Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To: An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 9th March 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Number of MCT

Number of MCT

Price

Holdings in MCT

Name of Registered

Date of

Holder or Identity of

Nature of Dealing

Units

Units

Transacted per

Units following

Purchase/Sale

Principal or Associate or

Bought/Increased

Sold/Decreased

MCT Unit

the Transaction

other Person Dealing

8-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

400

1.8000 SGD

164,486,759

BlackRock, Inc.

8-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

274,200

1.7953 SGD

164,212,559

BlackRock, Inc.

8-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

77,800

1.8000 SGD

164,134,759

BlackRock, Inc.

8-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

15,800

1.8000 SGD

164,118,959

BlackRock, Inc.

8-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

2,400

1.8000 SGD

164,116,559

BlackRock, Inc.

8-Mar-22

In-specie Transfer

OUT

37,000

N/A

164,079,559

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 164,079,559 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.94% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Number of

Number of

Price

Holdings in

Name of Registered

Date of

MNACT Units

Holder or Identity of

Nature of Dealing

MNACT Units

MNACT Units

Transacted per

Purchase/Sale

following the

Principal or Associate or

Bought/Increased

Sold/Decreased

MNACT Unit

Transaction

other Person Dealing

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 65,776,995 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.86% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Number(2)

of

Exercise Date /

Holdings and

Name of Registered

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy / Sell

Maturity Date /

Price per

Resultant Percentage

Holder or Identity of

Reference MCT

Transaction(1)

/ Settlement)

Closing-Out

MCT Unit(4)

(%) in MCT Units

Principal or Associate

Units

Date(3)

following Transaction

or other Person Dealing

See Question 1 above

BlackRock, Inc.

8-Mar-22

BUY

2,800

N/A

1.8039 SGD

- this Transaction does

Contract for

not result in a change

8-Mar-22

difference (cash-

BUY

67,000

N/A

1.8054 SGD

in holdings in MCT

BlackRock, Inc.

settled only)

Units, on the basis that

8-Mar-22

SELLOPEN

22,900

N/A

1.8004 SGD

the Transaction is

BlackRock, Inc.

cash-settled

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

3Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Number(2)

of

Exercise Date /

Price per

Holdings and Resultant

Name of Registered

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy

Maturity Date /

Percentage (%) in MNACT

Holder or Identity of

Reference

MNACT

Transaction(1)

/ Sell / Settlement)

Closing-Out

Units following

Principal or Associate or

MNACT Units

Unit(4)

Date(3)

Transaction

other Person Dealing

See Question 2 above -

Contract for

this Transaction does not

8-Mar-22

difference

BUY

63,900

N/A

1.0714 SGD

result in a change in

BlackRock, Inc.

(cash-settled

holdings in MCT Units, on

only)

the basis that the

Transaction is cash-settled

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
04:21aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/07MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/04MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/01MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
02/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
02/25MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
02/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Responses To Queries From The Securities Investors Associatio..
PU
02/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
02/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
02/18MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2022 290 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2022 2 860 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 5 982 M 4 379 M 4 379 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,80 SGD
Average target price 2,19 SGD
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Peck Cheng Goh Vice President-Investments & Asset Management
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST-10.00%4 379
EQUINIX, INC.-19.44%61 819
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.34%38 377
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-24.53%37 974
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.42%30 517
SEGRO PLC-14.31%19 375