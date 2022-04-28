Mapletree Commercial Trust : Summary Booklet to MCT Unitholders in relation to the Proposed Merger of MCT and MNACT 04/28/2022 | 01:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 25 August 2005 (as amended)) Notice to MCT Unitholders of Electronic Despatch of Circular issued by the MCT Manager to the MCT Unitholders on 29 April 2022 (the "Circular") 29 April 2022 Dear unitholders of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT Unitholders") We refer to the announcements dated 31 December 2021, 28 January 2022 and 21 March 2022 in relation to the proposed merger of Mapletree Commercial Trust ("MCT") and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust ("MNACT" and the merger of MCT and MNACT, the "Merger") by way of a trust scheme of arrangement (the "Trust Scheme"). We are pleased to inform you that an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") will be convened and held by way of electronic means at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 (Singapore time) to seek the approval of MCT Unitholders for the resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM. Please find enclosed a separate booklet containing the following documents in relation to the proposed Merger requiring your attention and action: 1. Notice of EGM

2. Proxy Form (orange-coloured form)

3. Request Form for a printed copy of the Circular

4. Invitation to the SIAS-Mapletree Commercial Trust Virtual Information Session Please note that printed copies of the Circular will not be despatched to MCT Unitholders unless upon request. The above documents as well as the Circular are available for viewing on our website at https://www.mapletreecommercialtrust.com or on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements. You may scan the QR code above for direct access to our website via any smart device. As a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 situation in Singapore, MCT Unitholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person. Alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the EGM via electronic means (including arrangements by which the meeting can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast and live audio-only stream), submission of questions to the Chairman of the EGM in advance of the EGM or by submitting text-based questions during the EGM via the online chat box, addressing of substantial and relevant questions either before or at the EGM, and voting by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy at the EGM, will be made. For your easy reference, we have summarised the actions required from MCT Unitholders on the next page which also details the various methods by which you can submit the Proxy Form. Thank you for your ongoing support for MCT. Please email us at enquiries_mct@mapletree.com.sg should you have any questions. Yours faithfully For and on behalf of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (as Manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust) Wan Kwong Weng Joint Company Secretary The information presented in this letter and booklet is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Circular. Capitalised terms not otherwise defined shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular. What is tabled for MCT Unitholders' Approval at the EGM? The MCT Manager will seek the approval of MCT Unitholders for the following resolutions at the EGM to be convened and held by way of electronic means. The MCT Manager and its associates will abstain from voting on Resolutions 1, Resolution 2 and Resolution 4, and MIPL and their concert parties (together, the "Concert Party Group") and parties not independent of them will abstain from voting on Resolution 3. In addition, for the purposes of good corporate governance, Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, Mr. Hiew Yoon Khong, Ms. Wendy Koh Mui Ai, Ms. Amy Ng Lee Hoon and Ms. Lim Hwee Li Sharon will abstain from voting on Resolution 1, Resolution 2 and Resolution 4. *The acquisition of the Consideration Units and the Preferential Offering Units by the Concert Party Group may give rise to an obligation on the part of the Concert Party Group to make a mandatory general offer under Rule 14 of the Code for the remaining MCT Units not already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Concert Party Group upon completion of the Trust Scheme and, if undertaken, the Preferential Offering (unless otherwise waived). The SIC granted the Concert Party Group a waiver of such obligation on 18 March 2022, subject, inter alia, to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the condition that a majority of holders of voting rights of MCT approve at a general meeting, before the issue of the Consideration Units and the Preferential Offering Units, a Whitewash Resolution by way of a poll to waive their rights to receive a general offer from MIPL. MCT Unitholders should note that (i) by voting in favour of the Whitewash Resolution, MCT Unitholders will be waiving their rights to receive a mandatory general offer from the Concert Party Group in respect of all of their MCT Units, and (ii) the completion of the issuance of the Consideration Units and the Preferential Offering Units to the Concert Party Group may result in the Concert Party Group carrying over 49.0% of the voting rights of MCT, and the Concert Party Group will be free to acquire further MCT Units without incurring any obligation under Rule 14 of the Code to make a general offer for MCT. Please refer to paragraph 8 of the Circular for further details. In the event that Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 are passed but Resolution 4 is not passed, the MCT Manager will proceed with the Merger on satisfaction and/or waiver of all Conditions and MCT's existing fee structure will continue to apply to the Merged Entity, if the Trust Scheme becomes effective in accordance with its terms. In the event any one of Resolutions 1, 2 or 3 is not passed but Resolution 4 is passed, the MCT Trust Deed Amendments will not be adopted and MCT's existing fee structure will continue to apply to MCT. What are the Key Dates and Times I need to be aware of? Key Event Expected Date/Time Last Date and Time for MCT Unitholders to Lodge Proxy Forms 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022 MCT's EGM 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 MNACT's EGM 2.30 p.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 MNACT's Trust Scheme Meeting 3.00 p.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion of MNACT's EGM, whichever is later) Expected Date of Court Hearing for Court Approval of the Trust Scheme(1) Monday, 27 June 2022 Expected Last Day of Trading of MNACT Units on the SGX-ST Tuesday, 28 June 2022 Expected Record Date for the Trust Scheme 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 30 June 2022 Expected Election Period (in respect of the Scheme Consideration) for MNACT Tuesday, 5 July 2022 to Unitholders Tuesday, 19 July 2022 Expected Preferential Offering Record Date 5.00 p.m. on Monday, 25 July 2022 Expected Application Period (in respect of the Preferential Offering) for MCT Thursday, 28 July 2022 to Unitholders Friday, 5 August 2022 Expected Effective Date of the Trust Scheme(2) Monday, 8 August 2022 Expected Date of Settlement of Scheme Consideration Wednesday, 17 August 2022 Expected Date of Delisting of MNACT Friday, 19 August 2022 Save for the last date and time for the lodgement of the Proxy Form and the date and time of the EGMs and the Trust Scheme Meeting, the above timetable is indicative only and may be subject to change. For the events listed above which are described as "expected", please refer to future SGXNET announcement(s) by the MCT Manager for the exact dates of these events. Notes: (1) The date of the Court hearing for Court approval of the Trust Scheme will depend on the date that is allocated by the Court.

(2) The Trust Scheme will become effective upon the written notification to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") of the grant of the order of the Court sanctioning the Trust Scheme, which shall be effected by or on behalf of the MCT Manager, on a date to be mutually agreed in writing between the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager, being a date within 30 Business Days from the date that the last of the Conditions referred to in paragraph 5.4.1 of the Circular is satisfied or waived, as the case may be, in accordance with the terms of the Implementation Agreement, or such longer period as the MCT Manager and the MNACT Manager may agree in writing. How do I vote on the resolutions? for the EGM by 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022 at https://go.lumiengage.com/mctegm2022 on Resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 by submitting Proxy Form via email or by post by accessing the live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream of the EGM proceedings Four possible outcomes of the EGM Merger will proceed Outcome A Outcome B MCT Unitholders vote in favour of Resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 • Subject to, among others, the sanction of the Trust Scheme by the Court, the Merger will proceed and MCT will acquire all of the MNACT Units

• The MCT Trust Deed Amendments will be adopted, and the proposed new fee structure will apply to the Merged Entity MCT Unitholders vote in favour of Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 and against Resolution 4 • Subject to, among others, the sanction of the Trust Scheme by the Court, the Merger will proceed and MCT will acquire all of the MNACT Units

How do I vote on the resolutions? MCT Unitholders will not be able to vote online on the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the EGM. All MCT Unitholders must appoint the Chairman of the EGM as your proxy to vote on your behalf at the EGM by completing the Proxy Form.

2. The constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore and the related safe distancing measures have impacted the manner in which Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd., in its capacity as manager of MCT (the "Manager") conducts its EGM. The well-being of Unitholders and its staff are the Manager's priority. As a precautionary measure to keep physical interactions and COVID-19 transmission risk to a minimum, the Manager is not providing for physical attendance by Unitholders at the EGM and the EGM will be conducted virtually. Extraordinary General Meeting

3. Alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the EGM (including arrangements by which the EGM can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream), submission of questions to the Chairman of the EGM in advance of the EGM or by submitting text-based questions during the EGM via the online chat box, addressing of substantial and relevant questions either before or at the EGM and voting by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy at the EGM, are set out in the Notice of EGM.

4. A Unitholder (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the EGM as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the EGM if such Unitholder wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the EGM.

5. CPF Investors and SRS Investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the EGM as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, being seven working days before the date of the EGM.

6. By submitting an instrument appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy, the Unitholder accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of EGM dated 29 April 2022.

7. Unless otherwise deﬁned herein, all capitalised terms used in this Proxy Form shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the circular dated 29 April 2022 issued by the Manager to the Unitholders.

I/We (Name(s) and NRIC/Passport/Company Registration Number(s)) of (Address) being a Unitholder/Unitholders of MCT, hereby appoint the Chairman of the EGM as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us on my/our behalf, at the EGM of MCT to be held by electronic means at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 and at any adjournment thereof.

4. The Chairman of the EGM, as proxy, need not be a Unitholder of MCT.

5. The Proxy Form appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy must be submitted in the following manner: (i) if submitted by post, be lodged at the office of the Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632; or (ii) if submitted via electronic mail, attach and send a clear scanned PDF copy of the completed and signed Proxy Form to the Unit Registrar at srs.teamd@boardroomlimited.com, in each case, by no later than 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022, being 72 hours before the time fixed for the EGM. A Unitholder who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must complete and sign the Proxy Form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above. In view of the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation, Unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed Proxy Forms electronically via email, rather than by post.

6. A Unitholder should insert the total number of Units held in the Proxy Form. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her/its name in the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), he/she/it should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units registered in his/her/its name in the Register of Unitholders of MCT, he/she/it should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her/its name in the said Depository Register and registered in his/her/its name in the Register of Unitholders, he/she/it should insert the aggregate number of Units. If no number is inserted, the Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the Units held by the Unitholder.

7. The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or a duly authorised officer.

8. Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney or a duly authorised officer, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must (failing previous registration with the Manager) be lodged with the Proxy Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.

9. The Manager shall be entitled to reject a Proxy Form which is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor speciﬁed on the Proxy Form. In addition, in the case of Units entered in the Depository Register, the Manager may reject a Proxy Form if the Unitholder, being the appointor, is not shown to have Units entered against his/her/its name in the Depository Register as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM, as certiﬁed by CDP to the Manager.

Summary of Approvals Sought Proposed Merger of Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement Proposed allotment and issuance of units of Mapletree Commercial Trust to the holders of units in Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust as full or part of the consideration for the Merger Proposed Whitewash Resolution in relation to the Concert Party Group Proposed amendments to the MCT Trust Deed to adopt the Management Fee Supplement In the event that Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 are passed but Resolution 4 is not passed, the MCT Manager will proceed with the Merger on satisfaction and/or waiver of all Conditions and MCT's existing fee structure will continue to apply to the Merged Entity, if the Trust Scheme becomes effective in accordance with its terms. In the event any one of Resolutions 1, 2 or 3 is not passed but Resolution 4 is passed, the MCT Trust Deed Amendments will not be adopted and MCT's existing fee structure will continue to apply to MCT. Important Dates and Times Last date and time for lodgement of Proxy Form Date and time of EGM 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 20 May 2022 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 23 May 2022 The EGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means Who should I contact if I need help? Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. DBS Bank Ltd. Ms. Teng Li Yeng Strategic Advisory Director, Investor Relations Telephone: +65 6878 4649 Email: teng.liyeng@mapletree.com.sg Operating hours: 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., Telephone: +65 6377 6836 Monday to Friday Operating hours: 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., Monday to Friday THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS LETTER AND BOOKLET IS QUALIFIED IN ITS ENTIRETY BY, AND SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH, THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE CIRCULAR. IF THERE SHOULD BE ANY INCONSISTENCY OR CONFLICT BETWEEN THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS LETTER AND BOOKLET AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE CIRCULAR, THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE CIRCULAR SHALL PREVAIL. NOTHING IN THIS LETTER AND BOOKLET IS INTENDED TO BE, OR SHALL BE TAKEN AS, ADVICE, A RECOMMENDATION OR A SOLICITATION TO MCT UNITHOLDERS OR ANY OTHER PARTY. MCT UNITHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO BE CAUTIOUS WHEN DEALING IN THEIR MCT UNITS AND NOT TO TAKE ANY ACTION IN RELATION TO THEIR MCT UNITS WHICH MAY NOT PROVE TO BE IN THEIR BEST INTERESTS.

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Mapletree Commercial Trust published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:22:05 UTC.

