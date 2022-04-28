Mapletree Commercial Trust : Request Form

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

29 April 2022

Dear unitholders of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT Unitholders"),

PROPOSED MERGER OF MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST AND MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST (THE "MERGER") BY WAY OF A TRUST SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (THE "TRUST SCHEME") - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, PROXY FORM AND ELECTRONIC DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

We wish to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") will be held by way of electronic means at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 (Singapore time).

We are pleased to enclose printed copies of the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form in relation to the EGM of MCT Unitholders to be convened to approve, among others, the Merger (collectively, the "Notice and Proxy Form"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the circular issued by Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager of MCT, on 29 April 2022 in relation to the Merger (the "Circular"). The Notice and Proxy Form are also available on MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com and on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX") at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.

As part of our sustainability effort, printed copies of the Circular will not be despatched to MCT Unitholders. Instead, the Circular has been made available to MCT Unitholders by electronic means via publication on MCT's website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com and the SGX's website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements by selecting the security name "MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD." and the announcement category titled "Extraordinary/Special General Meeting::Voluntary" dated 29 April 2022.

We sincerely thank you in advance for joining us in our sustainability effort by reading the electronic copy of the Circular. Should you wish to receive a printed copy of the Circular, please complete the Request Form below and return it via email to srs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com or by post, which should reach us by no later than 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 16 May 2022. To allow sufficient time for processing and mailing, we strongly encourage you to return the completed Request Form to us early.

By completing, signing and submitting the Request Form to us, you agree and acknowledge that we and/or our service providers may collect, use and disclose your personal data, as contained in your Request Form, for the purpose of processing and effecting your request for a printed copy of the Circular.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust)

Wan Kwong Weng

EGM Pre-Registration

Circular

Joint Company Secretary

Request Form

To:Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust)

Note: Please return this form to us by email to srs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com or post, which should reach us no later than 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 16 May 2022. To allow sufficient time for processing and mailing, we strongly encourage you to return the completed Request Form to us early. We regret that we will not be able to process any incomplete or improperly completed Request Forms.

Name(s) of MCT Unitholder(s):

My/Our MCT units are held under or through:

CDP Securities Account Number

- -

CPFIS/SRS Account

Address:

Signature(s):Date:

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD.

c/o Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd.
1 Harbourfront Avenue

1 Harbourfront Avenue

#14-07 Keppel Bay Tower

