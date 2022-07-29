Mapletree Commercial Trust : Joint Announcement - Payment of Scheme Consideration, Delisting of MNACT, Use of Proceeds From the Preferential Offering, Issuance and Listing of Consideration Units, Replacement of the MNACT Manager, Changes of Names of, Among Others, the Merged Entity and the MCT Manager and Odd Lots Trading Arrangement

Mapletree Commercial Trust Mapletree North Asia Commercial (A real estate investment trust constituted on 25 Trust August 2005 under the laws of the Republic of (A real estate investment trust constituted on 14 Singapore) February 2013 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore) Managed by Managed by Mapletree Commercial Trust Mapletree North Asia Commercial Management Ltd. Trust Management Ltd. (Company Registration No. 200708826C) (Company Registration No. 201229323R)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

MERGER OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST AND MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA

COMMERCIAL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT -

PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION, DELISTING OF MNACT, USE OF PROCEEDS FROM

THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING, ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF CONSIDERATION UNITS,

REPLACEMENT OF THE MNACT MANAGER, CHANGES OF NAMES OF, AMONG OTHERS, THE

MERGED ENTITY AND THE MCT MANAGER AND ODD LOTS TRADING ARRANGEMENT

1. INTRODUCTION

The respective boards of directors of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", and as manager of MCT, the "MCT Manager"), and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT", and as manager of MNACT, the "MNACT Manager"), refer to:

the joint announcements dated 31 December 2021, 28 January 2022 and 21 March 2022 issued by the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager, in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT (the " Merger ") to be effected through the acquisition by

MCT of all the issued and paid-up units of MNACT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers and the deed of trust constituting MNACT dated 14 February 2013 (as amended) (the

" Trust Scheme "); the announcement dated 21 March 2022 issued by the MCT Manager in relation to the Merger and the Preferential Offering (the " Initial Preferential Offering Announcement "); the circular dated 29 April 2022 issued by the MCT Manager to unitholders of MCT

1