Mapletree Commercial Trust : Joint Announcement - Payment of Scheme Consideration, Delisting of MNACT, Use of Proceeds From the Preferential Offering, Issuance and Listing of Consideration Units, Replacement of the MNACT Manager, Changes of Names of, Among Others, the Merged Entity and the MCT Manager and Odd Lots Trading Arrangement
07/29/2022
Mapletree Commercial Trust
Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust
(A real estate investment trust constituted on 25
Trust
August 2005 under the laws of the Republic of
(A real estate investment trust constituted on 14
Singapore)
February 2013 under the laws of the Republic of
Singapore)
Managed by
Managed by
Mapletree Commercial Trust
Mapletree North Asia Commercial
Management Ltd.
Trust Management Ltd.
(Company Registration No. 200708826C)
(Company Registration No. 201229323R)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
MERGER OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST AND MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA
COMMERCIAL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT -
PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION, DELISTING OF MNACT, USE OF PROCEEDS FROM
THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING, ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF CONSIDERATION UNITS,
REPLACEMENT OF THE MNACT MANAGER, CHANGES OF NAMES OF, AMONG OTHERS, THE
MERGED ENTITY AND THE MCT MANAGER AND ODD LOTS TRADING ARRANGEMENT
1. INTRODUCTION
The respective boards of directors of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and as manager of MCT, the "MCT Manager"), and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of
Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT", and as manager of MNACT, the "MNACT Manager"), refer to:
the joint announcements dated 31 December 2021, 28 January 2022 and 21 March 2022 issued by the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager, in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT (the "Merger") to be effected through the acquisition by
MCT of all the issued and paid-up units of MNACT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers and the deed of trust constituting MNACT dated 14 February 2013 (as amended) (the "Trust Scheme");
the announcement dated 21 March 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to the Merger and the Preferential Offering (the "Initial Preferential Offering Announcement");
the circular dated 29 April 2022 issued by the MCT Manager to unitholders of MCT
1
("MCT Unitholders") in relation to the Merger (the "Circular") and the scheme document dated 29 April 2022 issued by the MNACT Manager to unitholders of MNACT ("MNACT Unitholders") in relation to the Merger (the "Scheme Document"), including the letter dated 29 April 2022 from the MCT Manager to MNACT Unitholders, as set out in Appendix B to the Scheme Document;
the announcements dated 23 May 2022 issued by the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager respectively, in relation to, among others, their respective unitholders' approvals of the proposed Merger by way of the Trust Scheme;
the announcements dated 7 June 2022 issued by the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager respectively, in relation to, among others, the Court sanction of the Trust Scheme;
the joint announcement dated 15 June 2022 issued by the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager in relation to the despatch of the election forms to entitled MNACT Unitholders for their election of the form of the Scheme Consideration and the election period during which the election forms may be submitted; and
the announcement dated 30 June 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to, among others, the record date for the Preferential Offering;
the announcement dated 12 July 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to, among others, the Preferential Offering application period and despatch of the instruction booklet in respect of the Preferential Offering;
the joint announcement dated 21 July 2022 issued by the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager in relation to the effective date of the Trust Scheme, the expected date of payment of the Scheme Consideration, expansion of investment mandate and revised management fee structure of the Merged Entity;
the announcement dated 25 July 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to the results of the Preferential Offering (the "Preferential Offering Results Announcement"); and
the announcement dated 28 July 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to the listing of the Preferential Offering Units (the "Preferential Offering Units Listing Announcement").
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Circular and/or the Scheme Document (as the case may be). All references to dates and times in this Joint Announcement are to Singapore dates and times.
2. DATE OF PAYMENT OF THE SCHEME CONSIDERATION AND DATE OF DELISTING OF MNACT
The MCT Manager wishes to announce that payment of the Scheme Consideration has been made to the Entitled MNACT Unitholders on 29 July 2022. Against payment of the Scheme
2
Consideration, all of the MNACT Units held by the MNACT Unitholders have been acquired by the MCT Trustee. MNACT is now a wholly-ownedsub-trust of MCT.
MNACT Unitholders who received odd lots of MCT Units may consider utilising the odd lots trading facility, further details of which are set out in paragraph 7 of this Joint Announcement.
The MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager further wish to announce that MNACT will be delisted and removed from the Official List of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 3 August 2022.
USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING
Further to the Preferential Offering Units Listing Announcement, the MCT Manager has utilised 100.0% of the gross proceeds of the Preferential Offering of approximately S$2,040.7 million (the "Preferential Offering Proceeds") to fund part of the cash component of the Scheme Consideration. Following this, the Preferential Offering Proceeds have been fully utilised. The use of proceeds of the Preferential Offering Proceeds is in accordance with the stated use and in accordance with the percentage of the Preferential Offering Proceeds as set out in the Preferential Offering Results Announcement1.
ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF CONSIDERATION UNITS PURSUANT TO THE MERGER AND THE TRUST SCHEME
The MCT Manager wishes to announce that in connection with the payment of the Scheme Consideration, it has today issued an aggregate of 885,734,587 new MCT Units ("Consideration Units") at the issue price of S$2.0039 per MCT Unit, to the Entitled MNACT Unitholders who had elected to receive the Scrip-Only Consideration or the Cash-and-Scrip Consideration. With the issuance of the Consideration Units, the total number of MCT Units in issue as at the date of this Joint Announcement is 5,232,164,608.
A total of 809,331,316 Consideration Units were issued to the MIPL Entities. Accordingly, the MIPL Entities have an aggregate deemed interest in 2,906,447,961 MCT Units, representing approximately 55.5% of the total number of MCT Units in issue immediately after the issuance of the Consideration Units.
The Consideration Units issued are not entitled to the MCT Clean-up Distribution2 and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing MCT Units, as at the date of their issue on 29 July 2022.
1
2
As stated in the Circular and the Initial Preferential Offering Announcement, the MCT Manager had proposed to fund the cash component of the Scheme Consideration ("Requisite Cash") which exceeds S$417.3 million, through the Preferential Offering. The allotment ratio for the Preferential Offering was calculated based on (i) the Requisite Cash which exceeds S$417.3 million, (ii) the issue price of S$2.0039 per Preferential Offering Unit, and (iii) 3,328,047,490 MCT Units in issue immediately prior to the record date for the Preferential Offering, rounded up to the nearest whole number, resulting in 306 Preferential Offering Units for every 1,000 existing MCT Units. Therefore, a total of 1,018,382,531 Preferential Offering Units have been issued to raise the Preferential Offering Proceeds of approximately S$2,040.7 million. MCT (i) has utilised 100.0% of the Preferential Offering Proceeds to fund part of the Requisite Cash in accordance with the stated use and in accordance with the percentage of the Preferential Offering Proceeds as set out in the Preferential Offering Results Announcement; and
accordingly, has funded the remaining approximately S$413.8 million (instead of S$417.3 million as proposed in the Circular and the Initial Preferential Offering Announcement) through debt.
"MCTClean-upDistribution" means the clean-up distribution in respect of the period from 1 April 2022 up to 20 July 2022 (being the day immediately before the date on which the Trust Scheme became effective in accordance with its terms). For further details, please refer to the announcements dated 31 May 2022 and 7 June 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to, among others, the MCT Clean-up Distribution and the record date for the MCT Clean-up Distribution.
3
The Consideration Units were listed, quoted and commenced trading on the Main Board of the SGX-ST with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 29 July 2022.
REPLACEMENT OF THE MNACT MANAGER
With effect from 3 August 2022, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust Management Ltd. will retire as manager of MNACT and the MCT Manager will be appointed as the new manager of
MNACT.
CHANGES OF NAMES OF, AMONG OTHERS, THE MERGED ENTITY AND THE MCT MANAGER
In connection with the Merger, the MCT Manager wishes to announce the following changes to the names and other particulars of the entities and securities referred to below.
Change of Name of the Merged Entity
With the approval of DBS Trustee Limited, as trustee of MCT (the "MCT Trustee"), the name of MCT will be changed from "Mapletree Commercial Trust" to "Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust" with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 3 August 2022. The Chinese name of MCT will also be changed from " 丰树商业信托" to " 丰树泛亚商业信托" accordingly.
In connection with the above, the trust deed dated 25 August 2005 constituting MCT between the Trustee and the MCT Manager has, pursuant to a supplemental deed dated 21 July 2022 between the MCT Trustee and the MCT Manager, been amended to reflect the change of name of MCT.
Change of Security and Counter Names of the Merged Entity
The following security and counter names will be changed with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 3 August 2022:
Units
Security Name:
Mapletree Commercial Trust
New Security Name:
Mapletree PanAsia Com Trust
Counter Name:
Mapletree Com Tr
New Counter Name:
Mapletree PanAsia Com Tr
Notes:
Security Name:
New Security Name:
New Counter Name:
MAPLETREECOMS$85M
MPACT$85M2.795%N23
MPACT n2.795%231115S
2.795%N231115
1115
MAPLETREECOMS$250
MPACTS$250M3.05%N2
MPACT n3.05%291122S
M3.05%N291122
91122
MAPLETREECOMS$175
MPACTS$175M3.11%N2
MPACT n3.11%260824S
M3.11%N260824
60824
4
MAPLETREECOS$100M
MPACTS$100M3.045%N
MPACT n3.045%270827S
3.045%N270827
270827
MAPLETREECOS$120M
MPACTS$120M3.28%N2
MPACT n3.28%240923S
3.28%N240923
40923
MAPLETREECTTS$100M
MPACTS$100M3.25%N2
MPACT n3.25%230203S
3.25%N230203
30203
The existing counter codes issued by SGX-ST of the Merged Entity and its notes will remain unchanged as follows:
Units:
Counter code:
N2IU
Notes:
Security Name:
Counter Code:
MAPLETREECOMS$85M2.795%N231115
61NB
MAPLETREECOMS$250M3.05%N291122
9TYB
MAPLETREECOMS$175M3.11%N260824
4P8B
MAPLETREECOS$100M3.045%N270827
7J3B
MAPLETREECOS$120M3.28%N240923
8NJB
MAPLETREECTTS$100M3.25%N230203
23UB
The Bloomberg ticker symbol of the Merged Entity will be changed to "MPACT:SP" with effect from 3 August 2022.
Change of Name of the MCT Manager and the Property Manager
The registered name of the MCT Manager will be changed from "Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd." to "MPACT Management Ltd.", and the registered name of MCT's property manager will be changed from "Mapletree Commercial Property Management Pte. Ltd." to "MPACT Property Management Pte. Ltd." on 29 July 2022.
Change of the Merged Entity's Subsidiary
The registered name of the "Mapletree Commercial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd.", being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Merged Entity, will be changed to "MPACT Treasury Company Pte. Ltd." on 3 August 2022.
Change of Logo
The logo of the Merged Entity will be changed to the following with effect from 3 August 2022:
5
Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:41 UTC.