Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
05/30/2022 | 04:06am EDT
To: An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 30th May, 2022
1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of MCT
Number of
Price
Name of Registered
MCT Units
Holdings in MCT Units
Holder or Identity of
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
Units Bought /
Transacted
Sold /
following the Transaction
Principal or Associate
Sale
Increased
per MCT Unit
Decreased
or other Person Dealing
27-May-22
Market Purchase
BUY
346,500
1.7700 SGD
178,137,117
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
Market Purchase
BUY
71,400
1.7700 SGD
178,208,517
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
Market Purchase
BUY
28,000
1.7700 SGD
178,236,517
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
Market Purchase
BUY
17,900
1.7700 SGD
178,254,417
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
Market Purchase
SELL
400
1.7700 SGD
178,254,017
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
Market Purchase
BUY
35,300
1.7556 SGD
178,289,317
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
In-specie Transfer
IN
10,300
N/A
178,299,617
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 178,299,617 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.36% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
1
2
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of
Number of
Price
Name of Registered
MNACT Units
MNACT Units
Transacted
Holdings in MNACT Units
Holder or Identity of
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
Bought /
Sold /
per MNACT
following the Transaction
Principal or Associate
Sale
Increased
Decreased
Unit
or other Person Dealing
27-May-22
Market Purchase
SELL
144,500
1.2001 SGD
61,892,308
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
Stock Loan
RETURN
46,558
N/A
61,938,866
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 61,938,866 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.75% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Exercise Date
Holdings and Resultant
Name of Registered
Number⁽²⁾ of
/ Maturity
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy
Price per MCT
Percentage (%) in MCT
Holder or Identity of
Reference MCT
Date /
Transaction(1)
/ Sell / Settlement)
Unit⁽⁴⁾
Units following
Principal or Associate
Units
Closing-Out
Transaction
or other Person Dealing
Date(3)
27-May-22
BUY
23,900
N/A
1.7580 SGD
See Question 1 above -
BlackRock, Inc.
27-May-22
Contract for
BUY
1,000
N/A
1.7540 SGD
this Transaction does not
BlackRock, Inc.
difference
result in a change in
27-May-22
(cash-settled
BUY
45,400
N/A
1.7577 SGD
holdings in MCT Units, on
BlackRock, Inc.
only)
the basis that the
27-May-22
BUY
30,400
N/A
1.7588 SGD
Transaction is cash-settled
BlackRock, Inc.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Exercise Date
Holdings and Resultant
Name of Registered
Number⁽²⁾ of
/ Maturity
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy /
Price per
Percentage (%) in MNACT
Holder or Identity of
Reference
Date /
Transaction(1)
Sell / Settlement)
MNACT Unit⁽⁴⁾
Units following
Principal or Associate
MNACT Units
Closing-Out
Transaction
or other Person Dealing
Date(3)
See Question 2 above -
Contract for
this Transaction does not
27-May-22
difference
BUYCLOSE
73,300
N/A
1.2077 SGD
result in a change in
BlackRock, Inc.
(cash-settled
holdings in MNACT Units,
only)
on the basis that the
Transaction is cash-settled
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
