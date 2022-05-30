Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Mapletree Commercial Trust
  News
  Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/30 04:12:53 am EDT
1.800 SGD   +1.69%
04:06aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
05/27MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Updates to Key Events and Indicative Timetable
PU
05/27MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

05/30/2022 | 04:06am EDT
To: An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 30th May, 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of MCT

Number of

Price

Name of Registered

MCT Units

Holdings in MCT Units

Holder or Identity of

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

Units Bought /

Transacted

Sold /

following the Transaction

Principal or Associate

Sale

Increased

per MCT Unit

Decreased

or other Person Dealing

27-May-22

Market Purchase

BUY

346,500

1.7700 SGD

178,137,117

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

Market Purchase

BUY

71,400

1.7700 SGD

178,208,517

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

Market Purchase

BUY

28,000

1.7700 SGD

178,236,517

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

Market Purchase

BUY

17,900

1.7700 SGD

178,254,417

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

Market Purchase

SELL

400

1.7700 SGD

178,254,017

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

Market Purchase

BUY

35,300

1.7556 SGD

178,289,317

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

In-specie Transfer

IN

10,300

N/A

178,299,617

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 178,299,617 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.36% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of

Number of

Price

Name of Registered

MNACT Units

MNACT Units

Transacted

Holdings in MNACT Units

Holder or Identity of

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

Bought /

Sold /

per MNACT

following the Transaction

Principal or Associate

Sale

Increased

Decreased

Unit

or other Person Dealing

27-May-22

Market Purchase

SELL

144,500

1.2001 SGD

61,892,308

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

Stock Loan

RETURN

46,558

N/A

61,938,866

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 61,938,866 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.75% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date

Holdings and Resultant

Name of Registered

Number² of

/ Maturity

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy

Price per MCT

Percentage (%) in MCT

Holder or Identity of

Reference MCT

Date /

Transaction(1)

/ Sell / Settlement)

Unit

Units following

Principal or Associate

Units

Closing-Out

Transaction

or other Person Dealing

Date(3)

27-May-22

BUY

23,900

N/A

1.7580 SGD

See Question 1 above -

BlackRock, Inc.

27-May-22

Contract for

BUY

1,000

N/A

1.7540 SGD

this Transaction does not

BlackRock, Inc.

difference

result in a change in

27-May-22

(cash-settled

BUY

45,400

N/A

1.7577 SGD

holdings in MCT Units, on

BlackRock, Inc.

only)

the basis that the

27-May-22

BUY

30,400

N/A

1.7588 SGD

Transaction is cash-settled

BlackRock, Inc.

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date

Holdings and Resultant

Name of Registered

Number² of

/ Maturity

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Price per

Percentage (%) in MNACT

Holder or Identity of

Reference

Date /

Transaction(1)

Sell / Settlement)

MNACT Unit

Units following

Principal or Associate

MNACT Units

Closing-Out

Transaction

or other Person Dealing

Date(3)

See Question 2 above -

Contract for

this Transaction does not

27-May-22

difference

BUYCLOSE

73,300

N/A

1.2077 SGD

result in a change in

BlackRock, Inc.

(cash-settled

holdings in MNACT Units,

only)

on the basis that the

Transaction is cash-settled

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 08:05:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
