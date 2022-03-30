Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

03/30/2022
To:

An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 30th March 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale

Nature of Dealing

Number of MCT

Units Bought/Increased

Number of MCT

Units Sold/Decreased

Price Transacted per

MCT Unit

Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of

Principal or Associate or other

Person Dealing

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

BUY

11,600

1.9200 SGD

167,615,742

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

BUY

8,200

1.9200 SGD

167,623,942

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

8,200

1.9200 SGD

167,615,742

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

22,100

1.9200 SGD

167,593,642

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

In-specie Transfer

OUT

83,600

N/A

167,510,042

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Stock Loan

RETURN

394,100

N/A

167,904,142

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 167,904,142 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.05% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2.

Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale

Nature of Dealing

Number of

MNACT Units Bought/Increased

Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased

Price Transacted per MNACT

Unit

Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELL

20,200

1.2223 SGD

62,699,066

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

10,700

1.2251 SGD

62,688,366

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

4,100

1.2251 SGD

62,684,266

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

32,200

1.2251 SGD

62,652,066

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

In-Specie Transfer

OUT

76,000

N/A

62,576,066

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,576,066 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.77% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3.

Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1)

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Sell / Settlement)

Number(2) of Reference MCT

Units

Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out

Date(3)

Price per MCT Unit(4)

Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT

Units following

Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

  • (1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

  • (2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

  • (3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

  • (4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1)

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Sell / Settlement)

Number(2) of

Reference MNACT Units

Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out

Date(3)

Price per MNACT Unit(4)

Holdings and Resultant

Percentage (%) in MNACT Units following

Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

29-Mar-22

Contract for difference (cash-settled only)

SELLOPEN

198,700

N/A

1.2242 SGD

See Question 2 above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

SELL

35,700

N/A

1.2235 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

SELLOPEN

7,000

N/A

1.2204 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

  • (1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

  • (2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

  • (3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

  • (4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________ Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
