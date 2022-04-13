Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
04/13/2022 | 06:15am EDT
To:
An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 13thApril 2022
1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCTunits ("MCTUnits")during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Purchase/Sale
Nature of Dealing
Number of MCT
Units Bought/Increased
Number of MCT
Units Sold/Decreased
Price Transacted per MCT Unit
Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction
Name of Registered
Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
32,900
1.8700 SGD
166,570,542
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
15,600
1.8700 SGD
166,586,142
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
45,500
1.8700 SGD
166,631,642
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
8,900
1.8700 SGD
166,640,542
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
In-specie Transfer
IN
12,200
N/A
166,652,742
12-Apr-22
Stock Loan
OUT
120,000
N/A
166,532,742
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 166,532,742 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.01% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
1
2
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
2.
Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Purchase/Sale
Nature of Dealing
Number of
MNACT Units Bought/Increased
Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased
Price Transacted per MNACT
Unit
Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction
Name of Registered
Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
73,800
1.2279 SGD
61,679,266
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
SELLOPEN
40,000
1.2219 SGD
-2,326,586
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
SELLOPEN
2,900
1.2219 SGD
-2,329,486
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
Market Purchase
SELLOPEN
74,000
1.2219 SGD
-2,403,486
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 61,679,266 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.75% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options andDerivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") duringthe Trust Scheme Period
Date of Transaction(1)
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Sell / Settlement)
Number(2)of Reference MCT
Units
Exercise Date /
Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3)
Price per MCT Unit(4)
Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT
Units following
Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of
Principal or Associate or other
Person Dealing
(1)In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
3
Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
(4)In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACTUnits ("RelevantMNACTSecurities")during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Transaction(1)
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Sell / Settlement)
Number(2)of
Reference MNACT Units
Exercise Date /
Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3)
Price per MNACT Unit(4)
Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MNACT Units following Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of
Principal or Associate or other
Person Dealing
12-Apr-22
Contract for difference (cash-settled only)
SELLOPEN
106,300
N/A
1.2245 SGD
SeeQuestion 2above-this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
SELLOPEN
196,900
N/A
1.2205 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
SELLOPEN
236,200
N/A
1.2243 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
SELLOPEN
4,400
N/A
1.2209 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
12-Apr-22
SELLOPEN
167,600
N/A
1.2211 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
(1)In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
(4)In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/weagree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:06 UTC.