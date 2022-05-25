Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
05/25/2022 | 12:03am EDT
To: An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 25th May, 2022
1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of
Number of MCT
Holdings in MCT
Name of Registered Holder
MCT Units
Price Transacted
or Identity of Principal or
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
Units Sold /
Units following
Bought /
per MCT Unit
Associate or other Person
Sale
Decreased
the Transaction
Increased
Dealing
24-May-22
Market Purchase
BUY
666
1.7720 SGD
177,604,247
BlackRock, Inc.
24-May-22
Market Purchase
BUY
4,200
1.7700 SGD
177,608,447
BlackRock, Inc.
24-May-22
Market Purchase
SELL
68,300
1.7700 SGD
177,540,147
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 177,540,147 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.33% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of
Number of
Holdings in
Name of Registered
MNACT Units
Price Transacted
MNACT Units
Holder or Identity of
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
MNACT Units
Bought /
per MNACT Unit
following the
Principal or Associate or
Sale
Sold / Decreased
Increased
Transaction
other Person Dealing
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 62,035,708 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.75% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Exercise Date
Name of Registered
Number⁽²⁾ of
/ Maturity
Holdings and Resultant
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy
Price per
Holder or Identity of
Reference MCT
Date /
Percentage (%) in MCT
Transaction(1)
/ Sell / Settlement)
MCT Unit⁽⁴⁾
Principal or Associate
Units
Closing-Out
Units following Transaction
or other Person Dealing
Date(3)
24-May-22
BUY
20,100
N/A
1.7898 SGD
See Question 1 above - this
BlackRock, Inc.
Contract for
24-May-22
BUY
21,900
N/A
1.7885 SGD
Transaction does not result in
BlackRock, Inc.
difference
a change in holdings in MCT
24-May-22
(cash-settled
BUY
300
N/A
1.7900 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
Units, on the basis that the
only)
Transaction is cash-settled
24-May-22
BUY
24,900
N/A
1.7901 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Exercise Date
Name of Registered
Number⁽²⁾ of
/ Maturity
Price per
Holdings and Resultant
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Holder or Identity of
Reference
Date /
MNACT
Percentage (%) in MNACT
Transaction(1)
Sell / Settlement)
Principal or Associate
MNACT Units
Closing-Out
Unit⁽⁴⁾
Units following Transaction
or other Person Dealing
Date(3)
24-May-22
BUYCLOSE
239,000
N/A
1.2096 SGD
See Question 2 above - this
BlackRock, Inc.
Contract for
Transaction does not result in
24-May-22
BUYCLOSE
76,400
N/A
1.2096 SGD
BlackRock, Inc.
difference
a change in holdings in
24-May-22
(cash-settled
BUYCLOSE
159,200
N/A
1.2095 SGD
MNACT Units, on the basis
BlackRock, Inc.
only)
that the Transaction is cash-
24-May-22
BUYCLOSE
4,100
N/A
1.2095 SGD
settled
BlackRock, Inc.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
