    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:09:35 am EDT
1.880 SGD   -0.53%
04:03aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
04/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Presentation dated 29 April 2022 in relation to the Proposed Merger of MCT and MNACT
PU
04/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Request Form
PU
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
To:

An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 29th April 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase / Sale

Nature of Dealing

Number of MCT Units Bought /

Increased

Number of MCT

Units Sold / Decreased

Price Transacted per MCT Unit

Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of

Principal or Associate or other

Person Dealing

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

SELL

1,200

1.8900 SGD

162,931,942

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

SELL

146,700

1.8900 SGD

162,785,242

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

SELL

7,200

1.8900 SGD

162,778,042

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

4,200

1.8900 SGD

162,782,242

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

7,200

1.8900 SGD

162,789,442

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

477,700

1.8846 SGD

163,267,142

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

2,800

1.8900 SGD

163,269,942

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

100,400

1.8849 SGD

163,370,342

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Market Purchase

BUY

4,300

1.8849 SGD

163,374,642

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

Stock Loan

RETURN

1,219,402

N/A

164,594,044

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 164,594,044 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.95% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,514,000 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Purchase/Sale

Nature of Dealing

Number of

MNACT Units Bought/Increased

Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased

Price Transacted per MNACT

Unit

Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction

Name of Registered

Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,339,762 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.77% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1)

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Sell / Settlement)

Number²

of Reference MCT Units

Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out

Date(3)

Price per MCT Unit

Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT Units following Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

28-Apr-22

Contract for difference (cash-settled only)

SELL

100

N/A

1.8800 SGD

See Question 1 above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MCT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled

BlackRock, Inc.

28-Apr-22

BUYCLOSE

2,100

N/A

1.8848 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

  • (1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

  • (2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

  • (3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

  • (4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

3

Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Transaction(1)

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Sell / Settlement)

Number² of Reference MNACT Units

Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out

Date(3)

Price per MNACT Unit

Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MNACT Units following Transaction

Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing

28-Apr-22

Contract for difference (cash-settled only)

BUYCLOSE

173,400

N/A

1.1976 SGD

See Question 2 above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled

BlackRock, Inc.

  • (1) In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

  • (2) In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

  • (3) In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

  • (4) In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
