Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

To:

An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 13th April 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale Nature of Dealing Number of MCT Units Bought/Increased Number of MCT Units Sold/Decreased Price Transacted per MCT Unit Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase BUY 32,900 1.8700 SGD 166,570,542 BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase BUY 15,600 1.8700 SGD 166,586,142 BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase BUY 45,500 1.8700 SGD 166,631,642 BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase BUY 8,900 1.8700 SGD 166,640,542 BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 In-specie Transfer IN 12,200 N/A 166,652,742 12-Apr-22 Stock Loan OUT 120,000 N/A 166,532,742 BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 166,532,742 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.01% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,513,585 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2.

Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale Nature of Dealing Number of MNACT Units Bought/Increased Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased Price Transacted per MNACT Unit Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase BUY 73,800 1.2279 SGD 61,679,266 BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase SELLOPEN 40,000 1.2219 SGD -2,326,586 BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase SELLOPEN 2,900 1.2219 SGD -2,329,486 BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 Market Purchase SELLOPEN 74,000 1.2219 SGD -2,403,486 BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 61,679,266 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.75% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1) Nature of Transaction (Buy / Sell / Settlement) Number(2) of Reference MCT Units Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3) Price per MCT Unit(4) Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT Units following Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

(1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

(2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

(3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

3

Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

(4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1) Nature of Transaction (Buy / Sell / Settlement) Number(2) of Reference MNACT Units Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out Date(3) Price per MNACT Unit(4) Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MNACT Units following Transaction Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing 12-Apr-22 Contract for difference (cash-settled only) SELLOPEN 106,300 N/A 1.2245 SGD See Question 2 above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 SELLOPEN 196,900 N/A 1.2205 SGD BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 SELLOPEN 236,200 N/A 1.2243 SGD BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 SELLOPEN 4,400 N/A 1.2209 SGD BlackRock, Inc. 12-Apr-22 SELLOPEN 167,600 N/A 1.2211 SGD BlackRock, Inc.

(1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

(2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

(3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

(4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.