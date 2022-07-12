Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 184,714,737 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.55% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

or Identity of Principal or

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 60,778,322 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.72% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date Name of Registered Nature of Transaction (Buy Number ² of / Maturity Price per Holdings and Resultant Date of Holder or Identity of Reference MCT Date / Percentage (%) in MCT Transaction(1) / Sell / Settlement) MCT Unit ⁴ Principal or Associate ⁽ ⁾ Closing-Out Units following Transaction Units Date(3) ⁽ ⁾ or other Person Dealing

In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Nature of Transaction (Buy / Number ² of Exercise Date / Price per Holdings and Resultant Name of Registered Date of Maturity Date / Holder or Identity of Reference MNACT Percentage (%) in MNACT Transaction(1) Sell / Settlement) Closing-Out Principal or Associate ⁽ ⁾ Unit⁽⁴⁾ Units following Transaction MNACT Units Date(3) or other Person Dealing

3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.