19 measures VivoCity continued steady recovery momentum with 1Q FY22/23 tenant sales surpassing pre-COVID levels

pre-COVID levels Portfolio achieved 97.2% committed occupancy

Completed all term loan refinancing for FY22/23 subsequent to reporting quarter

Trust Scheme became effective on 21 July 2022 and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT") on track to delist on 3 August 2022 1

Creation of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust ("MPACT"), a flagship commercial REIT with stability and scale across key gateway markets of Asia Singapore, 29 July 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. ("MCTM"), as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT" and as manager of MCT, the "Manager"), posted 1Q FY22/23 gross revenue and net property income ("NPI") of S$135.0 million and S$106.7 million respectively, up 8.8% and 10.1% year-on-year. The growth in earnings was in tandem with easing COVID-19 measures and the resulting lower rental rebates, as well as higher contribution from VivoCity and Mapletree Business City ("MBC"). Summary of MCT's Results 1Q FY22/23 1Q FY21/22 Variance % Gross revenue (S$'000) 134,997 124,135 8.8 Property operating expenses (S$'000) (28,333) (27,233) (4.0) Net property income (S$'000) 106,664 96,902 10.1 1 Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the circular issued by the Manager to MCT Unitholders on 29 April 2022 (the "Circular"). Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. 10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438 tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185 www.mapletreecommercialtrust.comCo. Reg. No. 200708826C

Ms Sharon Lim, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "This quarter's results are a testament to our forward-looking and proactive management efforts, and our relentless focus to position our assets well to capitalise on shifts in the environment. We are especially pleased with the strong performance by our crown asset, VivoCity, which recorded 34.4% and 45.0% year-on-year growth in gross revenue and NPI respectively. With the significant easing of COVID-19 measures since April 2022, VivoCity's 1Q FY22/23 tenant sales rebounded further to S$248.4 million, well surpassing pre-COVID levels2. We remain confident that VivoCity will continue its upward trajectory as social activities and international travel progressively return to normalcy." On the proposed merger with MNACT (the "Merger"), Ms Lim said, "Notwithstanding the sustained performance by our key best-in-class assets in Singapore, we need to forge ahead and expand overseas to put MCT on the best path forward. To this end, we are very heartened to obtain Unitholders' approval for the Merger and have effected the Trust Scheme on 21 July 2022. Our biggest responsibility will be to execute the "4R" asset and capital management strategy, and to harness the best of both teams to capitalise on market recovery. Our commitment remains unchanged - to drive long-term growth and sustainable return. With a diversified and high quality portfolio across key gateway markets of Asia, of which best-in-class assets constitute approximately 67% of the merged portfolio, we believe we can deliver. Once again, we thank Unitholders for your trust - this is an esteemed privilege that we do not take lightly." OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE Portfolio NPI for 1Q FY22/23 increased 10.1% year-on-year, with a 79.0% NPI margin. This was mainly due to lower rental rebates and higher contribution from VivoCity and MBC. mTower posted lower year-on-year gross revenue and NPI in 1Q FY22/23 largely due to a one-off compensation from a lease pre-termination in 1Q FY21/22. As at 30 June 2022, the committed occupancy of the portfolio was 97.2%. 2 Comparison against 1Q FY19/20. 2

VivoCity continued steady recovery momentum VivoCity kept its steady recovery momentum in tandem with the easing of wide-ranging COVID- 19 measures. 1Q FY22/23 tenant sales rebounded strongly by 53.3% on a year-on-year basis, surpassing pre-COVID levels3 and outpacing the recovery of shopper traffic. As a result of lower rental rebates, higher rental income, turnover and step-up rents, as well as higher carpark income, VivoCity achieved 34.4% and 45.0% year-on-year growth in gross revenue and NPI respectively for 1Q FY22/23. As at 30 June 2022, VivoCity was 98.5% committed. Office/Business Park Assets 1Q FY22/23 gross revenue and NPI from the office/business park assets totalled S$79.8 million and S$63.8 million respectively. In particular, MBC contributed S$55.7 million of gross revenue and S$45.2 million of NPI, up 5.5% and 5.8% respectively on a year-on-year basis. The committed occupancies for MBC and mTower were 98.2% and 86.8% respectively, while both Bank of America HarbourFront ("BOAHF") and Mapletree Anson achieved full commitment. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT In navigating the volatile interest rate environment, our capital management approach continued to be proactive and forward-looking. As at 30 June 2022, the debt maturity profile remained well- distributed with no more than 24% of debt due in any financial year. More than S$400 million of cash and undrawn committed facilities have been put in place to meet working capital and financial obligations. Subsequent to the reporting quarter, S$264.0 million of bank debt was refinanced, thus completing the refinancing of all term loans due in FY22/23. As at 30 June 2022, the average term to maturity of debt was 3.0 years and the aggregate leverage was 33.8%. To ensure reasonable certainty over interest expenses, approximately 78.6% of the total debt of S$3,014.0 million was fixed by way of fixed rate debt or interest rate swaps. As at 30 June 2022, the weighted average all-in cost of debt was 2.53% per annum and the interest coverage ratio was approximately 4.9 times on a 12-month trailing basis. 3 Comparison against 1Q FY19/20. 3

Updates on the Merger with MNACT The Trust Scheme became effective in accordance with its terms on 21 July 2022. Accordingly, the expanded investment mandate of MCT took effect on 21 July 2022 to include the key gateway markets of Asia (including but not limited to Singapore, China, Hong Kong4, Japan and South Korea). MNACT is on track to be delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 3 August 2022 and the merged entity will be renamed MPACT. The actual quantum, payment date and further details of the clean-up distribution in respect of the period from 1 April 2022 up to 20 July 2022 (being the day immediately before the Effective Date) to MCT Unitholders will be announced in due course. About Mapletree Commercial Trust Mapletree Commercial Trust made its debut on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited ("SGX-ST") on 27 April 2011 as a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust ("REIT"). With the Trust Scheme pursuant to the Merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust becoming effective in accordance with its terms on 21 July 2022. MCT was repositioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Its principal investment objective is to invest on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, as well as real estate-related assets, in the key gateway markets of Asia (including but not limited to Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea). For more information, please visit www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com. About the MCT Manager - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. MCT is managed by Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.. The MCT Manager's main responsibility is to manage MCT's assets and liabilities for the benefit of Unitholders. The MCT Manager is also responsible for setting the strategic direction of MCT on the acquisition, divestment and/or enhancement of assets of MCT in accordance with its stated investment strategy. The MCT Manager's key objectives are to provide Unitholders of MCT with an attractive rate of return on their investment through regular and relatively stable distributions and to achieve long-term growth in distribution per Unit and net asset value per Unit, with an appropriate capital structure for MCT. 4 Where "Hong Kong" is mentioned, it refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. 4