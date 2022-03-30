Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
03/30/2022 | 01:35am EDT
To:
An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 30thMarch 2022
1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCTunits ("MCTUnits")during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Purchase/Sale
Nature of Dealing
Number of MCT
Units Bought/Increased
Number of MCT
Units Sold/Decreased
Price Transacted per
MCT Unit
Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of
Principal or Associate or other
Person Dealing
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
BUY
11,600
1.9200 SGD
167,615,742
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
BUY
8,200
1.9200 SGD
167,623,942
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
8,200
1.9200 SGD
167,615,742
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
22,100
1.9200 SGD
167,593,642
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
In-specie Transfer
OUT
83,600
N/A
167,510,042
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
Stock Loan
RETURN
394,100
N/A
167,904,142
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 167,904,142 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.05% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
1
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
2.
Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Purchase/Sale
Nature of Dealing
Number of
MNACT Units Bought/Increased
Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased
Price Transacted per MNACT
Unit
Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELL
20,200
1.2223 SGD
62,699,066
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELLOPEN
10,700
1.2251 SGD
62,688,366
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELLOPEN
4,100
1.2251 SGD
62,684,266
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
Market Purchase
SELLOPEN
32,200
1.2251 SGD
62,652,066
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
In-Specie Transfer
OUT
76,000
N/A
62,576,066
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,576,066 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.77% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3.
Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") duringthe Trust Scheme Period
Date of Transaction(1)
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Sell / Settlement)
Number(2)of Reference MCT
Units
Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out
Date(3)
Price per MCT Unit(4)
Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT
Units following
Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
(1)In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
(4)In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACTUnits ("RelevantMNACTSecurities")during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Transaction(1)
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Sell / Settlement)
Number(2)of
Reference MNACT Units
Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out
Date(3)
Price per MNACT Unit(4)
Holdings and Resultant
Percentage (%) in MNACT Units following
Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
29-Mar-22
Contract for difference (cash-settled only)
SELLOPEN
198,700
N/A
1.2242 SGD
SeeQuestion 2above-this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
SELL
35,700
N/A
1.2235 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
29-Mar-22
SELLOPEN
7,000
N/A
1.2204 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
(1)In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
(4)In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis.I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
Yours faithfully
_______________________________Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.
Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:34:01 UTC.