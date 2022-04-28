Mapletree Commercial Trust : Presentation dated 29 April 2022 in relation to the Proposed Merger of MCT and MNACT

Proposed Merger of Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (the "Merger")

29 April 2022

Important Notice

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the joint announcements released by Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT") on 31 December 2021, 28 January 2022 and 21 March 2022 (in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT) (the "Joint Announcements"), the announcements released by MCT on 31 December 2021, 21 March 2022 and 29 April 2022 (in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT) (together with the Joint Announcements, the "Announcements"), as well as the circular dated 29 April 2022 issued by MCT to unitholders of MCT ("MCT Unitholders") (in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT) (the "Circular") and the scheme document dated 29 April 2022 issued by MNACT (in relation to the proposed merger of MCT and MNACT) (the "Scheme Document"). A copy of each of the Announcements, the Circular and the Scheme Document is available onhttp://www.sgx.com.

Content A. Transaction Summary Page 4 B. Rationale and Key Benefits of the Merger Page 13 C. Post-Merger Strategy of the MCT Manager Page 27 D. Required Approvals Page 30 E. IFA Opinion and Directors' Recommendations Page 32 F. Timeline and Next Steps Page 35 G. Appendix I - Overview of MCT, MNACT and Market Outlook Page 38 H. Appendix II - Further Information on the Merger Page 51 I. Appendix III - MPACT Post-Merger Strategy Page 61 J. Appendix IV - Voting Instructions and Next Steps Page 69

A. Transaction Summary

Transformative Merger Combining Strength and Growth

Creating a flagship commercial REIT that provides stability and scale across key gateway markets of Asia

Largest pure-play Singapore commercial REIT with longstanding track record in delivering stable returns to unitholders

Strength

First and only North Asia focused REIT listed in

Singapore, with properties in key gateway markets including China, Hong Kong SAR1,

Japan and South Korea

Growth

Creates a proxy to key gateway markets of Asia

Anchored by high quality and diversified portfolio

Leapfrogs to one of the 10 largest REITs in Asia

Well-placed to pursue growth opportunities through a ready platform

Attractive financial benefits to Unitholders of both MCT and MNACT

Strong and continued support from Sponsor

Where "Hong Kong SAR" is mentioned, it refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("SAR").