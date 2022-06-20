Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
To:
An Authorised Person
For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.
From: BlackRock, Inc.1
Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT
Date: 20th June, 2022
1.
Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of MCT
Number of
Price
Holdings in MCT
Name of Registered
Holder or Identity of
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
Units Bought /
MCT Units Sold
Transacted per
Units following
Principal or Associate
Sale
Increased
/ Decreased
MCT Unit
the Transaction
or other Person Dealing
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
BUY
141,500
1.7700 SGD
184,689,398
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
BUY
244,400
1.7700 SGD
184,933,798
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
BUY
102,900
1.7700 SGD
185,036,698
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
78,600
1.7700 SGD
184,958,098
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
51,433
1.7700 SGD
184,906,665
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
347,046
1.7700 SGD
184,559,619
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
700
1.7700 SGD
184,558,919
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
113,000
1.7700 SGD
184,445,919
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
1,300
1.7700 SGD
184,444,619
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
41,200
1.7700 SGD
184,403,419
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
47,700
1.7700 SGD
184,355,719
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
25,500
1.7700 SGD
184,330,219
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
118,500
1.7700 SGD
184,211,719
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Market Purchase
SELL
1,800
1.7700 SGD
184,209,919
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
In-specie Transfer
IN
42,500
N/A
184,252,419
BlackRock, Inc.
17-Jun-22
Stock Loan
RETURN
100,000
N/A
184,352,419
BlackRock, Inc.
1
Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis.
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 184,352,419 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.54% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.
2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period
Date of
Number of
Number of
Holdings in
Name of Registered
MNACT Units
Price Transacted
MNACT Units
Holder or Identity of
Purchase /
Nature of Dealing
MNACT Units
Bought /
per MNACT Unit
following the
Principal or Associate
Sale
Sold / Decreased
Increased
Transaction
or other Person Dealing
BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 60,618,322 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.71% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.
3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Nature of Transaction (Buy
Number ² of
Exercise Date /
Price per
Holdings and
Name of Registered
Date of
Resultant Percentage
Holder or Identity of
Reference MCT
Maturity Date /
Transaction(1)
/ Sell / Settlement)
MCT Unit ⁴
(%) in MCT Units
Principal or Associate
⁽ ⁾
(3)
Units
Closing-Out Date
⁽ ⁾
following Transaction
or other Person Dealing
(1)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
(4)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
2
3
Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof. Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.
Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A
4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period
Nature of Transaction (Buy
Number ² of
Exercise Date /
Price per
Holdings and Resultant
Name of Registered
Date of
Maturity Date /
Holder or Identity of
Reference
MNACT
Percentage (%) in MNACT
Transaction(1)
/ Sell / Settlement)
Closing-Out
Principal or Associate
⁽ ⁾
Unit⁽⁴⁾
MNACT Units
Date(3)
Units following Transaction
or other Person Dealing
(1)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
(2)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
(3)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
(4)
In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.
Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A
The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
