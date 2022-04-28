Mapletree Commercial Trust : Invitation to the SIAS-Mapletree Commercial Trust Virtual Information Session

INVITATION TO THE SIAS-MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION

Dear unitholders of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT Unitholders"),

On 31 December 2021, the respective boards of directors of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and as manager of MCT, the "MCT Manager") and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT", and as manager of MNACT, the "MNACT Manager") made a joint announcement in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT (the "Merger") to be effected by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme"). On 28 January 2022, a joint supplemental announcement was released in relation to the proposed Merger. On 21 March 2022, a revision joint announcement was also released in relation to the revised terms of the Trust Scheme.

You are cordially invited to participate in the SIAS-Mapletree Commercial Trust Virtual Information Session (the "Virtual Information Session") to be held at 6.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, in relation to the proposed Merger.

In view of the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore and the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, the Virtual Information Session will be conducted virtually via a live webcast.

Facilitated and moderated by:

Attended by:

Ms. Sharon Lim, Chief Executive Officer of the MCT Manager will deliver a presentation on the proposed Merger during the Virtual Information Session.

There will be a live Q&A session following the presentation, during which Ms. Sharon Lim and Mr. Chua Tiow Chye, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, will address your questions ahead of MCT's Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") which will be held at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022.

Further details on the EGM and the proposed Merger are set out in the circular issued by the MCT Manager on 29 April 2022 in relation to the Merger.

The session will be moderated by Mr. David Gerald, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS").

DETAILS OF THE SIAS-MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION

Date:

Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Time:

6.00 p.m. - 7.00 p.m. (Singapore time)

(Participants may log in from 5.45 p.m. (Singapore time))

Please RSVP online via the web link below, latest by 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 9 May 2022 (Singapore time).

http://www.sias.org.sg/mct-vis

RSVPs will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Pre-registration is compulsory and any RSVPs received after the deadline will not be accepted.

A confirmation email will be sent to you by 12.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 before the session. Please note that this webcast is exclusive to MCT Unitholders only. MCT Unitholders are required to submit an electronic copy of the latest proof of their unitholdings in MCT for verification purposes when they pre-register. For more information, please refer to the following important notes.

Important Notes:

• MCT Unitholders are required to submit an electronic copy of the latest proof of their unitholdings in MCT for verification purposes when they pre-register for the Virtual Information Session, failing which they will not be provided with the login details for the live audio-visual webcast or the live audio-only stream (the "Live Webcast") of the Virtual Information Session.

• An MCT Unitholder who is a corporation may appoint one representative by submitting an authorisation letter (on the corporation's letterhead) authorising its named representative to attend the Live Webcast of the Virtual Information Session on its behalf and indicate the details as required during the pre-registration process for the Virtual Information Session. An MCT Unitholder who is a corporation is also required to submit an electronic copy of the latest proof of its unitholdings for verification purposes when it pre-registers for the Virtual Information Session, failing which, it will not be provided with the login details for the Live Webcast of the Virtual Information Session.

• Following verification, an email containing login details and instructions on how to access the Live Webcast of the Virtual Information Session will be sent to authenticated MCT Unitholders and persons (including Central Provident Fund ("CPF") and Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") investors) who hold units in MCT ("MCT Units") through relevant intermediaries1 by 12.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

• MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF and SRS investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries who do not receive any email by 12.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, but have registered by 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 9 May 2022 should contact SIAS at +(65) 6227 2683 during office hours or email to admin@sias.org.sg.

• Each set of login details will only allow one person to access the Live Webcast of the Virtual Information Session. Multiple logins using the same set of login details are not allowed. MCT Unitholders and persons (including CPF and SRS investors) who hold MCT Units through relevant intermediaries are not permitted to appoint a proxy to join the Live Webcast of the Virtual Information Session on their behalf.

By providing your contact details to us, you agree that your personal data may be collected, used and disclosed by SIAS, MCT, the MCT Manager and their service providers, agents and authorised representatives for the purpose of administering and facilitating the Virtual Information Session (including providing any communications in relation to the session) and other purposes in connection with the implementation and administration of the proposed Merger, as well as for investor relations communications, and in order for SIAS, MCT, the MCT Manager and their service providers, agents and authorised representatives to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines.

The directors of the MCT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this letter) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this letter are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this letter, the omission of which would make any statement in this letter misleading. The directors of the MCT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the directors of the MCT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this letter.

If you have any questions regarding the proposed Merger, you may contact the following during their respective operating hours:

