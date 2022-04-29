Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
To:
An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 29thApril 2022
1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Purchase / Sale
Nature of Dealing
Number of MCT Units Bought /
Increased
Number of MCT
Units Sold / Decreased
Price Transacted per MCT Unit
Holdings in MCT Units following the Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of
Principal or Associate or other
Person Dealing
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
SELL
1,200
1.8900 SGD
162,931,942
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
SELL
146,700
1.8900 SGD
162,785,242
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
SELL
7,200
1.8900 SGD
162,778,042
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
4,200
1.8900 SGD
162,782,242
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
7,200
1.8900 SGD
162,789,442
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
477,700
1.8846 SGD
163,267,142
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
2,800
1.8900 SGD
163,269,942
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
100,400
1.8849 SGD
163,370,342
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Market Purchase
BUY
4,300
1.8849 SGD
163,374,642
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
Stock Loan
RETURN
1,219,402
N/A
164,594,044
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 164,594,044 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 4.95% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
1
2
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,323,514,000 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Purchase/Sale
Nature of Dealing
Number of
MNACT Units Bought/Increased
Number of MNACT Units Sold/Decreased
Price Transacted per MNACT
Unit
Holdings in MNACT Units following the Transaction
Name of Registered
Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,339,762 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.77% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Transaction(1)
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Sell / Settlement)
Number⁽²⁾
of Reference MCT Units
Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out
Date(3)
Price per MCT Unit⁽⁴⁾
Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MCT Units following Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
28-Apr-22
Contract for difference (cash-settled only)
SELL
100
N/A
1.8800 SGD
SeeQuestion 1above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MCT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled
BlackRock, Inc.
28-Apr-22
BUYCLOSE
2,100
N/A
1.8848 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
(1)In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
(4)In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
3
Based on 3,527,974,156 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of Transaction(1)
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Sell / Settlement)
Number⁽²⁾of Reference MNACT Units
Exercise Date / Maturity Date / Closing-Out
Date(3)
Price per MNACT Unit⁽⁴⁾
Holdings and Resultant Percentage (%) in MNACT Units following Transaction
Name of Registered Holder or Identity of Principal or Associate or other Person Dealing
28-Apr-22
Contract for difference (cash-settled only)
BUYCLOSE
173,400
N/A
1.1976 SGD
SeeQuestion 2above - this Transaction does not result in a change in holdings in MNACT Units, on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled
BlackRock, Inc.
(1)In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
(4)In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:05 UTC.