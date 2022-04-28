Mapletree Commercial Trust : Proxy Form

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

PROXY FORM

Extraordinary General Meeting

IMPORTANT:

1. The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") will be held by way of electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020.

2. The constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore and the related safe distancing measures have impacted the manner in which Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MCT (the "Manager") conducts its EGM. The well-being of Unitholders and its staff are the Manager's priority. As a precautionary measure to keep physical interactions and COVID-19 transmission risk to a minimum, the Manager is not providing for physical attendance by Unitholders at the EGM and the EGM will be conducted virtually.

3. Alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the EGM (including arrangements by which the EGM can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream), submission of questions to the Chairman of the EGM in advance of the EGM or by submitting text-based questions during the EGM via the online chat box, addressing of substantial and relevant questions either before or at the EGM and voting by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy at the EGM, are set out in the Notice of EGM.

4. A Unitholder (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the EGM as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM if such Unitholder wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the EGM.

5. CPF Investors and SRS Investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the EGM as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, being seven working days before the date of the EGM.

6. By submitting an instrument appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy, the Unitholder accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of EGM dated 29 April 2022.

7. Unless otherwise deﬁned herein, all capitalised terms used in this Proxy Form shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the circular dated 29 April 2022 issued by the Manager to the Unitholders.

8. Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on the appointment of the Chairman of the EGM as a Unitholder's proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM.

I/We(Name(s) and NRIC/Passport/Company Registration Number(s))

of(Address) being a Unitholder/Unitholders of MCT, hereby appoint the Chairman of the EGM as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us on my/our behalf, at the EGM of MCT to be held by electronic means at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 and at any adjournment thereof.

(Voting will be conducted by poll. If you wish the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy to cast all your votes "for" or "against" a resolution, please indicate with an "X" in the "For" or "Against" box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of votes "for" or "against" in the "For" or "Against" box in respect of that resolution. If you wish the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy to abstain from voting on a resolution, please indicate with an "X" in the "Abstain" box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of Units that the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy is directed to abstain from voting in the "Abstain" box in respect of that resolution. In the absence of specific directions in respect of a resolution, the appointment of the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.)

No. Resolutions For Against Abstain 1. Proposed Merger of Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (Ordinary Resolution) 2. Proposed allotment and issuance of units of Mapletree Commercial Trust to the holders of units in Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust as full or part of the consideration for the Merger (Ordinary Resolution) 3. Proposed Whitewash Resolution in relation to the Concert Party Group (Ordinary Resolution) 4. Proposed amendments to the MCT Trust Deed to adopt the Management Fee Supplement (Extraordinary Resolution)

Dated thisday of2022

Signature(s) of Unitholder(s)/ Common Seal of Corporate Unitholder

Total Number of Units Held

Fold here. Glue all sides firmly. Stapling and spot sealing are disallowed. IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ THE NOTES TO PROXY FORM BELOW NOTES TO PROXY FORM: 1. The COVID-19 situation in Singapore and the related safe distancing measures have impacted the manner in which the Manager conducts the EGM. The well-being of Unitholders and its staff are the Manager's priority. As a precautionary measure to keep physical interactions and COVID-19 transmission risk to a minimum, the Manager is not providing for physical attendance by Unitholders at the EGM and the EGM will be conducted virtually.

2. A Unitholder (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the EGM as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM if such Unitholder wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the EGM. This Proxy Form may be accessed at MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com, and will also be made available on the SGX-ST's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements. Where a Unitholder (whether individual or corporate) appoints the Chairman of the EGM as his/her/its proxy, he/she/it must give speciﬁc instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the form of proxy, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the EGM as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.

3. CPF Investors and SRS Investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the EGM as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, being seven working days before the date of the EGM.

4. The Chairman of the EGM, as proxy, need not be a Unitholder of MCT.

5. The Proxy Form appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy must be submitted in the following manner: (i) if submitted by post, be lodged at the office of the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632; or (ii) if submitted via electronic mail, attach and send a clear scanned PDF copy of the completed and signed Proxy Form to the Unit Registrar at srs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com,in each case, by no later than 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022, being 72 hours before the time fixed for the EGM. A Unitholder who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must complete and sign the Proxy Form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above. In view of the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation, Unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed Proxy Forms electronically via email, rather than by post.

6. A Unitholder should insert the total number of Units held in the Proxy Form. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her/its name in the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), he/she/it should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units registered in his/her/its name in the Register of Unitholders of MCT, he/she/it should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her/its name in the said Depository Register and registered in his/her/its name in the Register of Unitholders, he/she/it should insert the aggregate number of Units. If no number is inserted, the Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the Units held by the Unitholder.

7. The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or a duly authorised officer.

8. Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney or a duly authorised officer, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must (failing previous registration with the Manager) be lodged with the Proxy Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.

9. The Manager shall be entitled to reject a Proxy Form which is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor speciﬁed on the Proxy Form. In addition, in the case of Units entered in the Depository Register, the Manager may reject a Proxy Form if the Unitholder, being the appointor, is not shown to have Units entered against his/her/its name in the Depository Register as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM, as certiﬁed by CDP to the Manager.

Any reference to a time of day is made by reference to Singapore time.

