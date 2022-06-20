Log in
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  02:26 2022-06-20 am EDT
1.790 SGD   +1.13%
02:14aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
06/17MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 May 2022
PU
06/17MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
To:

An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 20th June, 2022

1.

Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of MCT

Number of

Price

Holdings in MCT

Name of Registered

Holder or Identity of

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

Units Bought /

MCT Units Sold

Transacted per

Units following

Principal or Associate

Sale

Increased

/ Decreased

MCT Unit

the Transaction

or other Person Dealing

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

BUY

141,500

1.7700 SGD

184,689,398

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

BUY

244,400

1.7700 SGD

184,933,798

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

BUY

102,900

1.7700 SGD

185,036,698

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

78,600

1.7700 SGD

184,958,098

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

51,433

1.7700 SGD

184,906,665

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

347,046

1.7700 SGD

184,559,619

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

700

1.7700 SGD

184,558,919

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

113,000

1.7700 SGD

184,445,919

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

1,300

1.7700 SGD

184,444,619

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

41,200

1.7700 SGD

184,403,419

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

47,700

1.7700 SGD

184,355,719

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

25,500

1.7700 SGD

184,330,219

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

118,500

1.7700 SGD

184,211,719

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Market Purchase

SELL

1,800

1.7700 SGD

184,209,919

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

In-specie Transfer

IN

42,500

N/A

184,252,419

BlackRock, Inc.

17-Jun-22

Stock Loan

RETURN

100,000

N/A

184,352,419

BlackRock, Inc.

1

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 184,352,419 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.54% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of

Number of

Holdings in

Name of Registered

MNACT Units

Price Transacted

MNACT Units

Holder or Identity of

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

MNACT Units

Bought /

per MNACT Unit

following the

Principal or Associate

Sale

Sold / Decreased

Increased

Transaction

or other Person Dealing

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 60,618,322 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.71% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Nature of Transaction (Buy

Number ² of

Exercise Date /

Price per

Holdings and

Name of Registered

Date of

Resultant Percentage

Holder or Identity of

Reference MCT

Maturity Date /

Transaction(1)

/ Sell / Settlement)

MCT Unit ⁴

(%) in MCT Units

Principal or Associate

⁽ ⁾

(3)

Units

Closing-Out Date

⁽ ⁾

following Transaction

or other Person Dealing

(1)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

(2)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

(3)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

(4)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

2

3

Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof. Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Nature of Transaction (Buy

Number ² of

Exercise Date /

Price per

Holdings and Resultant

Name of Registered

Date of

Maturity Date /

Holder or Identity of

Reference

MNACT

Percentage (%) in MNACT

Transaction(1)

/ Sell / Settlement)

Closing-Out

Principal or Associate

⁽ ⁾

Unit

MNACT Units

Date(3)

Units following Transaction

or other Person Dealing

(1)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.

(2)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.

(3)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

(4)

In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
