Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/24 11:59:53 pm EDT
1.780 SGD   +0.56%
12:03aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
05/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 May 2022
PU
05/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

05/25/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To: An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 25th May, 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of

Number of MCT

Holdings in MCT

Name of Registered Holder

MCT Units

Price Transacted

or Identity of Principal or

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

Units Sold /

Units following

Bought /

per MCT Unit

Associate or other Person

Sale

Decreased

the Transaction

Increased

Dealing

24-May-22

Market Purchase

BUY

666

1.7720 SGD

177,604,247

BlackRock, Inc.

24-May-22

Market Purchase

BUY

4,200

1.7700 SGD

177,608,447

BlackRock, Inc.

24-May-22

Market Purchase

SELL

68,300

1.7700 SGD

177,540,147

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 177,540,147 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.33% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of

Number of

Holdings in

Name of Registered

MNACT Units

Price Transacted

MNACT Units

Holder or Identity of

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

MNACT Units

Bought /

per MNACT Unit

following the

Principal or Associate or

Sale

Sold / Decreased

Increased

Transaction

other Person Dealing

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,035,708 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.75% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date

Name of Registered

Number² of

/ Maturity

Holdings and Resultant

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy

Price per

Holder or Identity of

Reference MCT

Date /

Percentage (%) in MCT

Transaction(1)

/ Sell / Settlement)

MCT Unit

Principal or Associate

Units

Closing-Out

Units following Transaction

or other Person Dealing

Date(3)

24-May-22

BUY

20,100

N/A

1.7898 SGD

See Question 1 above - this

BlackRock, Inc.

Contract for

24-May-22

BUY

21,900

N/A

1.7885 SGD

Transaction does not result in

BlackRock, Inc.

difference

a change in holdings in MCT

24-May-22

(cash-settled

BUY

300

N/A

1.7900 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

Units, on the basis that the

only)

Transaction is cash-settled

24-May-22

BUY

24,900

N/A

1.7901 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date

Name of Registered

Number² of

/ Maturity

Price per

Holdings and Resultant

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Holder or Identity of

Reference

Date /

MNACT

Percentage (%) in MNACT

Transaction(1)

Sell / Settlement)

Principal or Associate

MNACT Units

Closing-Out

Unit

Units following Transaction

or other Person Dealing

Date(3)

24-May-22

BUYCLOSE

239,000

N/A

1.2096 SGD

See Question 2 above - this

BlackRock, Inc.

Contract for

Transaction does not result in

24-May-22

BUYCLOSE

76,400

N/A

1.2096 SGD

BlackRock, Inc.

difference

a change in holdings in

24-May-22

(cash-settled

BUYCLOSE

159,200

N/A

1.2095 SGD

MNACT Units, on the basis

BlackRock, Inc.

only)

that the Transaction is cash-

24-May-22

BUYCLOSE

4,100

N/A

1.2095 SGD

settled

BlackRock, Inc.

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 04:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
12:03aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
05/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 May 2..
PU
05/23MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
05/22MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : MCT Extraordinary General Meeting - Proposed Merger of Maplet..
PU
05/22MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Request for Trading Halt
PU
05/20MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
04/29MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Deal..
PU
04/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Presentation dated 29 April 2022 in relation to the Proposed ..
PU
04/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Request Form
PU
04/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proxy Form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 288 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2022 2 859 M 2 084 M 2 084 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 5 891 M 4 293 M 4 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,77 SGD
Average target price 2,08 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Peck Cheng Goh Vice President-Investments & Asset Management
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST-9.50%4 387
EQUINIX, INC.-20.57%60 396
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.40%40 439
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.75%38 009
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-28.13%26 231
SEGRO PLC-22.80%16 704