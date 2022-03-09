Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
To: An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 9th March 2022
1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Number of MCT
Number of MCT
Price
Holdings in MCT
Name of Registered
Date of
Holder or Identity of
Nature of Dealing
Units
Units
Transacted per
Units following
Purchase/Sale
Principal or Associate or
Bought/Increased
Sold/Decreased
MCT Unit
the Transaction
other Person Dealing
8-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
400
1.8000 SGD
164,486,759
BlackRock, Inc.
8-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
274,200
1.7953 SGD
164,212,559
BlackRock, Inc.
8-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
77,800
1.8000 SGD
164,134,759
BlackRock, Inc.
8-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
15,800
1.8000 SGD
164,118,959
BlackRock, Inc.
8-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
2,400
1.8000 SGD
164,116,559
BlackRock, Inc.
8-Mar-22
In-specie Transfer
OUT
37,000
N/A
164,079,559
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 164,079,559 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.94% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
1
2
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Number of
Number of
Price
Holdings in
Name of Registered
Date of
MNACT Units
Holder or Identity of
Nature of Dealing
MNACT Units
MNACT Units
Transacted per
Purchase/Sale
following the
Principal or Associate or
Bought/Increased
Sold/Decreased
MNACT Unit
Transaction
other Person Dealing
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 65,776,995 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.86% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Number(2)
of
Exercise Date /
Holdings and
Name of Registered
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy / Sell
Maturity Date /
Price per
Resultant Percentage
Holder or Identity of
Reference MCT
Transaction(1)
/ Settlement)
Closing-Out
MCT Unit(4)
(%) in MCT Units
Principal or Associate
Units
Date(3)
following Transaction
or other Person Dealing
See Question 1 above
BlackRock, Inc.
8-Mar-22
BUY
2,800
N/A
1.8039 SGD
- this Transaction does
Contract for
not result in a change
8-Mar-22
difference (cash-
BUY
67,000
N/A
1.8054 SGD
in holdings in MCT
BlackRock, Inc.
settled only)
Units, on the basis that
8-Mar-22
SELLOPEN
22,900
N/A
1.8004 SGD
the Transaction is
BlackRock, Inc.
cash-settled
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
3Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Number(2)
of
Exercise Date /
Price per
Holdings and Resultant
Name of Registered
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy
Maturity Date /
Percentage (%) in MNACT
Holder or Identity of
Reference
MNACT
Transaction(1)
/ Sell / Settlement)
Closing-Out
Units following
Principal or Associate or
MNACT Units
Unit(4)
Date(3)
Transaction
other Person Dealing
See Question 2 above -
Contract for
this Transaction does not
8-Mar-22
difference
BUY
63,900
N/A
1.0714 SGD
result in a change in
BlackRock, Inc.
(cash-settled
holdings in MCT Units, on
only)
the basis that the
Transaction is cash-settled
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
