Mapletree Commercial Trust : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (English)

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ("EGM") of the holders of units of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT", units in MCT, "Units" and the holders of Units, "Unitholders") will be held by way of electronic means at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolutions (capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the circular dated 29 April

(iii) the MCT Manager, any director of the MCT Manager, and the MCT Trustee be and are hereby severally authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the MCT Manager, such director of the MCT Manager or, as the case may be, the MCT Trustee may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of MCT to give effect to the issue of the Consideration Units.

(ii) approval be and is hereby given for the payment of all fees and expenses relating to the issue of Consideration Units; and

(i) approval be and is hereby given for the MCT Manager to issue, in the manner described in the Circular, new Units to the unitholders of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust as full or part of the consideration for the MCT Acquisition in connection with the Merger (such units issued, the "Consideration Units");

(2) PROPOSED ALLOTMENT AND ISSUANCE OF UNITS OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST TO THE HOLDERS OF UNITS IN MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST AS FULL OR PART OF THE CONSIDERATION FOR THE MERGER (ORDINARY RESOLUTION)

(iii) Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of MCT (the "MCT Manager"), any director of the MCT Manager, and DBS Trustee Limited, as trustee of MCT (the "MCT Trustee") be and are hereby severally authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the MCT Manager, such director of the MCT Manager or, as the case may be, the MCT Trustee may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of MCT to give effect to the Merger and the MCT Acquisition.

(ii) approval be and is hereby given for the payment of all fees and expenses relating to the Merger and the MCT Acquisition; and

Interested MNACT Units Acquisition) on the terms and conditions set out in the Implementation Agreement;

(i) approval be and is hereby given for the Merger (including the MCT Acquisition and the

(1) PROPOSED MERGER OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST AND MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (ORDINARY RESOLUTION)

(ii) the MCT Manager, any director of the MCT Manager, and the MCT Trustee, be and are hereby severally authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the MCT Manager, such director of the MCT Manager or, as the case may be, the MCT Trustee may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of MCT to give effect to the proposed amendments to the MCT Trust Deed.

(i) approval be and is hereby given to adopt the Management Fee Supplement to amend the deed of trust dated 25 August 2005 constituting MCT (as amended) (the "MCT Trust Deed"), subject to the Trust Scheme becoming effective in accordance with its terms and in the manner described and set out in the Circular; and

That, Unitholders, other than Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd ("MIPL") and their concert parties (together, the "Concert Party Group") and parties not independent of them, hereby (on a poll taken) waive their rights to receive a general offer from MIPL and parties acting in concert with it for all the remaining issued Units not owned or controlled by MIPL and parties acting in concert with it, in the event that they incur a mandatory bid obligation pursuant to Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers as a result of the allotment and issue of Consideration Units and Preferential Offering Units to the Concert Party Group.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Singapore

29 April 2022

Important Notice:

1. The EGM is being convened, and will be held, by way of electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative

Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020. This Notice will be sent to Unitholders by electronic means via publication on MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com, and will also be made available on the SGX-ST's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements("SGXNET"). Printed copies of this Notice and the Proxy Form will also be sent to Unitholders.

2. The EGM will be held by way of electronic means as a precautionary measure due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore and the unpredictable nature of COVID-19. Accordingly, Unitholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person. Alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the EGM via electronic means (including arrangements by which the meeting can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast), submission of questions to the Chairman of the EGM in advance of the EGM or by submitting text-based questions during the EGM via the online chat box, addressing of substantial and relevant questions either before or at the EGM, and voting by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy at the EGM, are set out in the Circular dated 29 April 2022. The Circular may be accessed at MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com, and will also be made available on the SGXNET. Any reference to a time of day is made by reference to Singapore time.

3. Appointment of Proxies A Unitholder will not be able to vote online on the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the EGM. A Unitholder (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the EGM as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM if such Unitholder wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the EGM. The Chairman of the EGM, as proxy, need not be a Unitholder. In appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy, a Unitholder must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstention from voting, in respect of a resolution in the Proxy Form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the EGM as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid. The Proxy Form must be submitted in the following manner: (i) if submitted by post, be lodged at the office of the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632; or (ii)if submitted via electronic mail, attach and send a clear scanned PDF copy of the completed and signed Proxy Form to the Unit Registrar at srs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com, in each case, by no later than 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022, being 72 hours before the time fixed for the EGM. The Proxy Form can also be downloaded from SGXNET or MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com. A Unitholder who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must complete and sign the Proxy Form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above. In view of the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation, Unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed Proxy Forms electronically via email, rather than by post.

4. Pre-registration for the EGM Unitholders, CPF Investors and SRS Investors attending the EGM will be able to observe and/or listen to the EGM proceedings through the Live Webcast via their mobile phones, tablets or computers. All Unitholders, CPF Investors and SRS Investors who wish to attend the EGM are required to pre-register via the pre-registration website at https://go.lumiengage.com/mctegm2022 for verification purposes by 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022. Unitholders, CPF Investors and SRS Investors can scan the QR code to pre-register for the EGM Following verification by the MCT Manager, authenticated Unitholders, CPF Investors and SRS Investors will be provided with the Confirmation Email via the e-mail address provided during pre-registration or as indicated in the Proxy Form to attend the EGM. Unitholders, CPF Investors and SRS Investors who have pre-registered by 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022 but have not received the Confirmation Email by 10.00 a.m. on Sunday, 22 May 2022 should immediately contact the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at +65 6230 9580/+65 6230 9586 (during office hours) or at srs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com.