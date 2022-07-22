Log in
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-07-21 pm EDT
1.810 SGD   +0.56%
07/21MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Listing Manual Of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
PU
07/20MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Joint Announcement - Effective Date of Trust Scheme, Expected Date of Payment of the Scheme Consideration
PU
07/20MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Trustee-Manager / Responsible Person
PU
Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proposed Merger by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement (Dealings Disclosure)

07/22/2022 | 12:14am EDT
To: An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

From: BlackRock, Inc.1

Relationship to MCT: Associate of MCT

Date: 22nd July, 2022

1. Disclosure of Dealings in MCT units ("MCT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Date of

Number of MCT

Number of MCT

Price

Holdings in MCT Units

Name of Registered Holder

or Identity of Principal or

Purchase /

Nature of Dealing

Units Bought /

Units Sold /

Transacted per

following the

Associate or other Person

Sale

Increased

Decreased

MCT Unit

Transaction

Dealing

21 Jul 2022

Market Purchase

SELL

43,300

1.8051 SGD

183,415,809

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

Market Purchase

SELL

700

1.8000 SGD

183,415,109

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

Market Purchase

SELL

8,300

1.8000 SGD

183,406,809

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

Market Purchase

SELL

10,600

1.8000 SGD

183,396,209

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

Market Purchase

SELL

10,800

1.8000 SGD

183,385,409

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

Market Purchase

BUY

2,100

1.8000 SGD

183,387,509

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

In-specie Transfer

IN

7,600

N/A

183,395,109

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

Stock Loan

RETURN

10,746

N/A

183,405,855

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 183,405,855 MCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.51% of the total number of issued MCT Units2.

1

2

Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. Based on 3,328,047,490 MCT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

2. Disclosure of Dealings in MNACT units ("MNACT Units") during the Trust Scheme Period

Number of

Number of

Price

Name of Registered

Date of

Holdings in MNACT

Holder or Identity of

MNACT Units

MNACT Units

Transacted

Purchase

Nature of Dealing

Units following the

Principal or Associate

Bought /

Sold /

per MNACT

/ Sale

Transaction

or other Person

Increased

Decreased

Unit

Dealing

BlackRock, Inc. owns or controls 60,778,322 MNACT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 1.72% of the total number of issued MNACT Units3.

3. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MCT Units ("Relevant MCT Securities") during the Trust

Scheme Period

Number² of

Exercise Date /

Holdings and Resultant

Name of Registered

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy

Maturity Date /

Price per

Percentage (%) in MCT

Holder or Identity of

Reference MCT

Transaction(1)

/ Sell / Settlement)

Closing-Out

MCT Unit

Units following

Principal or Associate or

Units

Date(3)

Transaction

other Person Dealing

21 Jul 2022

SELL

1,000

N/A

1.8060 SGD

See Question 1 above -

BlackRock, Inc.

Contract for

this Transaction does not

21 Jul 2022

difference

SELL

59,200

N/A

1.8050 SGD

result in a change in

BlackRock, Inc.

21 Jul 2022

(cash-settled

SELL

32,300

N/A

1.8050 SGD

holdings in MCT Units, on

BlackRock, Inc.

only)

the basis that the

21 Jul 2022

SELL

3,800

N/A

1.8058 SGD

Transaction is cash-settled

BlackRock, Inc.

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.

3Based on 3,539,565,884 MNACT Units outstanding as at the date hereof.

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MCT Units or Relevant MCT Securities (if applicable): N/A

4. Disclosure of Dealings in Convertible Securities, Warrants, Options and Derivatives in respect of MNACT Units ("Relevant MNACT Securities") during the Trust Scheme Period

Number² of

Exercise Date /

Price per

Holdings and Resultant

Name of Registered

Date of

Nature of Transaction (Buy /

Maturity Date /

Holder or Identity of

Reference

MNACT

Percentage (%) in MNACT

Transaction(1)

Sell / Settlement)

Closing-Out

Principal or Associate

MNACT Units

Unit

Units following Transaction

Date(3)

or other Person Dealing

  1. In respect of derivatives, this would be the date of entering into or closing out of the derivative.
  2. In respect of derivatives, this would be the number of reference securities to which they relate.
  3. In respect of derivatives, this would be the maturity date of such derivatives.
  4. In respect of derivatives, this would be the reference price of such derivatives.

Other arrangements in relation to MNACT Units or Relevant MNACT Securities (if applicable): N/A

The information relating to us/me or my close relatives (if applicable) is provided to the best of our/my knowledge, on a "best efforts" basis. I/We confirm that I/we agree to the MCT Manager disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the MCT Manager may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

I/We will promptly notify the MCT Manager should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect between the date of this disclosure and the latest practicable date prior to the printing of the Scheme Document. In the absence of such notification, the parties involved in the preparation of the Scheme Document are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully

_______________________________

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 04:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
