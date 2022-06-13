Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 183,266,098 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.51% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of Number of Number of Price Holdings in MNACT Name of Registered MNACT Units MNACT Units Holder or Identity of Purchase / Nature of Dealing Transacted per Units following the Bought / Sold / Principal or Associate Sale MNACT Unit Transaction Increased Decreased or other Person Dealing

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 60,598,322 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.71% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date Holdings and Resultant Name of Registered Number⁽²⁾ of / Maturity Date of Nature of Transaction (Buy Price per MCT Percentage (%) in MCT Holder or Identity of Reference MCT Date / Transaction(1) / Sell / Settlement) Unit⁽⁴⁾ Units following Principal or Associate Units Closing-Out Transaction or other Person Dealing Date(3)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.