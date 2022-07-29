Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mapletree Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N2IU   SG2D18969584

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST

(N2IU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapletree Commercial Trust : Results of 11th Annual General Meeting Held on 29 July 2022

07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF THE 11TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 JULY 2022

29 July 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that at the 11th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of MCT held at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 and by way of electronic means on 29 July 2022, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 7 July 2022, and put to the vote at the AGM by poll voting, were duly passed.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below:

  1. Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM

Resolution number

For

Against

Total number

and details

No. of Units

%

No. of Units

%

of Units Cast

Resolution 1

To receive and adopt the

Trustee's Report, the

Manager's Statement, the

2,104,921,954

99.85

3,063,174

0.15

2,107,985,128

Audited Financial Statements

of MCT for the financial year

ended 31 March 2022 and

the Auditor's Report thereon.

Resolution 2

To re-appoint

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

2,020,986,322

95.92

85,976,831

4.08

2,106,963,153

as the Auditor of MCT and to

authorise the Manager to fix

the Auditor's remuneration.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

10 Pasir Panjang Road, #13-01 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117438

tel 65 6377 6111 fax 65 6274 3185

www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com

Co. Reg. No. 200708826C

Resolution 3

To authorise the Manager

1,939,155,991 92.00 168,638,352 8.00 2,107,794,343

to issue Units and to make or grant instruments convertible into Units.

Please refer to the Notice of AGM dated 7 July 2022 for the full version of the resolutions.

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting.
    No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution put to the vote at the AGM.
  2. Appointed scrutineer
    Voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of poll voting and RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Important Notice

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MCT ("Units"). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MCT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MCT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MCT and the Manager.

2

Disclaimer

Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
09:20aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Joint Announcement - Payment of Scheme Consideration, Delisti..
PU
09:20aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Gross revenue and net property income up 8.8% and 10.1% respe..
PU
09:20aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Results of 11th Annual General Meeting Held on 29 July 2022
PU
07/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : 11th Annual General Meeting Management Presentation
PU
07/28MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Substantial S..
PU
07/28Mapletree Commercial Trust to Issue Over 1 Billion Units Under Preferential Offering
MT
07/27MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Listings of New Units in Mapletree Commercial Trust pursuant ..
PU
07/27MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Responses to the Questions Received from Unitholders for the ..
PU
07/26Mapletree Commercial Trust Logs Over 4% Increase in Fiscal Q1 DPU
MT
07/26Mapletree Commercial Trust Raises Nearly $1.50 Billion from Preferential Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 535 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2023 321 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2023 2 857 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 8 325 M 6 028 M 6 028 M
EV / Sales 2023 20,9x
EV / Sales 2024 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mapletree Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,88 SGD
Average target price 2,00 SGD
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hwee Li Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bee Lian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Yam Pui Tsang Non-Executive Chairman
Peck Cheng Goh Vice President-Investments & Asset Management
Kim Li Kwa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST-6.00%5 965
EQUINIX, INC.-15.90%64 745
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.72%44 242
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.58%38 989
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.80%26 629
W. P. CAREY INC.3.39%16 363