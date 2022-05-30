Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 178,299,617 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.36% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 61,938,866 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.75% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date Holdings and Resultant Name of Registered Number⁽²⁾ of / Maturity Date of Nature of Transaction (Buy / Price per Percentage (%) in MNACT Holder or Identity of Reference Date / Transaction(1) Sell / Settlement) MNACT Unit⁽⁴⁾ Units following Principal or Associate MNACT Units Closing-Out Transaction or other Person Dealing Date(3) See Question 2 above - Contract for this Transaction does not 27-May-22 difference BUYCLOSE 73,300 N/A 1.2077 SGD result in a change in BlackRock, Inc. (cash-settled holdings in MNACT Units, only) on the basis that the Transaction is cash-settled

In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.