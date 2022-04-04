Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

04/04/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To:

An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 4th April 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale

Nature of Dealing

Number of MCT

Units Bought/Increased

Number of MCT

Units Sold/Decreased

Price Transacted per MCT Unit

Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person

Dealing

1-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

1,200

1.8900 SGD

167,097,442

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

Market Purchase

SELL

8,200

1.8900 SGD

167,089,242

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

Market Purchase

SELL

29,000

1.8900 SGD

167,060,242

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

In-specie Transfer

IN

12,200

N/A

167,072,442

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

Stock Loan

OUT

218,700

N/A

166,853,742

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

Stock Loan

RETURN

52,200

N/A

166,905,942

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 166,905,942 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.02% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2.

Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale

Nature of Dealing

Number of

MNACT Units Bought/Increased

Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased

Price Transacted per MNACT

Unit

Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of

Principal or Associate or other

Person Dealing

1-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

36,000

1.2200 SGD

62,646,666

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

STOCK LOAN

RETURN

123,000

N/A

62,769,666

BlackRock, Inc.

25-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN REVERSAL3

36,500

1.2205 SGD

62,806,166

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN REVERSAL4

10,700

1.2251 SGD

62,816,866

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN REVERSAL4

4,100

1.2251 SGD

62,820,966

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN REVERSAL4

32,200

1.2251 SGD

62,853,166

BlackRock, Inc.

25-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

36,500

1.2205 SGD

-259,786

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

10,700

1.2251 SGD

-270,486

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

4,100

1.2251 SGD

-274,586

BlackRock, Inc.

29-Mar-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

32,200

1.2251 SGD

-306,786

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

Market Purchase

SELLOPEN

169,800

1.2200 SGD

-476,586

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,853,166 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.78% of the total number of issued MNACT Units5.

3 4 5

Reversal of SELLOPEN on 25th March 2022 to correct Long Resultant Balance Reversal of SELLOPEN on 29th March 2022 to correct Long Resultant Balance Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1)

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Sell / Settlement)

Number(2) of Reference MCT

Units

Exercise Date /

Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3)

Price per MCT Unit(4)

Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT

Units following

Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person

Dealing

1-Apr-22

Contract for difference (cash-settled only)

BUY

400

N/A

1.8925 SGD

See Question 1 above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MCT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

BUY

23,500

N/A

1.8971 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

BUY

12,400

N/A

1.8989 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

  • (1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

  • (2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

  • (3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

  • (4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1)

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Sell / Settlement)

Number(2) of

Reference MNACT Units

Exercise Date /

Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3)

Price per MNACT Unit(4)

Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MNACT

Units following

Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of

Principal or Associate or other

Person Dealing

1-Apr-22

Contract for difference (cash-settled only)

SELLOPEN

5,100

N/A

1.2202 SGD

See Question 2 above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled

BlackRock, Inc.

1-Apr-22

SELLOPEN

577,700

N/A

1.2200 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

  • (1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

  • (2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

  • (3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

  • (4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________ Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
05:24aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
04/01MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/31MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of ..
PU
03/30MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/25MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Second Half and ..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
03/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Chapter 9/10 - Revision of the terms of the Proposed Merger w..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2022 288 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2022 2 859 M 2 107 M 2 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 6 281 M 4 629 M 4 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
EV / Sales 2023 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,89 SGD
Average target price 2,13 SGD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Peck Cheng Goh Vice President-Investments & Asset Management
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST-5.50%4 629
EQUINIX, INC.-9.79%69 220
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.96%42 391
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-17.51%37 829
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-7.62%32 944
SEGRO PLC-5.95%21 289