Mapletree Commercial Trust : Results of 11th Annual General Meeting Held on 29 July 2022

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited is set out below:

29 July 2022 - Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., as manager (the "Manager") of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT"), wishes to announce that at the 11th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of MCT held at 20 Pasir Panjang Road, Mapletree Business City, Town Hall - Auditorium, Singapore 117439 and by way of electronic means on 29 July 2022, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM dated 7 July 2022, and put to the vote at the AGM by poll voting, were duly passed.

Resolution 3

To authorise the Manager

1,939,155,991 92.00 168,638,352 8.00 2,107,794,343

to issue Units and to make or grant instruments convertible into Units.

Please refer to the Notice of AGM dated 7 July 2022 for the full version of the resolutions.

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of shares held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting.

No parties were required to abstain from voting on any resolution put to the vote at the AGM. Appointed scrutineer

Voting on the resolutions at the AGM was conducted by way of poll voting and RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Wan Kwong Weng

Joint Company Secretary

Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd.

(Company Registration No. 200708826C)

As Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust

Important Notice

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in MCT ("Units"). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of MCT may only deal in their Units through trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of MCT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of MCT and the Manager.

