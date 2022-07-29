Mapletree Commercial Trust : Results of 11th Annual General Meeting Held on 29 July 2022
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
RESULTS OF THE 11TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 JULY 2022
29 July 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that at the 11th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of MCT held at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 and by way of electronic means on 29 July 2022, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 7 July 2022, and put to the vote at the AGM by poll voting, were duly passed.
The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below:
Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM
Resolution number
For
Against
Total number
and details
No. of Units
%
No. of Units
%
of Units Cast
Resolution 1
To receive and adopt the
Trustee's Report, the
Manager's Statement, the
2,104,921,954
99.85
3,063,174
0.15
2,107,985,128
Audited Financial Statements
of MCT for the financial year
ended 31 March 2022 and
the Auditor's Report thereon.
Resolution 2
To re-appoint
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
2,020,986,322
95.92
85,976,831
4.08
2,106,963,153
as the Auditor of MCT and to
authorise the Manager to fix
the Auditor's remuneration.
to issue Units and to make or grant instruments convertible into Units.
Please refer to the Notice of AGM dated 7 July 2022 for the full version of the resolutions.
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting.
No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution put to the vote at the AGM.
Appointed scrutineer
Voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of poll voting and RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM.
