Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

To:

An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 30th March 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale Nature of Dealing Number of MCT Units Bought/Increased Number of MCT Units Sold/Decreased Price Transacted per MCT Unit Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase BUY 11,600 1.9200 SGD 167,615,742 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase BUY 8,200 1.9200 SGD 167,623,942 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase SELL 8,200 1.9200 SGD 167,615,742 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase SELL 22,100 1.9200 SGD 167,593,642 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 In-specie Transfer OUT 83,600 N/A 167,510,042 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 Stock Loan RETURN 394,100 N/A 167,904,142 BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 167,904,142 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.05% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2.

Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale Nature of Dealing Number of MNACT Units Bought/Increased Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased Price Transacted per MNACT Unit Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase SELL 20,200 1.2223 SGD 62,699,066 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase SELLOPEN 10,700 1.2251 SGD 62,688,366 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase SELLOPEN 4,100 1.2251 SGD 62,684,266 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 Market Purchase SELLOPEN 32,200 1.2251 SGD 62,652,066 BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 In-Specie Transfer OUT 76,000 N/A 62,576,066 BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,576,066 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.77% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3.

Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1) Nature of Transaction (Buy / Sell / Settlement) Number(2) of Reference MCT Units Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3) Price per MCT Unit(4) Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT Units following Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

(1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

(2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

(3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

(4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1) Nature of Transaction (Buy / Sell / Settlement) Number(2) of Reference MNACT Units Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3) Price per MNACT Unit(4) Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MNACT Units following Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing 29-Mar-22 Contract for difference (cash-settled only) SELLOPEN 198,700 N/A 1.2242 SGD See Question 2 above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 SELL 35,700 N/A 1.2235 SGD BlackRock, Inc. 29-Mar-22 SELLOPEN 7,000 N/A 1.2204 SGD BlackRock, Inc.

(1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

(2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

(3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

(4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________ Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.