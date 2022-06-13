Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
06/13/2022 | 12:23am EDT
To: An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 13th June, 2022
1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of MCT
Number of
Price
Holdings in MCT
Name of Registered
Holder or Identity of
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
Units Bought /
MCT Units Sold
Transacted per
Units following the
Principal or Associate
Sale
Increased
/ Decreased
MCT Unit
Transaction
or other Person Dealing
10-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
-2,000
1.8200 SGD
182,662,264
BlackRock, Inc.
10-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
-48,000
1.8200 SGD
182,614,264
BlackRock, Inc.
10-Jun-22
Market Purchase
BUY
30,600
1.8200 SGD
182,644,864
BlackRock, Inc.
10-Jun-22
Market Purchase
BUY
82,400
1.8200 SGD
182,727,264
BlackRock, Inc.
10-Jun-22
Market Purchase
BUY
1,134
1.8200 SGD
182,728,398
BlackRock, Inc.
10-Jun-22
Market Purchase
BUY
558,300
1.8200 SGD
183,286,698
BlackRock, Inc.
10-Jun-22
In-specie Transfer
IN
9,500
N/A
183,296,198
BlackRock, Inc.
10-Jun-22
Stock Loan
OUT
-30,100
N/A
183,266,098
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 183,266,098 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.51% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
1
2
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of
Number of
Price
Holdings in MNACT
Name of Registered
MNACT Units
MNACT Units
Holder or Identity of
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
Transacted per
Units following the
Bought /
Sold /
Principal or Associate
Sale
MNACT Unit
Transaction
Increased
Decreased
or other Person Dealing
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 60,598,322 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.71% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Exercise Date
Holdings and Resultant
Name of Registered
Number⁽²⁾ of
/ Maturity
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy
Price per MCT
Percentage (%) in MCT
Holder or Identity of
Reference MCT
Date /
Transaction(1)
/ Sell / Settlement)
Unit⁽⁴⁾
Units following
Principal or Associate
Units
Closing-Out
Transaction
or other Person Dealing
Date(3)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Number⁽²⁾ of
Exercise Date /
Price per
Holdings and Resultant
Name of Registered
Date of
Nature of Transaction (Buy
Maturity Date /
Holder or Identity of
Reference
MNACT
Percentage (%) in MNACT
Transaction(1)
/ Sell / Settlement)
Closing-Out
Principal or Associate
MNACT Units
Unit⁽⁴⁾
Units following Transaction
Date(3)
or other Person Dealing
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
