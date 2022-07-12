Log in
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  02:34 2022-07-12 am EDT
1.800 SGD    0.00%
02:34aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)
PU
07/11MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Instruction Booklet dated 12 July 2022 in connection with the Preferential Offering
PU
07/11MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Commencement of Preferential Offering Application Period and Despatch of Instruction Booklet and ARE
PU
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
To: An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 12th July, 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of MCT

Number of

Price

Name of Registered Holder

MCT Units

Holdings in MCT Units

or Identity of Principal or

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

Units Bought /

Transacted

Sold /

following the Transaction

Associate or other Person

Sale

Increased

per MCT Unit

Decreased

Dealing

11-Jul-22

In-specie Transfer

IN

138,600

N/A

184,714,737

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 184,714,737 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.55% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Number of

Number of

Price

Name of Registered

Date of

Holdings in MNACT

Holder or Identity of

MNACT Units

MNACT Units

Transacted

Purchase

Nature of Dealing

Units following the

Principal or Associate

Bought /

Sold /

per MNACT

/ Sale

Transaction

or other Person

Increased

Decreased

Unit

Dealing

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 60,778,322 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.72% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Exercise Date

Name of Registered

Nature of Transaction (Buy

Number ² of

/ Maturity

Price per

Holdings and Resultant

Date of

Holder or Identity of

Reference MCT

Date /

Percentage (%) in MCT

Transaction(1)

/ Sell / Settlement)

MCT Unit ⁴

Principal or Associate

⁽ ⁾

Closing-Out

Units following Transaction

Units

Date(3)

⁽ ⁾

or other Person Dealing

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Number ² of

Exercise Date /

Price per

Holdings and Resultant

Name of Registered

Date of

Maturity Date /

Holder or Identity of

Reference

MNACT

Percentage (%) in MNACT

Transaction(1)

Sell / Settlement)

Closing-Out

Principal or Associate

⁽ ⁾

Unit

Units following Transaction

MNACT Units

Date(3)

or other Person Dealing

3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
